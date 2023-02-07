Read full article on original website
What Does It Mean If You Have Wet Brain?
While some may not be aware of what wet brain is, it's crucial to be aware of it since it's leading cause is brought on by a well-known disease.
Healthline
What Part of Your Brain Does Parkinson’s Disease Affect?
Although Parkinson’s creates an array of symptoms that can be felt throughout the body, it’s primarily a disorder of a tiny area of the brain called the substantia nigra pars compacta. Parkinson’s disease is a neurological disorder that gets progressively worse over time. The condition is caused by...
technologynetworks.com
Huge Motor Neuron Study Explores Gene Expression in ALS
A new Cedars-Sinai study in collaboration with the University of California, Irvine (UCI) and the Answer ALS consortium has examined the expression of thousands of genes in stem cell generated motor neurons that are known to die in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a fatal neurological disorder known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease.
technologynetworks.com
How Does Alcohol Affect the Brain and the Body?
The effects of alcohol on the human body may be more complicated than we think. Plenty of people are aware – and perhaps familiar with – the immediate, relaxing effects of alcohol consumption and the sometimes less desirable after-effects in the form of a hangover. But alcohol also has complex, unseen and far-reaching effects at the molecular and cellular level, including altering our gut microbiome, accelerating the aging process and even changing the synapses in the brain.
Here's Exactly What a Blood Clot Feels Like, According to Doctors
Plus, what to do if you think you have one.
Signs and Symptoms of Alzheimer’s Disease
Alzheimer’s disease is a neurological disorder that significantly affects people’s cognitive functions, including memory, reasoning, and language. More than 6 million people over the age of 65 have Alzheimer’s in the United States.You may also know the word “dementia,” which is often used to describe Alzheimer’s disease. However, these terms are not interchangeable. Dementia is a general term to describe cognitive decline (issues with memory, thinking, and reasoning), whereas Alzheimer’s is a specific disease.Early on, people with Alzheimer’s may experience issues with memory, finding the words they want to say, and making small lapses in judgment. From mild (aka early-stage)...
psychreg.org
Do These 6 Things to Keep Dementia at Bay
Alzheimer’s disease is largely a preventable disease, and we know quite a lot about what people need to do to help prevent it. So says Professor David Smith, former Deputy Head of the Faculty of Medical Science at the University of Oxford, who is one of a team of world-leading prevention experts at the Food for the Brain Foundation.
MedicalXpress
A drug that increases dopamine can reverse the effects of inflammation on the brain in depression
An Emory University study published in Molecular Psychiatry shows levodopa, a drug that increases dopamine in the brain, has potential to reverse the effects of inflammation on brain reward circuitry, ultimately improving symptoms of depression. Numerous labs across the world have shown that inflammation causes reduced motivation and anhedonia, a...
studyfinds.org
New anti-obesity pill on the horizon after major immune system discovery
MADRID, Spain — A new anti-obesity pill could be on the horizon after a major breakthrough by scientists. Researchers in Spain say this new therapy would target immune cells called macrophages — which can regulate a person’s metabolism according to the organ they reside in. In experiments with mice, the compound prevented the animals from gaining weight, despite eating a high-fat diet.
KTBS
Knowing the signs of heart disease
Coronary artery disease is a common heart condition that affects the major blood vessels that supply the heart muscle. Cholesterol deposits (plaques) in the heart arteries are usually the cause of coronary artery disease. The buildup of these plaques is called atherosclerosis (ath-ur-o-skluh-ROE-sis). Atherosclerosis reduces blood flow to the heart and other parts of the body. It can lead to a heart attack, chest pain (angina) or stroke.
Medical News Today
How do doctors diagnose heart failure?
To diagnose heart failure, a doctor will conduct a physical examination and ask about a person’s lifestyle habits, medical history, and family history. If they suspect heart failure, doctors will then order imaging and blood tests. Based on symptoms and any heart abnormalities, the healthcare team can classify the...
Medical News Today
What are the different stages of diabetic retinopathy?
Diabetic retinopathy is a potential complication of diabetes. It is a progressive eye condition with different stages that increase in severity as more damage occurs to the retina. Health experts may refer to diabetic retinopathy as a progressive eye disease. This refers to the fact that the condition typically worsens...
technologynetworks.com
How Spatial Phenotyping Can Uncover Novel Insights in Tissue Biology
Rather than choosing between the detail of single-cell RNA sequencing and the in situ capabilities of conventional immunohistochemistry, spatial phenotyping allow you to visualize and quantify dozens of biomarkers in a single tissue sample while maintaining cellular and sub-cellular detail. Put cellular function in context. Account for every cell in...
Healthline
‘Ozempic Face’: What is it and What Can You Do About it?
The drug Ozempic can cause a loss of fat from the face and for some people it results in an aged, wrinkled appearance, known as ‘Ozempic face’. Risks of taking this drug include gastrointestinal issues, rashes and itching. When you stop taking Ozempic it is possible to gain...
technologynetworks.com
Artificial Sweetener Used To Trace Wastewater's Journey
Acesulfame is a sweetener in sugar-free drinks and foods. As it cannot be metabolised in the human body, the sweetener ends up in wastewater after consumption and remains largely intact even in sewage treatment plants. A new study by the University of Vienna shows that the persistence of the sweetener varies with temperature as the concentration of the sweetener in wastewater varies with the seasons. The environmental geosciences team analysed how groundwater flows can be traced based on these seasonal fluctuations. Since residues of the sweetener end up in drinking water, acesulfame serves as an indicator of the origin and composition of our drinking water. The study has now been published in the journal Water Research.
technologynetworks.com
Brain Fluid May Play an Unexpected Role in Neurodevelopmental Disorders
The brain floats in a sea of fluid that cushions it against injury, supplies it with nutrients and carries away waste. Disruptions to the normal ebb and flow of the fluid have been linked to neurological conditions including Alzheimer’s disease and hydrocephalus, a disorder involving excess fluid around the brain.
‘AI finds twisting of eye vessels could cause high blood pressure’
Artificial intelligence (AI) has found that twisting of eye vessels could cause high blood pressure and heart disease.Research led by scientists at St George’s, University of London discovered 119 areas in the genome (complete set of DNA) that help to determine the size and shape of blood vessels at the back of the eye.According to the study, an increase in twisting of these blood vessels could cause high blood pressure and heart disease.The researchers suggest their method could be used as part of routine eye checks to help identify people at high risk of developing the conditions.Medical professionals and researchers...
technologynetworks.com
What REM Sleep Can Teach Us About Fear Memories in PTSD
Models of REM sleep are revealing what stops the sleeping brain from inhibiting emotionally charged fear memories in people experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder. During periods of rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, brain activity often resembles that of awake behavior. At times, the brain can actually be more active during REM sleep than when you’re awake. It’s why REM sleep is sometimes called “paradoxical sleep,” said Virginia Tech neuroscientist Sujith Vijayan. And for those who experience post-traumatic stress disorder, this very active sleep stage tends to be fraught with emotionally charged dreams, “over and over,” Vijayan said.
Symptoms of Sleep Apnea
Sleep apnea is a condition that causes you to stop breathing while you sleep. Your breathing usually stops for more than 10 seconds and then restarts. This cycle can happen multiple times throughout the night.An estimated 24 million people in the United States have undiagnosed sleep apnea. While there are different sleep apnea types, obstructive sleep apnea is the most common. Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) causes the tissues in your mouth and throat to narrow or close your airways. As a result, your breathing momentarily stops, which can put a strain on your heart and ultimately affect your daily life.One...
technologynetworks.com
Tiny Gene Fragments Are Crucial for Blood Sugar Maintenance
When cells copy DNA to produce RNA transcripts, they include only some chunks of genetic material known as exons and throw out the rest. The resulting product is a fully-mature RNA molecule, which might then be used as a template to build a protein. One of the features of gene...
