Aethlon Medical Inc <AEMD.O>: A loss of 8 cents per share anticipated for fourth quarter
11 February 2023 03:05 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Aethlon Medical Inc is expected to show an increase in its fourth quarter earnings to -8 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from three analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -18 cents to 11 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Buy", one "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the advanced medical equipment & technology peer group is "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of one new estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has fallen by 54.29 percent from -17 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -17 cents to a low of -18 cents. There has been a gain of one new estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is positive at 10.34 percent. * The average price target from the three analysts providing estimates is $8.5. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $3.17 million from $17 thousand in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -8 cents per share implies a gain of 50.00 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -16 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.21 -0.18 Beat Jun. 30 2022 -0.22 -0.19 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.14 -0.26 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.13 -0.16 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 11 at 03:05 a.m..
Solaredge Technologies Inc <SEDG.O>: Profits of $1.56 per share anticipated for fourth quarter
11 February 2023 12:24 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Solaredge Technologies Inc is expected to show an increase in its fourth quarter earnings to $1.56 per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from twenty analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from $1.11 to $2.01 per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes seven "Strong Buy", seventeen "Buy", six "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the renewable energy equipment & services peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Twenty five analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week one analyst has revised an earnings estimate upward and there have been no negative earnings revisions. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 2.82 percent from $1.52. Estimates ranged from a high of $1.89 to a low of $1.11. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the twenty five analysts providing estimates is $352.95. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $879.23 million from $551.92 million in the same quarter last year.The company's guidance on November 7 2022, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between $855 million and $885 million. * The current quarter consensus estimate of $1.56 per share implies a gain of 41.65 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported $1.1 per share. The company's guidance on November 7 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for Earnings before Interest and Taxes between $115 million and $135 million. The company's guidance on November 7 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for gross profit margin between $27 and $30. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.44 0.91 Missed Jun. 30 2022 1.39 0.95 Missed Mar. 31 2022 1.27 1.20 Missed Dec. 31 2021 1.31 1.10 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 11 at 12:24 a.m..
Ternium SA <TX.N>: Profits of 29 cents per share anticipated for fourth quarter
10 February 2023 11:52 p.m. All figures in US dollars. Ternium SA is expected to show a decrease in its fourth quarter earnings to 29 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from six analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -34 cents to 66 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes two "Strong Buy", seven "Buy", five "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the iron & steel peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Eight analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has fallen by 37.94 percent from 47 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of 66 cents to a low of 18 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is negative for the company at 92.92 percent. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the eight analysts providing estimates is $46.27. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to $3.78 billion from $4.33 billion in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of 29 cents per share implies a loss of 94.26 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported $5.08 per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.86 0.78 Missed Jun. 30 2022 3.59 4.07 Beat Mar. 31 2022 3.29 3.95 Beat Dec. 31 2021 4.99 5.08 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 10 at 11:52 p.m..
Rezolute Inc reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
* Rezolute Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 26 cents per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of five analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 32 cents per share. * Reported revenue was zero; analysts expected zero. * Rezolute Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 26 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 7.2% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Rezolute Inc shares had risen by 32.4% this quarter. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $13.56 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Rezolute Inc is $9.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 10 at 10:20 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 -0.32 -0.26 Beat Sep. 30 2022 -0.38 -0.19 Beat Jun. 30 2022 -0.41 -0.37 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.91 -0.65 Beat.
Mineralys Therapeutics Shares Open 31.9% Above IPO Price In Nasdaq Debut
* MINERALYS THERAPEUTICS SHARES OPEN AT $21.1 IN NASDAQ DEBUT VERSUS IPO PRICE OF $16.00 PER SHARE Further company coverage:.
IQVIA Holdings Inc <IQV>: Profits of $2.78 announced for fourth quarter
10 February 2023 02:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by IQVIA Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $2.78 per share, 23 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $2.55. Profits of $2.76 per share were anticipated by the nineteen analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $2.71 to $2.80 per share, with a forecasted mean of $2.76 per share. The company reported revenue of $3.74 billion, which is higher than the estimated $3.71 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Seventeen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and two analysts have revised earnings estimates downwards. There was a gain of one new estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $3.74 billion from $3.64 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 2.39 2.48 Beat Jun. 30 2022 2.38 2.44 Beat Mar. 31 2022 2.42 2.47 Beat Dec. 31 2021 2.43 2.55 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 10 at 02:31 p.m.
Aethlon Medical Inc expected to post a loss of 8 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Aethlon Medical Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 13. * The San Diego California-based company is expected to report a 18,556.9% increase in revenue to $3.172 million from $17 thousand a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 3 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Aethlon Medical Inc is for a loss of 8 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Aethlon Medical Inc is $8.5, above its last closing price of $0.53. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.21 -0.18 Beat 16.3 Jun. 30 2022 -0.22 -0.22 -0.19 Beat 13.6 Mar. 31 2022 -0.14 -0.26 Missed -85.7 Dec. 31 2021 -0.13 -0.13 -0.16 Missed -23.1 Sep. -0.17 -0.15 -0.13 Beat 13.3 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 -0.13 -0.13 -0.16 Missed -23.1 Mar. 31 2021 -0.19 -0.20 -0.15 Beat 23.7 Dec. 31 2020 -0.17 -0.16 -0.20 Missed -21.2 This summary was machine generated February 11 at 03:04 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Inmode Ltd expected to post earnings of 67cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Inmode Ltd is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 14. * The Yokneam Israel-based company is expected to report a 16.8% increase in revenue to $129.14 million from $110.54 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 5 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on January 11 2023, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between $133.20 million and $133.40 million. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Inmode Ltd is for earnings of 67 cents per share. The company's EPS guidance on January 11 2023, for the period ended December 31, was between $0.73 and $0.74 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "strong buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Inmode Ltd is $48, above its last closing price of $35.36. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.64 0.58 0.66 Beat 13 Jun. 30 2022 0.51 0.51 0.59 Beat 15 Mar. 31 2022 0.37 0.38 0.40 Beat 6.7 Dec. 31 2021 0.56 0.56 0.64 Beat 15.3 Sep. 0.53 0.50 0.55 Beat 10 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 0.50 0.43 0.51 Beat 17.8 Mar. 31 2021 0.31 0.27 0.35 Beat 29.4 Dec. 31 2020 0.40 0.38 0.47 Beat 24.5 This summary was machine generated February 10 at 15:08 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Peabody Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $2.16 a share - Earnings Preview
* Peabody Energy Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 14. * The St. Louis Missouri-based company is expected to report a 9.7% increase in revenue to $1.387 billion from $1.26 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Peabody Energy Corp is for earnings of $2.16 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 2 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Peabody Energy Corp is $31, above its last closing price of $25.55. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.85 1.86 2.33 Beat 25.6 Jun. 30 2022 3.18 3.17 2.54 Missed -19.8 Mar. 31 2022 2.15 2.14 -0.88 Missed -141.2 Dec. 31 2021 1.32 1.15 3.93 Beat 242.9 Sep. 0.13 0.16 -0.38 Missed -335.7 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 -0.53 -0.62 -0.28 Beat 55.1 Mar. 31 2021 -0.33 -0.80 -0.51 Beat 36 Dec. 31 2020 -0.54 -0.53 -1.32 Missed -150.2 This summary was machine generated February 10 at 15:44 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd expected to post earnings of $2.35 a share - Earnings Preview
* Check Point Software Technologies Ltd is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 13. * The Tel Aviv-yafo Israel-based company is expected to report a 6.2% increase in revenue to $635.969 million from $599.1 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 26 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on October 27 2022, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between $608.00 million and $658.00 million. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd is for earnings of $2.35 per share. The company's EPS guidance on October 27 2022, for the period ended December 31, was between $2.22 and $2.42 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 14 "strong buy" or "buy," 18 "hold" and 4 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd is $140, above its last closing price of $127.29. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.68 1.67 1.77 Beat 5.7 Jun. 30 2022 1.62 1.62 1.64 Beat 1.5 Mar. 31 2022 1.55 1.54 1.58 Beat 2.4 Dec. 31 2021 2.14 2.12 2.25 Beat 6.1 Sep. 1.61 1.60 1.65 Beat 3.3 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 1.57 1.56 1.61 Beat 3.2 Mar. 31 2021 1.50 1.50 1.54 Beat 3 Dec. 31 2020 2.12 2.11 2.17 Beat 2.9 This summary was machine generated February 10 at 14:21 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Scotgold Resources Raises Gross Proceeds Of £2.5 Mln Through Capital Raising
* CONDITIONALLY RAISED GROSS PROCEEDS OF £2.5 MILLION THROUGH CAPITAL RAISING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Canoo Inc Files For Shelf Of Up To 34.2 Million Shares Of Common Stock
* CANOO INC FILES FOR SHELF OF UP TO 34.2 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BY SELLING STOCKHOLDER - SEC FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Rezolute Inc <RZLT.O>: Losses of 26 cents announced for second quarter
10 February 2023 10:21 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Rezolute Inc in the second quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -26 cents per share, 54 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -80 cents. Losses of -32 cents per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -50 cents to -21 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -32 cents per share. The company reported zero revenue, which is in line with the estimated revenue. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Five analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported revenue of $0, a revenue figure is not available for the same quarter last year, * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.38 -0.19 Beat Jun. 30 2022 -0.41 -0.37 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.91 -0.65 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.69 -0.80 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 10 at 10:21 p.m.
Af Gruppen Initiates Share Buyback Program
* SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM WILL BE FOR A MAXIMUM OF 200,000 SHARES AND WILL COMPRISE ACQUISITIONS OF OWN SHARES FOR AN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF UP TO NOK 30,000,000. * PROGRAM WILL COMMENCE ON FEBRUARY 13 AND WILL END NO LATER THAN MARCH 10, 2023. * DECIDED TO INITIATE A SHARE...
Fortress Biotech Inc Files For Shelf Of 647,000 Shares Of Common Stock By Selling Stockholders - SEC Filing
* FORTRESS BIOTECH INC FILES FOR SHELF OF 647,000 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BY SELLING STOCKHOLDERS - SEC FILING Further company coverage:.
LIVE MARKETS-Will companies lower prices?
Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. WILL COMPANIES LOWER PRICES? (1206 GMT) Some companies in Europe have said they may unwind price hikes introduced in recent years as soaring costs of energy and other raw materials have eased.
Arab Development And Real Estate Investment Board Proposes FY Stock Dividend 0.08 EGP Per Share
Feb 12 (Reuters) - Arab Development and Real Estate Investment:. * BOARD PROPOSES FY STOCK DIVIDEND 0.08 EGP PER SHARE Further company coverage:.
ValueAct takes stake in Spotify
Feb 10 (Reuters) - Activist investor ValueAct Capital Management has taken a stake in Spotify Technology SA, the audio-streaming company confirmed on Friday. "We welcome ValueAct as an investor in Spotify," a Spotify spokesperson said. The company's shares rose 3.5% to $125. ValueAct Chief Executive Mason Morfit disclosed the investment...
FTSE 100 posts weekly fall as rate hike worries linger
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) (Updates to market close) Feb 10 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 closed lower on Friday as worries of high interest rates overshadowed data showing the British economy narrowly avoided entering a recession in the fourth quarter, while a rise in energy shares limited declines.
LIVE MARKETS-Europe heads for weekly loss, but oil stocks fly
Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. EUROPE IN THE RED, BUT OIL STOCKS FLY (0921 GMT) The STOXX 600 is down 0.6%, wiping out its weekly gain and now on track for a...
