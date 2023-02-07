Read full article on original website
Global Payments Likely To Report Higher Quarterly Earnings, Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts
Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is scheduled to release quarterly results before the opening bell on Feb. 10, 2023. Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share, up from $2.13 per share in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue might come in at $2.01 billion. Global Payments shares rose 0.1% to close at $111.64 on Thursday. Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables. Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated...
Why Hempacco Are Trading Lower By 58%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ: SQL) shares jumped 120% to $1.85 after dropping around 39% on Thursday. SeqLL recently announced the establishment of a two-year Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice's Federal Bureau of Investigation. Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: HILS) rose 92.3% to $2.27 after the company reported initial results evaluating the synergy of HSB-1216 with immune checkpoint inhibitors in KRAS G12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer cells, Calu-1, with Pembrolizumab, demonstrating significantly greater tumor inhibition. Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) surged 71.2% to $0.4588. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) gained 36.6% to $1.49. LIXTE Biotechnology recently noted that...
'I Think It's Peaked Already': Jim Cramer On This Stock Up 22% Over Past Month
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) CEO Todd McKinnon has "got to pivot first. We mean pivot, going from loss and high growth to a little less growth and profit." When asked about AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE: AB), he said, "I think you possibly have a winner. Please don’t buy all at once, though." Cramer recommended buying more Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares. Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here. Cramer said EMCOR Group Inc (NYSE: EME) is his kind of stock. "That’s exactly what I’m looking for," he added. The "Mad Money" host said he prefers Chevron (NYSE: CVX) over Hess Corp (NYSE: HES). When asked about STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM), he said, "I think it’s peaked already." Now Read This: Investor Optimism Declines Slightly As Dow Drops 250 Points Photo via Shutterstock. © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
S&P 500 Settles Lower, Market Volatility Rises
US stocks closed lower on Thursday, reversing gains recorded earlier during the session. Data released Thursday showed initial jobless climbing to 196,000 in the week ending February 4, compared to the prior week's nine-month low of 183,000. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) shares fell 1.3% after the company reported Q1 results. PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) shares gained 1% after the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings and announced a 10% increase in its annualized dividend to $5.06 per share. As far as the earnings season is concerned, more than half of the S&P 500 companies have released quarterly results so far, with...
Shutterstock Analyst Bumps Up Price Target By 45% As AI Gains Steam
Needham analyst reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE: SSTK) and raised the price target from $62 to $90. In Q4, Enterprise grew 30% Y/Y on a constant currency basis, putting an exclamation mark on the acceleration from -2% contraction in '20, to +10% constant currency growth in '21 to +20% in '22, noted the analyst. Growth is being driven by multi-asset subscriptions, multiple Computer Vision deals (generative AI), strong momentum in studios/editorial and benefits from M&A. Despite these growth tailwinds, the analyst forecasts Enterprise growth to decelerate in '23E to high single digits on a constant currency basis. The most important thing the analyst...
Read Why This Analyst Is Bullish On Restaurant Brands
Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) with a price target of $81. The analyst installed QSR as one of the top picks entering 2023, anticipating a unique path for earnings upside in '23/'24, and catalysts to accelerate unit growth above Street's 5% forecasts. The analyst added that the guidance appears conservative, particularly when incorporating cold beverages, food innovation and digital momentum. An analysis of datapoints from peers suggests 4Q22E same-store sales are positioned for upside in both international and U.S. While International is performing at an elite level (SSS +20% vs 2019), the choppy domestic business...
