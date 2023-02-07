Read full article on original website
Have You Been to The Ultimate Whataburger Destination? Gov. Abbott Calls This a True Texas Gem
Most Texans love Whataburger. It's a Texas institution and, for many, the best burger chain not only in Texas but in the United States. Now it appears Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is also a Whataburger fan. Today he tweeted a post about a two-story Whataburger store, saying, "a true Texas gem."
The Very Lovely And Very Texan Valentine’s Day Guide
It’s that time of year again! Valentine’s day is right around the corner, and cupid has arrived in the Lone Star State. For this lovey-dovey season, Reform Austin has prepared a list of gifts to give to your significant other or to your besties. Let’s take a look...
Forget the chocolates — yuk it up with Texas comics at Valentine's Day show Box of Laughs instead
Dallas Vann will emcee for a lineup including Justin Governale, Ben Horn, Will Mosely, Ava Smartt, Holly Hart and Tori Pool.
Steve Browne, daytime TV stalker: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Stories dealing with organized gambling's efforts to gain entry into the Texas market and concerns about SAPD's new "hot spot" policing strategy also racked up lots of reads.
The Costs of Getting Caught “Getting Busy” in A Car in Texas
There was a time when every city in America had a "lover's lane". I asked several over 60-year-old adults in San Angelo where to find the location of the local "lover's lane" I got a lot of naughty smiles. A few told me about a naughty store. That was not what I had in mind. Many said it was "none of my business".
Texas Eats: Loaded Burgers, Pizza and French Cuisine
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to Poteet for some delicious and loaded burgers at The Back Yard Kitchen. Next up, David takes us...
Guess the rent of this 3-bedroom Seguin home near the Guadalupe River
How much will you pay for this ranch-style home in Seguin?
Is It Legal For Kids In Texas To Ride In The Open Bed Of A Truck?
Every once in a while, you may notice someone riding around town in the bed of a truck. It seems that the majority of the time, they are holding some furniture to keep it from falling out, or maybe heading over to a job site. It's not really common, but it definitely happens. Sometimes, you may even see a kid riding in the back. As dangerous as it might be, is it actually legal to ride in the bed of a truck in Texas?
ONLY IN TEXAS: H-E-B is Selling “La Toxica” Valentines Bundles
One thing that I love about HEB is how it truly represents our Texas culture and this is a fantastic example of just that. Only in Texas, will you find a balloon that actually says 'TOXICA.' You can see that TikTok below. For those of you that don't know a 'Toxica' is a female that brings toxic behaviors to a relationship, hence the term 'toxic relationship.' I am not sure what HEB this was recorded it but it definitely looks like something that you would see in Victoria. You can also see what HEB put together for 'La Toxica's' last year.
Case of mistaken identity leads to southeast-side shooting
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the torso after what police are saying could simply be a case of mistaken identity. The incident occurred on the 200 block of Coney Street near Pyle Street on the southeast side of town around 10:47 p.m. Saturday. Police say a...
These Texas coffee shops were named among the best coffee shops in the US: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always going to be a good day when you start it with a latte, wow, that should actually be on a t-shirt. We are talking about one of the best and most beloved coffee drinks out there, the latte as it is National Latte Day on Saturday, Feb. 11!
What’s the oldest town in Texas?
(NEXSTAR) — If you had to guess, what do you think is the oldest town in Texas? It turns out, it’s not one of the state’s bigger cities, like Houston or Austin, but rather Nacogdoches, out east. The city’s official nickname is even “The Oldest Town in...
TikTok Famous “Popcorn Guy” from Texas is Going to the Oscars
If you are not familiar with Jason Grosboll, you will be once you see him at this year's Academy Awards. Texas' very own Grosboll has been invited by this year's Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel to make popcorn for the stars!. Who is "Popcorn Guy"?. But, let's go back to how...
Trending in Texas: For Dallas brand Hari Mari, flip-flops aren't just for kicks
DALLAS — Texas is open for business! Whether a company is native to the Lone Star State or just got here as fast as it could, we want to know: What makes these businesses tick? Why are so many of them calling Texas home? And how do they plan to continue to expand in the years to come? This is Trending in Texas.
Former San Antonio weatherman Steve Browne deletes post blaming women for sportscaster's departure
Former KSAT news anchor Karen Gallagher criticized Browne's claim that decisions by women leaders at the station prompted Greg Simmons' departure.
25 Different & Weird Food Combos that Texans Swear By
Everybody's tastes are different; what I like may not necessarily be the same thing you like. And that's okay!. A recent Reddit thread asked people "what's a food combo you love that people think you're weird for"- the post blew up and it racked up more than 18,000 comments!. When...
Texas witness photographs saucer-shaped object with four bright lights
A Texas witness at Haslet reported watching and photographing a saucer-shaped object with four lights at 7:20 p.m. on March 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
These stunning Texas state parks near San Antonio are worth visiting
Learn more about the state's history and natural resources at these Texas treasures.
Texas’ most popular baby names of the ’90s
(Stacker) – If you’re a ’90s kid, chances are you know an Ashley or two. Or five. According to data from the Social Security Administration, Ashley was the most popular name for girls born in Texas in the 1990s. But it’s fallen far in the past few decades. In 2021, the last year of data available, it ranked No. 172 nationally.
San Antonio pizza shop ranked the best pizza in Texas: Reader’s Digest reports
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for some of the best Za (pizza) on the planet, you’ll find it in Italy more than likely, but if traveling abroad for a pie or two isn’t in the budget, there are still countless options to choose from in the US that will get the job done.
