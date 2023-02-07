PALO ALTO, Calif. – The No. 13 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (2-0) held off UC Davis (0-1) for a 16-12 win on Sunday morning at Palo Alto High School. UVA was trailing 11-8 with 8:54 to play in the third quarter. The Cavaliers went on an 8-0 run with six different players scoring goals over the third and fourth quarters to regain control of the game.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 8 HOURS AGO