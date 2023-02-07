ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

virginiasports.com

No. 13 Virginia Holds Off UC Davis

PALO ALTO, Calif. – The No. 13 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (2-0) held off UC Davis (0-1) for a 16-12 win on Sunday morning at Palo Alto High School. UVA was trailing 11-8 with 8:54 to play in the third quarter. The Cavaliers went on an 8-0 run with six different players scoring goals over the third and fourth quarters to regain control of the game.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

No. 13 Virginia Plays UC Davis Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 13 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (1-0) will play UC Davis (0-0) on Sunday (Feb. 12) at Palo Alto High School at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. Links for the live stats will be available on VirginiaSports.com. ABOUT THESE HOOS. Virginia is coming off...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Mims Eager to Seize Opportunity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Not long after he was hired to coach the wide receivers on the University of Virginia football team, Adam Mims texted the man who preceded him in that position. Marques Hagans left UVA last month to become offensive recruiting coordinator and wide receivers coach at Penn...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

UVA Upends No. 22 NC State 71-59 to Snap Losing Streak

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – This time, there was no second-half collapse. After losing seven straight games, including two contests where it led by double figures, the Virginia women’s basketball team (15-11, 4-11 ACC) defeated No. 22 NC State (17-8, 7-7 ACC) by a 71-59 score at John Paul Jones Arena on Sunday (Feb. 12).
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Rachel Clark Named to Tewaaraton Watch List

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia women’s lacrosse sophomore Rachel Clark was named to the 2023 Tewaaraton Award Watch List, the Tewaaraton Foundation announced on Friday (Feb. 10). Clark was named to the Preseason All-ACC and Inside Lacrosse All-America teams. The Devon, Pa., native scored a UVA freshman record 64...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

No. 2 Virginia Hosts Michigan in 2023 Season Opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 2 Virginia hosts Michigan at Klöckner Stadium in its 2023 opener on Saturday (Feb. 11) at 12 p.m. Anish Shroff (play-by-play) and Paul Carcaterra (analyst) will have to call on ACC Network. Single-game tickets are available for purchase via UVATix.com. PARKING INFORMATION. Fans planning...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Hoos' Perseverance Rewarded in Thriller at JPJ

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Every missed free throw by Virginia elicited groans of disbelief from the capacity crowd, and that was a constant refrain Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena. But the fans never stopped exhorting the home team, and the 8th-ranked Cavaliers rewarded their supporters with a victory that was as exhilarating as it was improbable.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Virginia Falls In Defensive Battle With Nebraska

HOUSTON – The Virginia softball team (4-1) out-hit the Huskers but a home run proved to be the difference in the defensive battle as Nebraska (4-1) took the 2-0 victory over the Cavaliers to close out the Houston Invitational. HOW IT HAPPENED. Nebraska took the lead in the fourth...
LINCOLN, NE
virginiasports.com

No. 8 Virginia Entertains Duke Saturday Afternoon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 8 Virginia (18-4, 10-3 ACC) hosts Duke (17-7, 8-5 ACC) in ACC action Saturday (Feb. 11). Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 4 p.m. on ESPN. For Openers. • No. 8 Virginia (18-4) is tied for first in the ACC at 10-3,...
DURHAM, NC
virginiasports.com

Murphy, Johnson Set Records as Five Cavalier Milers Go Sub-Four

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field teams closed competition at Boston University’s David Hemery Valentine Invitational and Clemson’s Tiger Paw Invitational on Saturday (Feb. 11) as Conor Murphy and Derek Johnson took down Virginia records in the mile while five Cavaliers went sub-four in the mile and two Cavaliers set freshman records.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Virginia Moves To 4-0 With Wins Over Lamar, Houston

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia softball team (4-0) won a pair of games on Saturday (Feb. 11), defeating Lamar (0-5) and Houston (2-2) to remain perfect on the opening weekend. The Cavaliers defeated Lamar 4-1 in the opening game of the day before downing Houston 14-7 in the conclusion...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

No. 7 Virginia Falls 4-2 Against No. 12 Michigan at ITA Indoors

SEATTLE, Wash. – The No. 7 Virginia women’s tennis team (5-1) suffered a 4-2 loss against No. 12 Michigan (5-0) in the Round of 16 at the 2023 ITA National Team Indoor Championship being held at the Seattle Tennis Center in Seattle, Washington. Michigan won the doubles point...
SEATTLE, WA

