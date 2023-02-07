(Bloomberg) -- Thousands of employees in the nascent financial-technology industry are losing their jobs as companies cut costs for the first time. Affirm Holdings Inc., a “buy now, pay later” lender, and online platform Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Holdings Inc. are firing one of every five of their workers — and other firms have made deeper cuts. They joined a bevy of fintechs slashing payrolls as borrowing has become more expensive.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO