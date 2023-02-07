ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 10 Best Pho Restaurants in Florida

These Florida eateries will satisfy you if you're searching for a delicious bowl of pho. All have been highly rated by locals and promise an unforgettable experience. Saigon Noodle & Grill is a longstanding family-run eatery specializing in traditional Vietnamese dishes like pho. In addition to its signature dish, this spot also serves shrimp spring rolls and crispy beef. If you're partial to pho, this spot should not be missed when visiting the Orlando area; its homey vibe and friendly staff make it the ideal destination for solo diners.
ORLANDO, FL
travelawaits.com

6 Beautiful Hikes On The Florida Panhandle For Every Hiker And Nature Lover

Whether you are a novice or a seasoned hiker, the U.S. Gulf Coast is normally off the radar for a hiking destination, especially when thinking about hiking in Florida. What could Florida possibly offer? There are no mountains. There are no canyons. But get that thinking right out of your head. Florida offers some incredible hiking experiences, especially along the panhandle from Tallahassee to the Alabama state line where beautiful and unexpected natural wonders will be found around every bend.
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Tallest Waterfall in Florida

People flock to Florida for its sunny weather, gorgeous beaches, major theme parks, tropical flora and fauna, and rich history and culture. But waterfalls? The Florida terrain is generally quite low and flat. Few people would think of it as a place to see waterfalls. As it turns out, a special geological feature of Florida has helped create a waterfall much taller than you might imagine, which has been preserved in a park with abundant local wildlife.
FLORIDA STATE
Travel Maven

This Florida City Made it Onto the Top 15 Rudest Cities in America List

Usually, it is the cities in the northern United States that tend to get a bad rep when it comes to unfriendly and unwelcoming attitudes. In fact, most Floridians take pride in their state’s friendly and welcoming nature. But, according to a new study, there's one city in Florida that is up there with New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston when it comes to being rude.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida returns $26M in unclaimed property, here's how to claims yours

Florida announced last week that the state returned over $26 million in unclaimed property to Floridians in January. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said he's encouraging residents to recover and claim cash that could be theirs. "My Division of Unclaimed Property kicked off 2023 by putting more than $26 million...
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Gazette

HB 719 has been filed: EXPAND ACCESS TO SPAY/NEUTER VETERINARY CARE

We need you to help support this bill in Tallahassee. This bill that is being introduced in the Florida Legislature exempts veterinarians who are licensed, and in good standing, in another jurisdiction from obtaining a Florida veterinary license in order to perform spay/neuter surgeries, and preventative wellness services at the time of sterilization in the state.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Florida Cities Where Homes Are Selling Below Asking Price

It’s a tough market to become a new homeowner. But on the bright side, there are some Florida cities where some homes are selling below their asking price. Some are even a quick drive from the Tampa Bay area. We got the list from Stacker, who analyzed data from Redfin. They’re data shows sales from the month of December 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
PSki17

New Florida Bill Would Outlaw Rent and Price Controls

In the wake of Florida's surging housing prices, some local counties, cities, and municipalities have been discussing rent control and limitation measures to provide relief to local residents. A new bill introduced in the Florida Senate would stop those measures dead in their tracks.
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

How Much Do You Have To Earn To Buy A House In Tampa Bay?

Can you afford to buy a house in Tampa Bay? This is a question many are having to try to figure out, and the news isn’t great. In fact the number is considerably higher than it was last year. According to RubyHome, a luxury real estate company, that number has ballooned to over 6 figures.
FLORIDA STATE
WMNF

Florida nursing homes are seeing a major rise in severe violations

Https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/NEWS_nursinghomesV.wav. Florida nursing homes are seeing a rise in severe violations. These incidents have practically doubled since 2019. Some of the reasons for these serious violations include staff shortages or inadequate training. According to the Tampa Bay Times, these citations were issued for things like neglect, abuse, and poor care. The cause of this increase in serious violations statewide is unclear. For example, a man was killed after he escaped from his facility in Florida undetected and was struck by a car. Residents escaping accounted for only a quarter of the violations last year.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney World’s Reedy Creek Has DIED — Here’s What Happens Next

The battle over the fate of Disney’s Reedy Creek District is officially coming to a close. Currently, the Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID) gives Disney a substantial amount of control over the operations of the land it sits on — it has worked that way for 50+ years. As of last night, however, the Florida state legislature has made a decision that will likely drastically affect the way the district operates. In the aftermath of some friction between Disney and Florida Governor Ron Desantis over Disney’s reaction to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill, the Florida legislature and DeSantis signed a bill into law that will dissolve RCID in June of 2023. But now, Florida has taken further steps to strip Disney’s power.
FLORIDA STATE
brevardtimes.com

Florida Man Buys $1 Million Scratch Off At RaceTrac Gas Station

TAMPA, Florida – The Florida Lottery announced that Roman Rodriguez, 61, of Wimauma, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. The Hillsborough County man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Rodriguez...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy