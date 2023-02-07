ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Lightheaded, coughing a lot’: 30-year-old man shares symptoms of widow maker heart attack

As a distiller, Dave Conway, then 30, often worked in a hot environment, which included climbing ladders and rolling barrels. He wasn’t so surprised when he felt lightheaded and tired. After Googling his symptoms, he thought he had heat exhaustion, but they didn’t improve and soon he struggled to breath. Again, he turned to the Internet and thought perhaps pneumonia was to blame.
COLUMBUS, OH
US News and World Report

A1C: What Is It, and What Does It Mean for Your Heart?

SUNDAY, Feb. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- You might think about cholesterol when you consider your cardiovascular health. It’s also important to consider your A1C levels. Sugar is just as bad for your heart as cholesterol -- if not worse, said Dr. Daniel Lodge, a thoracic surgeon at Penn State Health Specialty Services in Reading, Pa.

