Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Aethlon Medical Inc expected to post a loss of 8 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Aethlon Medical Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 13. * The San Diego California-based company is expected to report a 18,556.9% increase in revenue to $3.172 million from $17 thousand a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 3 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Aethlon Medical Inc is for a loss of 8 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Aethlon Medical Inc is $8.5, above its last closing price of $0.53. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.21 -0.18 Beat 16.3 Jun. 30 2022 -0.22 -0.22 -0.19 Beat 13.6 Mar. 31 2022 -0.14 -0.26 Missed -85.7 Dec. 31 2021 -0.13 -0.13 -0.16 Missed -23.1 Sep. -0.17 -0.15 -0.13 Beat 13.3 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 -0.13 -0.13 -0.16 Missed -23.1 Mar. 31 2021 -0.19 -0.20 -0.15 Beat 23.7 Dec. 31 2020 -0.17 -0.16 -0.20 Missed -21.2 This summary was machine generated February 11 at 03:04 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
Peabody Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $2.16 a share - Earnings Preview
* Peabody Energy Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 14. * The St. Louis Missouri-based company is expected to report a 9.7% increase in revenue to $1.387 billion from $1.26 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Peabody Energy Corp is for earnings of $2.16 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 2 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Peabody Energy Corp is $31, above its last closing price of $25.55. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.85 1.86 2.33 Beat 25.6 Jun. 30 2022 3.18 3.17 2.54 Missed -19.8 Mar. 31 2022 2.15 2.14 -0.88 Missed -141.2 Dec. 31 2021 1.32 1.15 3.93 Beat 242.9 Sep. 0.13 0.16 -0.38 Missed -335.7 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 -0.53 -0.62 -0.28 Beat 55.1 Mar. 31 2021 -0.33 -0.80 -0.51 Beat 36 Dec. 31 2020 -0.54 -0.53 -1.32 Missed -150.2 This summary was machine generated February 10 at 15:44 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
Embecta Corp expected to post earnings of 52cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Embecta Corp is expected to report results on February 14. * The Franklin Lakes New Jersey-based company is expected to report revenue of $262.9 million, according to the mean estimate from 2 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Embecta Corp is for earnings of 52 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "sell" and the breakdown of recommendations is no "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and 2 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Embecta Corp is $26.5, below its last closing price of $27.64. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.72 0.67 1.18 Beat 77.4 Jun. 30 2022 0.87 0.87 1.30 Beat 49.4 This summary was machine generated February 10 at 16:04 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
Solaredge Technologies Inc expected to post earnings of $1.56 a share - Earnings Preview
* Solaredge Technologies Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 13. * The Herzliya Israel-based company is expected to report a 59.3% increase in revenue to $879.235 million from $551.92 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 20 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on November 7 2022, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between $855.00 million and $885.00 million. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Solaredge Technologies Inc is for earnings of $1.56 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 24 "strong buy" or "buy," 6 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Solaredge Technologies Inc is $370, above its last closing price of $300.71. The company's guidance on November 7 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for Earnings before Interest and Taxes between USD115 million and USD135 million.The company's guidance on November 7 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for gross profit margin between USD27% and USD30%. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.42 1.44 0.91 Missed -36.8 Jun. 30 2022 1.38 1.39 0.95 Missed -31.7 Mar. 31 2022 1.28 1.27 1.20 Missed -5.3 Dec. 31 2021 1.35 1.31 1.10 Missed -16.3 Sep. 1.38 1.36 1.45 Beat 6.9 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 1.14 1.12 1.28 Beat 14.4 Mar. 31 2021 1.02 0.99 0.98 Missed -1.1 Dec. 31 2020 0.87 0.87 0.98 Beat 13.3 This summary was machine generated February 11 at 00:25 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd expected to post earnings of $2.35 a share - Earnings Preview
* Check Point Software Technologies Ltd is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 13. * The Tel Aviv-yafo Israel-based company is expected to report a 6.2% increase in revenue to $635.969 million from $599.1 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 26 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on October 27 2022, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between $608.00 million and $658.00 million. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd is for earnings of $2.35 per share. The company's EPS guidance on October 27 2022, for the period ended December 31, was between $2.22 and $2.42 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 14 "strong buy" or "buy," 18 "hold" and 4 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd is $140, above its last closing price of $127.29. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.68 1.67 1.77 Beat 5.7 Jun. 30 2022 1.62 1.62 1.64 Beat 1.5 Mar. 31 2022 1.55 1.54 1.58 Beat 2.4 Dec. 31 2021 2.14 2.12 2.25 Beat 6.1 Sep. 1.61 1.60 1.65 Beat 3.3 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 1.57 1.56 1.61 Beat 3.2 Mar. 31 2021 1.50 1.50 1.54 Beat 3 Dec. 31 2020 2.12 2.11 2.17 Beat 2.9 This summary was machine generated February 10 at 14:21 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
Ternium SA expected to post earnings of 29cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Ternium SA is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 14. * The Luxembourg Luxembourg-based company is expected to report a 12.7% decrease in revenue to $3.781 billion from $4.33 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 6 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Ternium SA is for earnings of 29 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 9 "strong buy" or "buy," 5 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Ternium SA is $43, above its last closing price of $37.95. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.64 1.86 0.78 Missed -58 Jun. 30 2022 3.58 3.59 4.07 Beat 13.5 Mar. 31 2022 2.93 3.29 3.95 Beat 20.2 Dec. 31 2021 5.09 4.99 5.08 Beat 1.9 Sep. 5.33 5.39 6.12 Beat 13.5 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 3.60 3.40 5.21 Beat 53.3 Mar. 31 2021 2.59 2.46 3.07 Beat 25.1 Dec. 31 2020 1.21 1.02 2.11 Beat 107.5 This summary was machine generated February 10 at 23:51 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
Rezolute Inc reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
* Rezolute Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 26 cents per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of five analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 32 cents per share. * Reported revenue was zero; analysts expected zero. * Rezolute Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 26 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 7.2% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Rezolute Inc shares had risen by 32.4% this quarter. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $13.56 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Rezolute Inc is $9.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 10 at 10:20 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 -0.32 -0.26 Beat Sep. 30 2022 -0.38 -0.19 Beat Jun. 30 2022 -0.41 -0.37 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.91 -0.65 Beat.
kalkinemedia.com
Inmode Ltd <INMD.O>: Profits of 67 cents per share anticipated for fourth quarter
10 February 2023 03:09 p.m. All figures in US dollars. Inmode Ltd is expected to show an increase in its fourth quarter earnings to 67 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from five analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from 63 cents to 74 cents per share. The company's EPS guidance on January 11 2023, for the period ended December 31, was between $0.73 and $0.74 RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Strong Buy". This includes three "Strong Buy", two "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the advanced medical equipment & technology peer group is also "Strong Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Five analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 2.46 percent from 65 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of 67 cents to a low of 63 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the five analysts providing estimates is $50.4. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $129.14 million from $110.54 million in the same quarter last year.The company's guidance on January 11 2023, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between $133.2 million and $133.4 million. * The current quarter consensus estimate of 67 cents per share implies a gain of 4.06 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported 64 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.58 0.66 Beat Jun. 30 2022 0.51 0.59 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.38 0.40 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.56 0.64 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 10 at 03:09 p.m..
kalkinemedia.com
IQVIA Holdings Inc <IQV>: Profits of $2.78 announced for fourth quarter
10 February 2023 02:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by IQVIA Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $2.78 per share, 23 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $2.55. Profits of $2.76 per share were anticipated by the nineteen analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $2.71 to $2.80 per share, with a forecasted mean of $2.76 per share. The company reported revenue of $3.74 billion, which is higher than the estimated $3.71 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Seventeen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and two analysts have revised earnings estimates downwards. There was a gain of one new estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $3.74 billion from $3.64 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 2.39 2.48 Beat Jun. 30 2022 2.38 2.44 Beat Mar. 31 2022 2.42 2.47 Beat Dec. 31 2021 2.43 2.55 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 10 at 02:31 p.m.
kalkinemedia.com
Scotgold Resources Raises Gross Proceeds Of £2.5 Mln Through Capital Raising
* CONDITIONALLY RAISED GROSS PROCEEDS OF £2.5 MILLION THROUGH CAPITAL RAISING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Mineralys Therapeutics Shares Open 31.9% Above IPO Price In Nasdaq Debut
* MINERALYS THERAPEUTICS SHARES OPEN AT $21.1 IN NASDAQ DEBUT VERSUS IPO PRICE OF $16.00 PER SHARE Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Canoo Inc Files For Shelf Of Up To 34.2 Million Shares Of Common Stock
* CANOO INC FILES FOR SHELF OF UP TO 34.2 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BY SELLING STOCKHOLDER - SEC FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Solaredge Technologies Inc <SEDG.O>: Profits of $1.56 per share anticipated for fourth quarter
11 February 2023 12:24 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Solaredge Technologies Inc is expected to show an increase in its fourth quarter earnings to $1.56 per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from twenty analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from $1.11 to $2.01 per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes seven "Strong Buy", seventeen "Buy", six "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the renewable energy equipment & services peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Twenty five analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week one analyst has revised an earnings estimate upward and there have been no negative earnings revisions. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 2.82 percent from $1.52. Estimates ranged from a high of $1.89 to a low of $1.11. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the twenty five analysts providing estimates is $352.95. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $879.23 million from $551.92 million in the same quarter last year.The company's guidance on November 7 2022, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between $855 million and $885 million. * The current quarter consensus estimate of $1.56 per share implies a gain of 41.65 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported $1.1 per share. The company's guidance on November 7 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for Earnings before Interest and Taxes between $115 million and $135 million. The company's guidance on November 7 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for gross profit margin between $27 and $30. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.44 0.91 Missed Jun. 30 2022 1.39 0.95 Missed Mar. 31 2022 1.27 1.20 Missed Dec. 31 2021 1.31 1.10 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 11 at 12:24 a.m..
kalkinemedia.com
Kamigumi Co Ltd - To Buy Back Up To 0.45% Of Shares Worth 1.3 Billion Yen
* KAMIGUMI CO LTD - TO BUY BACK UP TO 0.45% OF SHARES WORTH 1.3 BILLION YEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Apex Mining Co Says On Dec 2 Approved Acquisition Of Asia Alliance Mining Resources Corp
* ON 2 DEC 2022 APPROVED ACQUISITION OF 100% OF OUTSTANDING CAPITAL STOCK OF ASIA ALLIANCE MINING RESOURCES CORPORATION. * TOTAL CONSIDERATION FOR TRANSACTION IS US$81.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is...
kalkinemedia.com
Af Gruppen Initiates Share Buyback Program
* SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM WILL BE FOR A MAXIMUM OF 200,000 SHARES AND WILL COMPRISE ACQUISITIONS OF OWN SHARES FOR AN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF UP TO NOK 30,000,000. * PROGRAM WILL COMMENCE ON FEBRUARY 13 AND WILL END NO LATER THAN MARCH 10, 2023. * DECIDED TO INITIATE A SHARE...
kalkinemedia.com
Arab Development And Real Estate Investment Board Proposes FY Stock Dividend 0.08 EGP Per Share
Feb 12 (Reuters) - Arab Development and Real Estate Investment:. * BOARD PROPOSES FY STOCK DIVIDEND 0.08 EGP PER SHARE Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
LIVE MARKETS-Will companies lower prices?
Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. WILL COMPANIES LOWER PRICES? (1206 GMT) Some companies in Europe have said they may unwind price hikes introduced in recent years as soaring costs of energy and other raw materials have eased.
kalkinemedia.com
LIVE MARKETS-Europe heads for weekly loss, but oil stocks fly
Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. EUROPE IN THE RED, BUT OIL STOCKS FLY (0921 GMT) The STOXX 600 is down 0.6%, wiping out its weekly gain and now on track for a...
kalkinemedia.com
ValueAct takes stake in Spotify
Feb 10 (Reuters) - Activist investor ValueAct Capital Management has taken a stake in Spotify Technology SA, the audio-streaming company confirmed on Friday. "We welcome ValueAct as an investor in Spotify," a Spotify spokesperson said. The company's shares rose 3.5% to $125. ValueAct Chief Executive Mason Morfit disclosed the investment...
Comments / 0