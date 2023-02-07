ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

MLB The Show 23 game introduces Negro League storylines

By Regan Porter, Mike Coutee
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wJCwT_0kfPNCq600

KANSAS CITY, Mo. ( WDAF ) — “Age is a question of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it don’t matter.”

A new video game experience featuring the legends of baseball’s Negro Leagues is coming to MLB The Show 23.

“I think it means a lot for our youth of the city, for the city as a whole,” museum patron Sharon Alexander said. “So they know our history, our heritage of the Negro Leagues Museum.”

The new feature will be the result of a partnership with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City.

Chiefs GM Brett Veach credits Mahomes for long-term Super Bowl window

Sony and the Show made the announcement in a Twitter video Monday morning starring Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick, highlighting the stories of stars who helped break the color barrier in the 1940s.

“I think it’s going to be a lot of fun for kids and big kids who still play a lot of these video games, and they’re going to learn a lot about the history of the Negro Leagues in doing so,” Kendrick said.

“We are thrilled to partner with MLB the Show to take you on a journey back to the Negro Leagues and introduce you to the baddest brothers and sisters to ever play the game,” Kendrick says in the video.

Here’s the full roster for the first season of MLB The Show 23’s Storylines mode.

  • John Jordan “Buck” O’Neil (who was also one of the founders of the NLBM)
  • Hank Thompson
  • Hilton Smith
  • Jackie Robinson
  • John Donaldson
  • Leroy “Satchel” Paige
  • Martin Dihigo
  • Andrew “Rube” Foster

“The story of the Negro Leagues is not an African American story, it is an All-American story,” Kendrick said.

“You see, it’s the kind of story that we as Americans have typically embraced. Because it’s a story about pride, passion, perseverance, determination, the refusal to accept the notion that you’re unfit to do anything.”

Kansas City Royals reveal throwback Opening Day uniforms

Kendrick said this is just the beginning of about a four-year partnership.

“And so for those who may not have seen one of the Negro League stars that they had thought, just hang tight,” Kendrick said. “You don’t want to come out with all your big stars at one time. You know, you want to weave them in.”

The Negro Leagues were first established in Kansas City on Feb. 13, 1920, when Foster led a contention of eight independent team owners to a meeting held at The Paseo YMCA. Out of that meeting came the Negro National League.

MLB The Show 23 launches on March 28 and is available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

Sam Panayotovich on placing your Super Bowl LVII bets

New England Sports Network sports betting analyst Sam Panayotovich joins Lisa Dent to preview some of the best bets for Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
KANSAS CITY, MO
Popculture

Congressman Blasts NFL for Rihanna's Halftime Performance

A Texas lawmaker highly disapproves of Rihanna's Super Bowl engagement. The Fenty businesswoman's first performance in nearly four years will be Sunday at the Apple Music halftime show. Republican Congressmen and former White House doctor Ronny Jackson from Texas explained why he wouldn't be watching. On Twitter and Truth Social, Jackson criticized the NFL for inviting the Barbadian singer to perform during Sunday's Super Bowl 57 halftime show. He argued that she should be removed from the show since the pop star previously tweeted pictures of a Cadillac with the words "F— Trump" spray-painted on it. "Rihanna spray painted 'F*** Donald Trump' on a car at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo. She's made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets. Why is the NFL showcasing this crap? Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime performer!!," Jackson tweeted.
ARIZONA STATE
WGN Radio

FBI conducts search of Pence’s Indiana home in documents case

The FBI on Friday conducted a search of former Vice President Mike Pence’s home in Indiana weeks after documents with classified markings were found there, multiple outlets reported. The search was done in cooperation with Pence’s team, which had been in touch with federal officials about it in advance. News of the search was first […]
INDIANA STATE
WGN Radio

Biden traveling to Poland to mark one year since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

President Biden will travel to Poland on Feb. 20 to 22 to mark the one-year anniversary since Russia invaded Ukraine, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced on Friday. Jean-Pierre said Biden will deliver remarks ahead of the one year anniversary of the invasion, which will involve “addressing how the United States has rallied the […]
WGN Radio

The Sirianni family gears up for the Super Bowl

(WHTM) — Nick Sirianni comes from a family of coaches. His father Fran was a longtime track and football, and his two older brothers, Jay and Mike, have spent years as head football coaches. But Nick is the first in the family to reach a Super Bowl and his brother Mike shares what this means […]
WGN Radio

The field is ready for the Super Bowl

GLENDALE, Arizona (KSEE/KGPE) – State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona will host Super Bowl LVII and the NFL has had people on the ground for more than a month making sure the stadium is ready for game day. Since we’ve been on the ground in Arizona, we have mostly seen the outside of State Farm […]
GLENDALE, AZ
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

13K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy