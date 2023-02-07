From education to second opinions, an expert offers tips to patients with cancer on self-advocacy, especially when it comes to fertility preservation. Dr. Jennifer Young Pierce hopes that one day, every single person of reproductive age is asked about their fertility goals before starting cancer treatment. In the meantime, she recognizes the importance of patient advocacy and offered tips on how patients and their loved ones can ensure that they are getting the care they deserve.

