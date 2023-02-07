On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) CEO Todd McKinnon has "got to pivot first. We mean pivot, going from loss and high growth to a little less growth and profit." When asked about AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE: AB), he said, "I think you possibly have a winner. Please don’t buy all at once, though." Cramer recommended buying more Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares. Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here. Cramer said EMCOR Group Inc (NYSE: EME) is his kind of stock. "That’s exactly what I’m looking for," he added. The "Mad Money" host said he prefers Chevron (NYSE: CVX) over Hess Corp (NYSE: HES). When asked about STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM), he said, "I think it’s peaked already." Now Read This: Investor Optimism Declines Slightly As Dow Drops 250 Points Photo via Shutterstock. © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

2 DAYS AGO