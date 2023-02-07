Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
US Coast Guard suspects Russian spy ship lurking off Hawaii coast for weeksΕκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίαςHawaii State
ZIPAIR Offering Low-Cost Tickets From Honolulu to Tokyo, JapanJordan ArthurHonolulu, HI
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Joint in HawaiiEast Coast TravelerHawaii State
The richest person in Honolulu is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHonolulu, HI
16 days to die at Pearl Harbor: The Tragic Story of Sailors Trapped Deep in Sunken USS West Virginia Waiting For Help.News TenderJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
Related
Hawaii softball splits in Saturday action
Hawaii split with Utah Tech and Saint Mary’s on Saturday.
Former Navy quarterback Dalen Morris takes unprecedented path to UH
Former Navy quarterback Dalen Morris is back for another year of college football.
Catherine Toth Fox: Hawaii Doesn't Need A New Stadium. It Needs A Better Plan
A lot of money — taxpayer money — will go toward the building of a new entertainment megaplex to replace Aloha Stadium. Already, $350 million — more money than the gross national product of some small nations — has been appropriated by the Legislature to construct a new stadium, one that likely won’t be as big as the 50,000-seat Aloha Stadium.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Broken Boundary Brewery makes authentic philly cheesesteaks on Oahu
Kailua gave St. Louis they could handle. The Crusaders survived, but we did see a couple upsets going into the state semifinals. The Iolani Raiders stop by Sunrise after their 4th straight state title. Updated: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:23 AM HST. |. The Iolani Raiders brought the state championship...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii’s Busiest Air Route In U.S. Has Lowest Cost
We know that Hawaii air routes include a claim to some of the shortest-distance ones in the U.S., as well as one of the single most popular routes in the entire country. So if you’ve ever wondered why Honolulu Airport is as busy and often congested and delayed as it is, a large part of the answer is found here. Without an island ferry or bridge system, the airlines are the only way to get around between the Hawaiian Islands (other than the NCL Pride of America cruise).
bigislandnow.com
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Māla
On Saturday, Big Island Now will feature a new guest column called “Gardening in Hawaiʻi with Tom Timmons.” He is a certified Master Gardener who will bring his knowledge and wit to all things related to plants. So for Feb. 10, the “Hawaiian Word of the Day”...
Winds can’t stop Aloha Stadium from coming back
This weekend is Aloha Stadium's big come back with concerts set up for the weekend.
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Weather Feb. 11, 2023
Viruses could put Hawaii state flower’s future at risk, scientists say. University of Hawaii researchers have discovered two new viruses that could threaten Hawaii’s state flower, the hibiscus. Filming of ‘Magnum P.I.’ to shut down Downtown Honolulu thoroughfare for hours on Sunday. Updated: 6 hours ago.
hawaiinewsnow.com
2023 HHSAA boys basketball State Championship games are set
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was an exciting night in the HHSAA boys basketball semifinals. The Championship matchups are now set with both games set to take place on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. In the Division II, there will be a new champion this year as...
Hawaiʻi has historic role in marriage equality: Saiki
It has been 30 years since Hawai'i's Supreme Court ruled in favor of universal marriage equality.
Kimura joins Mid-Pacific Institute’s Board of Trustees
Mid-Pacific Institute has announced that Shelee Kimura was appointed to their Board of Trustees.
bigislandnow.com
Four officer recruits to work at Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in Hilo
Fourteen recruits graduated from Basic Corrections Recruit Class training and will begin their careers as correctional officers in facilities across the state, including four who will work at Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in Hilo, according to the Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety. The ceremony was held at the...
KITV.com
Community celebrates Eddie champion Luke Shepardson at Waikiki bash
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- "The Eddie" champ Luke Shepardson was the star of a big celebration at the Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber Friday. Dozens of people lined up eager to meet the champ.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Important Honolulu Airport TSA Changes Starting
The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) has announced that a new four-lane checkpoint will come to the rescue at Honolulu Airport’s Terminal 1, Lobby 3. This change will be effective Saturday, February 18, 2023. Terminal 1 is used exclusively by Hawaiian Airlines. In addition, we have updated operations for TSA at Honolulu Airport below.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Under matriarch’s watchful eye, a 4th generation embraces tradition at this Chinatown lei stand
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Pay a visit to Cindy’s Lei and Flower Shoppe and Cindy Lau herself is always right in the mix, working in the same shop she and her family started in the 1950s. Back then, the Maunakea Street location doubled as a barber shop and lei stand.
Will wind effect watching the big game this Sunday?
KHON2 spoke with Spectrum and Hawaiian Telcom today to see what they are doing to make sure the community can see the big game on Sunday, Feb. 12.
KITV.com
Some leeward Oahu residents asked to conserve water due to power issues
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Oahu water officials are asking residents in the Waianae and Nanakuli areas to conserve water after water facilities in the area suffered power issues due to high winds. The conservation request was made after a few Board of Water Supply facilities were affected by power issues...
Shinnyo Lantern Floating ceremony returns to Ala Moana Beach
The Shinnyo Lantern Floating ceremony will be returning to Ala Moana Beach on May 29.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Strong winds continue to batter the state, bringing down trees and triggering power outages
The Honolulu Liquor Commission has an outside compliance expert to help reshape the embattled agency. State agrees to pay former Highlands Intermediate student to settle ‘70s sex assaults. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The state has agreed to pay $450,000 to a former Highlands Intermediate School student who says...
Comments / 0