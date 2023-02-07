Hard to win a 40 minute college basketball game when your offense fails to score a point in more than 11 minutes. The Green Bay Phoenix hit the drought midway through the second half allowing the Oakland Golden Grizzles to pull away for a 59-47 victory at the Kress Center Thursday night. GB struggled on the offensive end in the first half too, managing only 18 points to trail by 11 at the break. Cade Meyer helped fuel a comeback effort with 12 points and 10 rebounds as the Phoenix pulled to within two in the second half. But from the 14 minute mark, to the final three minutes, GB didn’t score a point. The Phoenix fall to 3-23 on the year, 2-13 in Horizon League play. They’ll host Detroit Mercy at the Kress on Saturday night with a 6:00 PM tip. The Titans arrive after falling to Milwaukee 94-89 in a shootout. The Panthers got 26 from B.J. Freeman to stay within a game of the Horizon League lead at 11-4, they are 17-8 overall. Detroit Mercy got 42 points from Antoine Davis, the NCAA scoring leader who is roughly 300 points behind Pete Maravich’s all time NCAA scoring record.

