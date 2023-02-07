Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You Can Adopt Stinkin' Cute Domesticated Skunks From This Rescue in FloridaUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Biden to veto any measure seeking cuts in Social Security or MedicareUSA DiarioFlorida State
Walmart Unexpectedly Announces the Permanent Closing of a Sixth Location, Following Five Closures Announced This WeekJoel EisenbergTampa, FL
History Comes to Life at Henry B. Plant MuseumModern GlobeTampa, FL
Get Dumped Right Before Valentine's Day? You Can Get Revenge By Naming A Florida Cockroach After Your ExUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Related
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 10 Best Pho Restaurants in Florida
These Florida eateries will satisfy you if you're searching for a delicious bowl of pho. All have been highly rated by locals and promise an unforgettable experience. Saigon Noodle & Grill is a longstanding family-run eatery specializing in traditional Vietnamese dishes like pho. In addition to its signature dish, this spot also serves shrimp spring rolls and crispy beef. If you're partial to pho, this spot should not be missed when visiting the Orlando area; its homey vibe and friendly staff make it the ideal destination for solo diners.
The Best Clear Blue Florida Springs & Where to Find Them (MAPPED)
Clear blue springs in Florida are a popular destination for tourists and locals alike. Florida is home to hundreds of natural springs, many of which are known for their crystal clear blue waters. These springs are the result of groundwater that has filtered up from the Floridan Aquifer, a vast underground reservoir of water that spans much of the state.
travelawaits.com
6 Beautiful Hikes On The Florida Panhandle For Every Hiker And Nature Lover
Whether you are a novice or a seasoned hiker, the U.S. Gulf Coast is normally off the radar for a hiking destination, especially when thinking about hiking in Florida. What could Florida possibly offer? There are no mountains. There are no canyons. But get that thinking right out of your head. Florida offers some incredible hiking experiences, especially along the panhandle from Tallahassee to the Alabama state line where beautiful and unexpected natural wonders will be found around every bend.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Tallest Waterfall in Florida
People flock to Florida for its sunny weather, gorgeous beaches, major theme parks, tropical flora and fauna, and rich history and culture. But waterfalls? The Florida terrain is generally quite low and flat. Few people would think of it as a place to see waterfalls. As it turns out, a special geological feature of Florida has helped create a waterfall much taller than you might imagine, which has been preserved in a park with abundant local wildlife.
This Florida City Made it Onto the Top 15 Rudest Cities in America List
Usually, it is the cities in the northern United States that tend to get a bad rep when it comes to unfriendly and unwelcoming attitudes. In fact, most Floridians take pride in their state’s friendly and welcoming nature. But, according to a new study, there's one city in Florida that is up there with New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston when it comes to being rude.
State returns $6M in unclaimed property to Orlando residents, says more is waiting
Statewide, there are still billions of dollars that have yet to be claimed.
fox35orlando.com
Florida returns $26M in unclaimed property, here's how to claims yours
Florida announced last week that the state returned over $26 million in unclaimed property to Floridians in January. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said he's encouraging residents to recover and claim cash that could be theirs. "My Division of Unclaimed Property kicked off 2023 by putting more than $26 million...
Ludacris, Chris Young and more added to Florida Strawberry Festival lineup + more stories from the Sunshine State
Welcome back readers! We're highlighting more of our favorite NewsBreak stories from Florida contributors this week. We’ve got stories on the five performers just added to the Florida Strawberry Festival lineup, beachside dining in Central Florida, a new French-Vietnamese fusion restaurant coming to Delray Beach and more.
Inside the Magic
The Fight Is Done as Disney World President Releases Statement Over Florida Government Takeover
A tumultuous battle has been waged in Central Florida over the last year. The contention over Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District is something that has rattled the brains of many people since its future became the target of the Florida government and its leader, Governor Ron DeSantis. As...
HB 719 has been filed: EXPAND ACCESS TO SPAY/NEUTER VETERINARY CARE
We need you to help support this bill in Tallahassee. This bill that is being introduced in the Florida Legislature exempts veterinarians who are licensed, and in good standing, in another jurisdiction from obtaining a Florida veterinary license in order to perform spay/neuter surgeries, and preventative wellness services at the time of sterilization in the state.
995qyk.com
Florida Cities Where Homes Are Selling Below Asking Price
It’s a tough market to become a new homeowner. But on the bright side, there are some Florida cities where some homes are selling below their asking price. Some are even a quick drive from the Tampa Bay area. We got the list from Stacker, who analyzed data from Redfin. They’re data shows sales from the month of December 2022.
Many Floridians Believe "Too Many" People are Moving to Florida. Some Would Consider Leaving, According to Study
If you are a Floridian who believes that you've noticed increasing traffic on the roads, more people visiting the grocery stores, and more construction around town, it may not be your imagination.
New Florida Bill Would Outlaw Rent and Price Controls
In the wake of Florida's surging housing prices, some local counties, cities, and municipalities have been discussing rent control and limitation measures to provide relief to local residents. A new bill introduced in the Florida Senate would stop those measures dead in their tracks.
wild941.com
How Much Do You Have To Earn To Buy A House In Tampa Bay?
Can you afford to buy a house in Tampa Bay? This is a question many are having to try to figure out, and the news isn’t great. In fact the number is considerably higher than it was last year. According to RubyHome, a luxury real estate company, that number has ballooned to over 6 figures.
PopStroke set to open in Lutz, this weekend's Sunshine City Smokeout competition, and more Tampa Bay foodie news
And it’s not too late to make those Valentine’s Day reservations either.
WMNF
Florida nursing homes are seeing a major rise in severe violations
Https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/NEWS_nursinghomesV.wav. Florida nursing homes are seeing a rise in severe violations. These incidents have practically doubled since 2019. Some of the reasons for these serious violations include staff shortages or inadequate training. According to the Tampa Bay Times, these citations were issued for things like neglect, abuse, and poor care. The cause of this increase in serious violations statewide is unclear. For example, a man was killed after he escaped from his facility in Florida undetected and was struck by a car. Residents escaping accounted for only a quarter of the violations last year.
Gigantic store chain opens another new location in Florida
A major store chain with hundreds of locations recently opened another new spot in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the fast-growing convenience store and gas station chain Wawa opened a new Florida location in Lake Worth, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney World’s Reedy Creek Has DIED — Here’s What Happens Next
The battle over the fate of Disney’s Reedy Creek District is officially coming to a close. Currently, the Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID) gives Disney a substantial amount of control over the operations of the land it sits on — it has worked that way for 50+ years. As of last night, however, the Florida state legislature has made a decision that will likely drastically affect the way the district operates. In the aftermath of some friction between Disney and Florida Governor Ron Desantis over Disney’s reaction to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill, the Florida legislature and DeSantis signed a bill into law that will dissolve RCID in June of 2023. But now, Florida has taken further steps to strip Disney’s power.
Need Valentine’s Day dinner plans? These are the most romantic restaurants in Florida
If you are still looking for Valentine's Day dinner plans, Yelp has come up with the most romantic restaurants in Florida.
brevardtimes.com
Florida Man Buys $1 Million Scratch Off At RaceTrac Gas Station
TAMPA, Florida – The Florida Lottery announced that Roman Rodriguez, 61, of Wimauma, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. The Hillsborough County man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Rodriguez...
Comments / 1