GB cold snap costly

Hard to win a 40 minute college basketball game when your offense fails to score a point in more than 11 minutes. The Green Bay Phoenix hit the drought midway through the second half allowing the Oakland Golden Grizzles to pull away for a 59-47 victory at the Kress Center Thursday night. GB struggled on the offensive end in the first half too, managing only 18 points to trail by 11 at the break. Cade Meyer helped fuel a comeback effort with 12 points and 10 rebounds as the Phoenix pulled to within two in the second half. But from the 14 minute mark, to the final three minutes, GB didn’t score a point. The Phoenix fall to 3-23 on the year, 2-13 in Horizon League play. They’ll host Detroit Mercy at the Kress on Saturday night with a 6:00 PM tip. The Titans arrive after falling to Milwaukee 94-89 in a shootout. The Panthers got 26 from B.J. Freeman to stay within a game of the Horizon League lead at 11-4, they are 17-8 overall. Detroit Mercy got 42 points from Antoine Davis, the NCAA scoring leader who is roughly 300 points behind Pete Maravich’s all time NCAA scoring record.
Warm Weather Impacts Opening Day of Sturgeon Spearing

OSHKOSH, WI (WLUK) — Warmer than normal temperatures may have kept many people off the ice for opening day of the 2023 Sturgeon Spearing Season. The Department of Natural Resources says there was about half the amount of shacks on the ice compared to last year’s opener. In...
City of Green Bay Addresses Microphone Usage in City Hall

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The City of Green Bay has released information regarding security systems at City Hall. The city says their security system is lawful and commonplace. Similar technology has been in place in the Green Bay Police Department’s lobby for nearly a decade. There are...
Man Charged in Double Murder Case Returns to Brown County

GREEN BAY, WI (WLUK) — The man charged in a double murder case from two weeks ago in Green Bay has been booked into the Brown County Jail, according to online records. Richard Sotka, 48, is charged with fatally stabbing Rhonda Cegelski, 58, of Green Bay, and Paula O’Connor, 53, of Bellevue. Their bodies were discovered January 29th at a duplex on Elkay Lane on the city’s east side.
ACLU Official Weighs In On City Hall Surveillance Flap

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A senior official with the American Civil Liberties Union tells FOX 11 audio surveillance at Green Bay’s city hall is unlike anything he’s heard of before. “This is the first sort of city hall or political location that I’ve heard doing something...
