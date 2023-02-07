ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler Hospitalized After Medical Emergency (Update)

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
ComicBook
 3 days ago

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler was rushed to the hospital on Monday after reportedly suffering a medical episode at his Florida condo. It's still unclear what the nature of the medical emergency was, though reports have stated he's still in the hospital as of this writing. Lawler appeared during the Royal Rumble 2023 kickoff show on Saturday, then was in Florida for a public signing. Stay tuned for more details as they become available.

Update: Per WMC-TV in Memphis, Lawler's medical emergency was a stroke. He has since undergone surgery and is recovering. The decorated former champion previously had one in 2018 as well as a heart attack back in 2012 during a match on Monday Night Raw .

Lawler debuted in 1970 after being trained by Jackie Fargo and became the face of the Memphis territory with runs in the Continental Wrestling Association and United States Wrestling Association. WWE fans know him best for his role as color commentator on Monday Night Raw alongside Jim Ross and Michael Cole. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2007.

Update: Dutch Mantell has posted a new update on Lawler with some positive news about his recovery -- "It has been confirmed that Jerry LAWLER suffered a stroke last night in Ft. Myers, Florida. He was rushed to a local hospital where he underwent a medical procedure. His latest condition is actually good and he is expected to recover. Good news."

This story is developing...

