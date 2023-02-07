Read full article on original website
Related
cbs19news
Kochis holds walk-and talk-on Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis held his weekly walk-and-talk on the Downtown Mall on Thursday. In an effort to get to know the people in his new community, Kochis has been holding these events around the city. Through them, he hopes to hear personal stories...
cbs19news
CEO of Hospice of the Piedmont announces retirement
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The person who has been leading the Hospice of the Piedmont for nearly seven years is retiring. According to a release, HOP President and CEO Ron Cottrell announced Thursday that he would be retiring from his position. He joined HOP in 2016 after working in...
Inside Nova
Full Circle Thrift celebrates 20th anniversary
Take a ride down Sperryville Pike, and you’ll spot a large building with a spacious parking lot. As you get closer, a sign that says Full Circle Thrift welcomes you. This well-loved non-profit has been a Culpeper staple for over a generation, and it’s run by an exceptional soul by the name of David Martin, Full Circle’s manager.
cbs19news
Feel Good Friday: Charlottesville City Schools recognizes important staff members
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- School counselors play a big role in student lives, and one area school division is looking to highlight them. “They are kind of responsible for three different domains: the academic development of our students, the career development of our students, and the personal, social, or mental wellness of our students,” said Patrick Farrell, Behavior Support Specialist for Charlottesville High School.
cbs19news
Carver Rec opens late on Friday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Maintenance issues forced the city to cancel some programs at one of its recreation centers on Friday morning. The Charlottesville Department of Parks and Recreation says work meant Carver Recreation Center opened at 12 p.m. Friday instead of its usual time. All classes and programs...
'Mama Bears' want input about school libraries; librarians say they already do
They want principals to keep a catalog of all audiovisual content in the school’s library, keep track of which books contain sexually explicit content, and make that information available to parents.
cbs19news
AEA continuing to push for collective bargaining in Albemarle
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Members of the Albemarle Education Association showed up in numbers at Thursday's Albemarle County School Board meeting, and they continue to urge the board to consider adopting collective bargaining rights for employees. Last week, the Charlottesville School Board endorsed collective bargaining for staff in...
wmra.org
Outside firm to conduct investigation of Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
The board of directors of the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is hiring a third-party investigator to look into allegations brought forward by staff and volunteers. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. On January 17th, former staff members and current and former volunteers of the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA sent a letter to the board with...
cbs19news
Ellis' appointment to BOV goes through
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A controversial appointee will be taking up a position with the University of Virginia Board of Visitors. Bert Ellis was nominated by Governor Glenn Youngkin, sparking concerns from various groups on Grounds. Earlier this month, Democratic lawmakers in the state Senate did not give their...
cbs19news
Two Charlottesville elementary school names under review
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two more Charlottesville elementary schools might be getting new names. It's part of the division's review of all school names in order to cut ties with possible controversial figures. The Charlottesville School Board voted to rename Venable and Clark elementary schools in January. Next on...
Augusta Free Press
Ending homelessness: What can Waynesboro do to prevent the next Tent City?
The area on Essex Avenue in Waynesboro, known as Tent City or Tentpocalypse according to residents, is no more. The homeless men and women living there packed up their belongings on Tuesday. Residents were asked to vacate the premises by 9:30 a.m. today or face possible criminal trespassing charges. Waynesboro...
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Bed Bath and Beyond closing two more Northern Virginia stores
Bed Bath and Beyond announced another round of store closures this week, including two more Northern Virginia stores for a total of five. The announcements come six months after the company closed 150 stores last year, and missed a Feb. 1 bond payment to lender JPMorgan Chase. Closures this round...
cbs19news
Deeds responds to amendment concerning Ellis appointment being rejected
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- State Senator Creigh Deeds proposed an amendment that would have removed Bert Ellis from the University of Virginia Board of Visitors. However, that amendment failed earlier this week. "He and I obviously have a lot of policy disagreements," said Deeds. The amendment was proposed last...
commonwealthtimes.org
Hanover County continues to marginalize transgender students
Transgender students should not have to jump through hoops to be able to exist in schools. Over the past two years, the Hanover County School Board has been under fire for its blatant and disrespectful treatment of transgender students. Its adopted policies, including anti-trans bathrooms and locker rooms, are a...
This Beautiful Virginia City has Recently Been Named Among the Best Places to Live in the U.S.
Every year, Livability compiles a list of the best places to live in the United States. They look at data from 2,300 different metropolitan areas and analyze key points to determine which towns and cities are desirable.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville-area nonprofit donating medical equipment, supplies to rural neighbors
PALMYRA, Va. (WVIR) - All Blessings Flow is a nonprofit organization providing medical equipment and supplies to people in the greater-Charlottesville area. “We had some elderly people in our congregation who were just on a fixed income and needed to equip their showers, maybe have a walker that was a little more updated and not quite as beat up,” Cunningham United Methodist Pastor Amy Grant said.
Valley Health closes three more fitness centers
WINCHESTER, Va. -- Valley Health has announced the permanent closure of three more fitness centers, effective February 1, 2023. In a written statement, the health care system cited “unprecedented financial challenges related to the effects and aftereffects of the pandemic” as the reason for the closures of facilities in Front Royal, Woodstock, and Berkeley Springs, WV. These fitness centers once provided the use of state-of-the-art professional equipment, fitness classes, personal training and massage.
NBC12
‘He was loved by everyone’: Friends, family remember Henrico teacher killed in crash
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Friends and family are remembering former Henrico teacher and basketball coach who lost his life over the weekend. It’s a phone call no one ever wants to receive. Word of the sudden passing of a dear friend, but that’s the call Brian Hamlet received. His best friend Cameron Jones died Saturday.
Vigil held for young, 'protective' Richmond father killed in shooting
A young father to a teenage daughter was honored in a vigil on Wednesday night. His family described him as someone who was protective of all the women in their family.
cbs19news
Another former city mayor announces run for 54th District seat in House of Delegates
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Former Charlottesville mayor and city councilor David Brown is vying for the Democratic nomination in the open 54th District seat in the House of Delegates. Brown served as mayor from 2004 to 2008 and was on the Charlottesville City Council until 2011. He also worked...
Comments / 2