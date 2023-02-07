Read full article on original website
Hedge funds back in the black following January surge
Hedge funds have made a strong start to 2023, with equity-focused managers and event driven strategies seizing on initial signs of moderating inflation and a slowdown in rate rises to generate solid returns in January . . . Continue Reading. Unlock this article instantly, along with the rest of our...
Dallas PE firm Kainos raises $1bn for food, consumer sector investments
Kainos Capital LP closed its third fund with over $1 billion in capital commitments, making it the largest fund raised in the Dallas private equity firm’s history. Investors included the CPP Investment Board which invested $100 million in the fund in 2021. According to the approximately $2 billion firm, existing Kainos investors represented a significant portion of Kainos Capital Partners III’s capital.
Pine River taps new PM
Conan Crum has joined Pine River Capital Management as a portfolio manager in a new role where he will focus on U.S. and UK relative value inflation strategies. Based in the firm’s Minnetonka, Minnesota, offices, he will work closely with Matthew Abroe, who oversees the $250 million firm’s inflation strategies.
