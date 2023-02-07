ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaii’s Busiest Air Route In U.S. Has Lowest Cost

We know that Hawaii air routes include a claim to some of the shortest-distance ones in the U.S., as well as one of the single most popular routes in the entire country. So if you’ve ever wondered why Honolulu Airport is as busy and often congested and delayed as it is, a large part of the answer is found here. Without an island ferry or bridge system, the airlines are the only way to get around between the Hawaiian Islands (other than the NCL Pride of America cruise).
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Hawaiian Word of the Day: Māla

On Saturday, Big Island Now will feature a new guest column called “Gardening in Hawaiʻi with Tom Timmons.” He is a certified Master Gardener who will bring his knowledge and wit to all things related to plants. So for Feb. 10, the “Hawaiian Word of the Day”...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Weather Feb. 11, 2023

Viruses could put Hawaii state flower’s future at risk, scientists say. University of Hawaii researchers have discovered two new viruses that could threaten Hawaii’s state flower, the hibiscus. Filming of ‘Magnum P.I.’ to shut down Downtown Honolulu thoroughfare for hours on Sunday. Updated: 6 hours ago.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

2023 HHSAA boys basketball State Championship games are set

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was an exciting night in the HHSAA boys basketball semifinals. The Championship matchups are now set with both games set to take place on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. In the Division II, there will be a new champion this year as...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Four officer recruits to work at Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in Hilo

Fourteen recruits graduated from Basic Corrections Recruit Class training and will begin their careers as correctional officers in facilities across the state, including four who will work at Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in Hilo, according to the Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety. The ceremony was held at the...
HILO, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Important Honolulu Airport TSA Changes Starting

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) has announced that a new four-lane checkpoint will come to the rescue at Honolulu Airport’s Terminal 1, Lobby 3. This change will be effective Saturday, February 18, 2023. Terminal 1 is used exclusively by Hawaiian Airlines. In addition, we have updated operations for TSA at Honolulu Airport below.
HONOLULU, HI

