US STOCKS-Nasdaq falls, Lyft on track for worst day ever
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) Indexes: Nasdaq down 0.97%, S&P down 0.09%, Dow up 0.32%. (Adds comments, details; updates prices) By Shreyashi Sanyal and Johann M Cherian. Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq fell on...
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
In 1914, an 11-Year-Old Black Girl Discovered Oil on Her Property. She Was So Rich that She Was Declared Legally White
The Treaty of 1866 was a defining moment in American history that would shape the future of the country and impact the lives of millions of its citizens, especially a young girl named Sarah Rector.
Mineralys Therapeutics Shares Open 31.9% Above IPO Price In Nasdaq Debut
* MINERALYS THERAPEUTICS SHARES OPEN AT $21.1 IN NASDAQ DEBUT VERSUS IPO PRICE OF $16.00 PER SHARE
Canoo Inc Files For Shelf Of Up To 34.2 Million Shares Of Common Stock
* CANOO INC FILES FOR SHELF OF UP TO 34.2 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BY SELLING STOCKHOLDER - SEC FILING
Scotgold Resources Raises Gross Proceeds Of £2.5 Mln Through Capital Raising
* CONDITIONALLY RAISED GROSS PROCEEDS OF £2.5 MILLION THROUGH CAPITAL RAISING
Apex Mining Co Says On Dec 2 Approved Acquisition Of Asia Alliance Mining Resources Corp
* ON 2 DEC 2022 APPROVED ACQUISITION OF 100% OF OUTSTANDING CAPITAL STOCK OF ASIA ALLIANCE MINING RESOURCES CORPORATION. * TOTAL CONSIDERATION FOR TRANSACTION IS US$81.5 MILLION
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
LIVE MARKETS-Europe heads for weekly loss, but oil stocks fly
Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. EUROPE IN THE RED, BUT OIL STOCKS FLY (0921 GMT) The STOXX 600 is down 0.6%, wiping out its weekly gain and now on track for a...
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
Kamigumi Co Ltd - To Buy Back Up To 0.45% Of Shares Worth 1.3 Billion Yen
* KAMIGUMI CO LTD - TO BUY BACK UP TO 0.45% OF SHARES WORTH 1.3 BILLION YEN
Comparing the Military Strength of Russia and NATO
The Biden administration agreed to provide high-tech M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, just the latest high-cost contribution the United States has made to the beleaguered European nation’s war effort. But the United States is certainly not the only country providing substantial aid packages to Ukraine as it combats Russian forces. The United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, […]
Imugene (ASX:IMU) shares jump on US patent for PD1-Vaxx immunotherapy - Kalkine Media
Imugene Limited has secured a Notice of Allowance relating a US patent application for its B-cell activating immunotherapy PD1-Vaxx. PD1-Vaxx is undergoing clinical development for non-small cell lung cancer. The patent titled “HUMAN PD1 PEPTIDE VACCINES AND USES THEREOF” protects to 2038. Shares of ASX-listed clinical-stage immuno-oncology company...
Biden to travel to Poland Feb. 20-22, speak on Ukraine
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Poland on Feb. 20 to 22, to meet with President Andrzej Duda, Eastern European allies and to speak about Ukraine, the White House said Friday.
