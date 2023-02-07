Read full article on original website
curetoday.com
Expert Offers 3 Ways to Be a Self-Advocate During Cancer Treatment
From education to second opinions, an expert offers tips to patients with cancer on self-advocacy, especially when it comes to fertility preservation. Dr. Jennifer Young Pierce hopes that one day, every single person of reproductive age is asked about their fertility goals before starting cancer treatment. In the meantime, she recognizes the importance of patient advocacy and offered tips on how patients and their loved ones can ensure that they are getting the care they deserve.
medtechdive.com
82 more deaths linked to Philips’ recalled devices reported to FDA, bringing total to 346
Another 82 deaths linked to Philips’ recalled sleep and respiratory devices were reported to the Food and Drug Administration in the final two months of last year. In total, the agency has now received 346 reports of death. The rate of death reports per month has risen in each reporting period since Philips began the recall in the summer of 2021.
curetoday.com
Expert Talks Types of Skin Cancer Surgery, and What to Expect With Each
Surgery is the “gold standard” of treating skin cancer, but disease type and patient preferences could determine which type of procedure is used, an expert said. Surgery is the “gold standard” for treating skin cancer, and with multiple surgical techniques, patients should talk with their clinicians to determine the type of surgery that is appropriate, explained Dr. Jonathan Zager, explained.
curetoday.com
First Patients Dosed With Novel Inhibitor in Trial on Relapsed or Refractory AML Subset
Researchers conducting a phase 2 trial recently dosed the first patients with a novel menin inhibitor for the treatment of patients with NPM1-mutant relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The first patients have been dosed with a novel menin inhibitor in a phase 2 trial assessing the therapy in patients...
curetoday.com
Socioeconomic Disadvantages, Chronic Conditions May Increase Mortality Risk in Childhood Cancer Survivors
The impact of living in a socioeconomically disadvantaged area and having conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure may increase the likelihood of a childhood cancer survivor dying at least five years after they were diagnosed. Childhood cancer survivors may have an increased risk of death five or more years...
curetoday.com
CAR-T Cell Therapy Demonstrates Survival Benefit in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Leukemia
Overall survival results were durable for patients with relapsed/refractory b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia when treated with CAR-T cell therapy, Tecartus. Tecartus (brexucabtagene autoleucel), a CAR-T cell therapy demonstrated an average overall survival (time from treatment until death of any cause) of 26 months, which remained durable in patients with relapsed/refractory b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, according to a press release from Kite, the drug’s manufacturer.
