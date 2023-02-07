Read full article on original website
GB cold snap costly
Hard to win a 40 minute college basketball game when your offense fails to score a point in more than 11 minutes. The Green Bay Phoenix hit the drought midway through the second half allowing the Oakland Golden Grizzles to pull away for a 59-47 victory at the Kress Center Thursday night. GB struggled on the offensive end in the first half too, managing only 18 points to trail by 11 at the break. Cade Meyer helped fuel a comeback effort with 12 points and 10 rebounds as the Phoenix pulled to within two in the second half. But from the 14 minute mark, to the final three minutes, GB didn’t score a point. The Phoenix fall to 3-23 on the year, 2-13 in Horizon League play. They’ll host Detroit Mercy at the Kress on Saturday night with a 6:00 PM tip. The Titans arrive after falling to Milwaukee 94-89 in a shootout. The Panthers got 26 from B.J. Freeman to stay within a game of the Horizon League lead at 11-4, they are 17-8 overall. Detroit Mercy got 42 points from Antoine Davis, the NCAA scoring leader who is roughly 300 points behind Pete Maravich’s all time NCAA scoring record.
Green Bay Prioritizes Officers’ Mental Health with Guest Musician Frank Ray
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Bay Police department is making mental health a priority for its officers starting with a guest speaker on Thursday. Country music artist Frank Ray is used to people listening to him. But, on Thursday, he was the listener for police officers in Green Bay.
Warm Weather Impacts Opening Day of Sturgeon Spearing
OSHKOSH, WI (WLUK) — Warmer than normal temperatures may have kept many people off the ice for opening day of the 2023 Sturgeon Spearing Season. The Department of Natural Resources says there was about half the amount of shacks on the ice compared to last year’s opener. In...
Green Bay Police Deploying Additional Officers for OWI Enforcement on Super Bowl Sunday
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department will be deploying additional officers for a special Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) enforcement on Sunday, February 12 at 8 p.m. Officers will be monitoring for signs of impaired driving while on patrol throughout the city until Monday, February 13,...
City of Green Bay Addresses Microphone Usage in City Hall
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The City of Green Bay has released information regarding security systems at City Hall. The city says their security system is lawful and commonplace. Similar technology has been in place in the Green Bay Police Department’s lobby for nearly a decade. There are...
Man Charged in Double Murder Case Returns to Brown County
GREEN BAY, WI (WLUK) — The man charged in a double murder case from two weeks ago in Green Bay has been booked into the Brown County Jail, according to online records. Richard Sotka, 48, is charged with fatally stabbing Rhonda Cegelski, 58, of Green Bay, and Paula O’Connor, 53, of Bellevue. Their bodies were discovered January 29th at a duplex on Elkay Lane on the city’s east side.
Appleton Restructures Plan for Vosters Park After Community Voices Concerns
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The city of Appleton is hoping to move forward with its redevelopment plan for Vosters Park to get rid of dead and dying trees. But the efforts haven’t gone unnoticed by neighbors who have brought their concerns forward. “Their plan and the only bid...
ACLU Official Weighs In On City Hall Surveillance Flap
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A senior official with the American Civil Liberties Union tells FOX 11 audio surveillance at Green Bay’s city hall is unlike anything he’s heard of before. “This is the first sort of city hall or political location that I’ve heard doing something...
