US Fed is in a Massive Crypto De-bank Operation, Panics Community
US Fed is in a Massive Crypto De-bank Operation, Panics Community. A Web3 leader said there is a draconian operation to de-bank crypto. Some people think it is an overblown FUD. Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO stands against the SEC’s supposed intention to ban crypto staking. The crypto community speculates that...
Ancora secures Ritchie Bros stake, criticizes investors opposing $6 billion IAA deal
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ancora Group Holdings, a key shareholder in U.S. auto retailer IAA (NYSE:IAA), has accumulated a new 0.5% stake in Canada's Ritchie Bros (NYSE:RBA) Auctioneers and is calling a major opponent of Ritchie's $6 billion deal to buy IAA "misinformed," documents seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed.
“Gary Gensler To Control All Of Crypto,” Reveals Terrett
“Gary Gensler To Control All Of Crypto,” Reveals Terrett. Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett tweets that Gensler is trying to control crypto. “SEC, NYDFS, and USOCC will bring myriad of enforcement actions,” tweets Terrett. Gensler’s strategy will allow as many actions to be taken without waiting for the...
S&P 500 pares losses but struggles for direction as Nvidia, Lyft weigh
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 pared losses Friday, but struggled for direction amid an Nvidia-led slide in chips and rout in Lyft following weaker guidance and a surprise quarterly loss. The S&P 500 fell 0.03%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3%, or 92 points, the Nasdaq was down 0.9%.
Fed’s Waller to crypto buyers: Don’t be surprised if the price goes to zero
Investing.com -- U.S. regulators’ rhetoric against cryptocurrencies reached new heights Friday when Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller warned that digital coins could lose all their value someday and buyers shouldn’t expect to be bailed out. “If you buy crypto-assets and the price goes to zero at some point,...
Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
Disney CEO Bob Iger laid out a plan for the company that has activists standing down. The company plans to restructure and cut costs. The dividend may come back soon, another tailwind for the price action. Shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) have been on a roller coaster ride for the...
JPMorgan to hire more than 500 small-business bankers over 2 years
MIAMI (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), the largest U.S. lender, plans to hire more than 500 bankers catering to small businesses through 2024, the company said on Wednesday. The new recruits will boost the bank's workforce serving small enterprises by 20% from more than 2,300 currently. "Small business...
BNY Mellon says investors 'absolutely interested' in digital assets
LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)'s head of advanced solutions Michael Demissie said on Wednesday that digital assets were "here to stay", citing a 2022 study of the custodian bank's clients. "What we see is clients are absolutely interested in digital assets, broadly," BNY Mellon's Demissie said,...
SEC Out for Blood: Kraken to Shut Down US Crypto-Staking Service
SEC Out for Blood: Kraken to Shut Down US Crypto-Staking Service. The SEC has charged Kraken for the unregistered offer and sale of securities through its staking-as-a-service program. “Crypto intermediaries must provide the proper disclosures & safeguards required by our laws,” states Chairman Gary Gensler. The SEC’s decision was...
Cardano (ADA) Founder Slams SEC’s “One-Size-Fits-All” Staking Regulation
Cardano (ADA) Founder Slams SEC’s “One-Size-Fits-All” Staking Regulation. The SEC might impose regulations on cryptocurrency staking services in the U.S. Charles Hoskinson has shared his view on the possible crypto staking regulations. Hoskinson has opined that it is an “inconvenience to the industry as a whole” when...
North American companies notch another record year for robot orders
(Reuters) - North American companies struggling to hire workers in the tightest labor market in decades brought on more robots last year than ever before, with many earmarked for new electric vehicle and battery factories under construction. Demand for robots appears to have slackened near the end of the year,...
Ripple CEO Makes a Splash with Positive Updates
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse shares positive updates for the crypto industry amidst increased scrutiny by the SEC. The Ripple team has observed a shift in posture from the SEC, leading them to believe a resolution is near. While US authorities remain cautious, other countries such as Dubai, Australia, and the...
Coin Cloud Thundering Down: A Stormy End for an ATM Powerhouse
Coin Cloud Thundering Down: A Stormy End for an ATM Powerhouse. Coin Cloud, one of the largest Bitcoin ATM operators, has filed for bankruptcy with nearly $500 million in liabilities. The crypto winter and the collapse of major companies have taken a toll on Coin Cloud. Despite the recent challenges...
Newell Brands shares slide after guidance disappoints
© Reuters. Newell Brands (NWL) shares slide after guidance disappoints. Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) shares are down more than 6% premarket Friday after the company's first quarter and full-year guidance disappointed investors. In the fourth quarter, the commercial products manufacturer and distributor reported an 18.5% decline in net sales to...
Thousands of Fintech Jobs Are Gone as Companies Cut Costs for First Time
(Bloomberg) -- Thousands of employees in the nascent financial-technology industry are losing their jobs as companies cut costs for the first time. Affirm Holdings Inc., a “buy now, pay later” lender, and online platform Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Holdings Inc. are firing one of every five of their workers — and other firms have made deeper cuts. They joined a bevy of fintechs slashing payrolls as borrowing has become more expensive.
Dow futures steady, Lyft tanks 30% after earnings
Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were trading lower during Thursday’s evening trade, after major benchmark averages finished the regular session lower as rising bond yields pressured technology stocks. By 18:40 ET (23:40 GMT) Dow Jones futures remained little changed, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.1%...
Stock market today: Dow slips as yield curve inversion deepens to rattle stocks
Investing.com -- The Dow closed lower Thursday, after cutting intraday gains as an ongoing slip in Alphabet and fresh warnings on the economy from the bond market weighed on investor sentiment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.73%, or 249 points, the Nasdaq was down 1.02%. The S&P 500 fell...
Philip Morris earnings beat by $0.15, revenue topped estimates
Investing.com - Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) (NYSE: PM) reported fourth quarter EPS of $1.39, $0.15 better than the analyst estimate of $1.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $8.15B versus the consensus estimate of $7.46B. Guidance. Philip Morris sees Q1 2023 EPS of $1.28-$1.33 versus the analyst consensus of $1.46.
Australia's four biggest banks fully pass on central bank rate hike
(Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTC:CMWAY) and Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Corp followed their two main rivals on Thursday in saying they would fully pass on to customers the 0.25 percentage point interest rate rise implemented by the central bank on Tuesday. Like National Australia Bank (OTC:NABZY) and ANZ Group...
U.S. stocks are falling as investors weigh outlook on rates
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks were falling as investors considered the chances of more interest rate increases in the coming months. At 9:56 ET (14:56 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 43 points or 0.1%, while the S&P 500 was down 0.4% and the NASDAQ Composite was down 0.7%.
