Texas State

KSAT 12

Texas Eats: Loaded Burgers, Pizza and French Cuisine

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to Poteet for some delicious and loaded burgers at The Back Yard Kitchen. Next up, David takes us...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Is It Legal For Kids In Texas To Ride In The Open Bed Of A Truck?

Every once in a while, you may notice someone riding around town in the bed of a truck. It seems that the majority of the time, they are holding some furniture to keep it from falling out, or maybe heading over to a job site. It's not really common, but it definitely happens. Sometimes, you may even see a kid riding in the back. As dangerous as it might be, is it actually legal to ride in the bed of a truck in Texas?
TEXAS STATE
93.1 KISS FM

ONLY IN TEXAS: H-E-B is Selling “La Toxica” Valentines Bundles

One thing that I love about HEB is how it truly represents our Texas culture and this is a fantastic example of just that. Only in Texas, will you find a balloon that actually says 'TOXICA.' You can see that TikTok below. For those of you that don't know a 'Toxica' is a female that brings toxic behaviors to a relationship, hence the term 'toxic relationship.' I am not sure what HEB this was recorded it but it definitely looks like something that you would see in Victoria. You can also see what HEB put together for 'La Toxica's' last year.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

What’s the oldest town in Texas?

(NEXSTAR) — If you had to guess, what do you think is the oldest town in Texas? It turns out, it’s not one of the state’s bigger cities, like Houston or Austin, but rather Nacogdoches, out east. The city’s official nickname is even “The Oldest Town in...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
93.1 KISS FM

25 Different & Weird Food Combos that Texans Swear By

Everybody's tastes are different; what I like may not necessarily be the same thing you like. And that's okay!. A recent Reddit thread asked people "what's a food combo you love that people think you're weird for"- the post blew up and it racked up more than 18,000 comments!. When...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Texas’ most popular baby names of the ’90s

(Stacker) – If you’re a ’90s kid, chances are you know an Ashley or two. Or five. According to data from the Social Security Administration, Ashley was the most popular name for girls born in Texas in the 1990s. But it’s fallen far in the past few decades. In 2021, the last year of data available, it ranked No. 172 nationally.
TEXAS STATE
93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM

El Paso, TX
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

