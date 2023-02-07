Kainos Capital LP closed its third fund with over $1 billion in capital commitments, making it the largest fund raised in the Dallas private equity firm’s history. Investors included the CPP Investment Board which invested $100 million in the fund in 2021. According to the approximately $2 billion firm, existing Kainos investors represented a significant portion of Kainos Capital Partners III’s capital.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO