kalkinemedia.com

US STOCKS-Nasdaq falls, Lyft on track for worst day ever

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) Indexes: Nasdaq down 0.97%, S&P down 0.09%, Dow up 0.32%. (Adds comments, details; updates prices) By Shreyashi Sanyal and Johann M Cherian. Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq fell on...
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
kalkinemedia.com

Mineralys Therapeutics Shares Open 31.9% Above IPO Price In Nasdaq Debut

* MINERALYS THERAPEUTICS SHARES OPEN AT $21.1 IN NASDAQ DEBUT VERSUS IPO PRICE OF $16.00 PER SHARE Further company coverage:.
kalkinemedia.com

Canoo Inc Files For Shelf Of Up To 34.2 Million Shares Of Common Stock

* CANOO INC FILES FOR SHELF OF UP TO 34.2 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BY SELLING STOCKHOLDER - SEC FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
kalkinemedia.com

Scotgold Resources Raises Gross Proceeds Of £2.5 Mln Through Capital Raising

* CONDITIONALLY RAISED GROSS PROCEEDS OF £2.5 MILLION THROUGH CAPITAL RAISING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
kalkinemedia.com

Apex Mining Co Says On Dec 2 Approved Acquisition Of Asia Alliance Mining Resources Corp

* ON 2 DEC 2022 APPROVED ACQUISITION OF 100% OF OUTSTANDING CAPITAL STOCK OF ASIA ALLIANCE MINING RESOURCES CORPORATION. * TOTAL CONSIDERATION FOR TRANSACTION IS US$81.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Daily News Now

Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
kalkinemedia.com

LIVE MARKETS-Europe heads for weekly loss, but oil stocks fly

Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. EUROPE IN THE RED, BUT OIL STOCKS FLY (0921 GMT) The STOXX 600 is down 0.6%, wiping out its weekly gain and now on track for a...
kalkinemedia.com

Kamigumi Co Ltd - To Buy Back Up To 0.45% Of Shares Worth 1.3 Billion Yen

* KAMIGUMI CO LTD - TO BUY BACK UP TO 0.45% OF SHARES WORTH 1.3 BILLION YEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
24/7 Wall St.

Comparing the Military Strength of Russia and NATO

The Biden administration agreed to provide high-tech M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, just the latest high-cost contribution the United States has made to the beleaguered European nation’s war effort. But the United States is certainly not the only country providing substantial aid packages to Ukraine as it combats Russian forces. The United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, […]
kalkinemedia.com

Imugene (ASX:IMU) shares jump on US patent for PD1-Vaxx immunotherapy - Kalkine Media

Imugene Limited has secured a Notice of Allowance relating a US patent application for its B-cell activating immunotherapy PD1-Vaxx. PD1-Vaxx is undergoing clinical development for non-small cell lung cancer. The patent titled “HUMAN PD1 PEPTIDE VACCINES AND USES THEREOF” protects to 2038. Shares of ASX-listed clinical-stage immuno-oncology company...
kalkinemedia.com

Biden to travel to Poland Feb. 20-22, speak on Ukraine

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Poland on Feb. 20 to 22, to meet with President Andrzej Duda, Eastern European allies and to speak about Ukraine, the White House said Friday. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Jonathan Oatis) Disclaimer. The above content is...
WASHINGTON STATE

