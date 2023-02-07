Read full article on original website
BROKEN BOW – The Broken Bow City Council will hold its first regular meeting of the month on Tuesday, February 14 at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Building. The council will consider approving the consent agenda, which consists of the minutes from the January 24 meeting, the bills as posted, and both December and January’s treasurer reports.
COLUMBUS – Twelve Dawson County youth participated in the Nebraska 4-H State Indoor Archery Tournament in Columbus on Saturday, January 28. The youth demonstrated their ability in 3 disciplines and 3 age brackets. In the Basic Bow cub division, Mollie Spradlin of Cozad received 6th place, and Lexington’s Maggie and Lysa Duryea received 11th and 26th place, respectively.
