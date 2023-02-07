Read full article on original website
No. 13 Virginia Holds Off UC Davis
PALO ALTO, Calif. – The No. 13 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (2-0) held off UC Davis (0-1) for a 16-12 win on Sunday morning at Palo Alto High School. UVA was trailing 11-8 with 8:54 to play in the third quarter. The Cavaliers went on an 8-0 run with six different players scoring goals over the third and fourth quarters to regain control of the game.
No. 13 Virginia Plays UC Davis Sunday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 13 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (1-0) will play UC Davis (0-0) on Sunday (Feb. 12) at Palo Alto High School at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. Links for the live stats will be available on VirginiaSports.com. ABOUT THESE HOOS. Virginia is coming off...
Mims Eager to Seize Opportunity
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Not long after he was hired to coach the wide receivers on the University of Virginia football team, Adam Mims texted the man who preceded him in that position. Marques Hagans left UVA last month to become offensive recruiting coordinator and wide receivers coach at Penn...
UVA Upends No. 22 NC State 71-59 to Snap Losing Streak
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – This time, there was no second-half collapse. After losing seven straight games, including two contests where it led by double figures, the Virginia women’s basketball team (15-11, 4-11 ACC) defeated No. 22 NC State (17-8, 7-7 ACC) by a 71-59 score at John Paul Jones Arena on Sunday (Feb. 12).
Rachel Clark Named to Tewaaraton Watch List
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia women’s lacrosse sophomore Rachel Clark was named to the 2023 Tewaaraton Award Watch List, the Tewaaraton Foundation announced on Friday (Feb. 10). Clark was named to the Preseason All-ACC and Inside Lacrosse All-America teams. The Devon, Pa., native scored a UVA freshman record 64...
No. 2 Virginia Hosts Michigan in 2023 Season Opener
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 2 Virginia hosts Michigan at Klöckner Stadium in its 2023 opener on Saturday (Feb. 11) at 12 p.m. Anish Shroff (play-by-play) and Paul Carcaterra (analyst) will have to call on ACC Network. Single-game tickets are available for purchase via UVATix.com. PARKING INFORMATION. Fans planning...
Hoos' Perseverance Rewarded in Thriller at JPJ
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Every missed free throw by Virginia elicited groans of disbelief from the capacity crowd, and that was a constant refrain Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena. But the fans never stopped exhorting the home team, and the 8th-ranked Cavaliers rewarded their supporters with a victory that was as exhilarating as it was improbable.
Virginia Falls In Defensive Battle With Nebraska
HOUSTON – The Virginia softball team (4-1) out-hit the Huskers but a home run proved to be the difference in the defensive battle as Nebraska (4-1) took the 2-0 victory over the Cavaliers to close out the Houston Invitational. HOW IT HAPPENED. Nebraska took the lead in the fourth...
No. 8 Virginia Entertains Duke Saturday Afternoon
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 8 Virginia (18-4, 10-3 ACC) hosts Duke (17-7, 8-5 ACC) in ACC action Saturday (Feb. 11). Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 4 p.m. on ESPN. For Openers. • No. 8 Virginia (18-4) is tied for first in the ACC at 10-3,...
Murphy, Johnson Set Records as Five Cavalier Milers Go Sub-Four
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field teams closed competition at Boston University’s David Hemery Valentine Invitational and Clemson’s Tiger Paw Invitational on Saturday (Feb. 11) as Conor Murphy and Derek Johnson took down Virginia records in the mile while five Cavaliers went sub-four in the mile and two Cavaliers set freshman records.
Virginia Moves To 4-0 With Wins Over Lamar, Houston
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia softball team (4-0) won a pair of games on Saturday (Feb. 11), defeating Lamar (0-5) and Houston (2-2) to remain perfect on the opening weekend. The Cavaliers defeated Lamar 4-1 in the opening game of the day before downing Houston 14-7 in the conclusion...
No. 7 Virginia Falls 4-2 Against No. 12 Michigan at ITA Indoors
SEATTLE, Wash. – The No. 7 Virginia women’s tennis team (5-1) suffered a 4-2 loss against No. 12 Michigan (5-0) in the Round of 16 at the 2023 ITA National Team Indoor Championship being held at the Seattle Tennis Center in Seattle, Washington. Michigan won the doubles point...
