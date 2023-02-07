ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Decider.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert Lose It Over Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Black National Anthem, Are Immediately Roasted by Twitter: “Why Are You So Scared of Diversity?”

Even though country star Chris Stapleton took the spotlight to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the 2023 Super Bowl, conservative pundits were left upset over Sheryl Lee Ralph’s rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” during the opening performances. In an act of flagrant racism,...
OK! Magazine

Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'

Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Sand Hills Express

The rules for writing a love song

What makes a perfect love song? Is it slow and sad, like “My Funny Valentine”?. Or maybe it’s sultry and bluesy (“Let’s Get It On!”)?. It’s not an idle question; more people listen to music at Valentine’s Day than any other time except Christmas.
Sand Hills Express

“Love Is Blind” hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey

▶ Watch Video: Nick & Vanessa Lachey on “Love Is Blind”. America’s love for television love is one for the ages. When “The Dating Game” was first beamed into homes in 1965, it was love at first sight, at least for the show’s passionate viewers. In the years and decades to follow, there would be spin-offs by different names (such as “Love Connection”), with new pick-up lines, and eventually new rules of attraction – from dating 25 people at once (“The Bachelor”), to getting married first and asking questions later (“Married at First Sight”).
HAWAII STATE

