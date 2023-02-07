Read full article on original website
The Windows Club
Best AI tools for Developers
Artificial intelligence has taken over the world. Be it ChatGPT, or the latest AI tools from various companies, the whole world is talking about artificial intelligence. People have slowly started using various AI tools available for their work. In this guide, we show you the best AI tools for Developers.
Google launches AI chatbot Bard that contains 'the breadth of world's knowledge'
"It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses. "Bard can be an outlet for creativity, and a launchpad for curiosity, helping you to explain new discoveries from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to a 9-year-old, or learn more about the best strikers in football right now, and then get drills to build your skills."
Google to unveil new AI to compete with ChatGPT
Google will expand its footprint in the world of artificial intelligence with the new conversational AI technology Bard.
CNET
This Bizarre Robot Uses AI to Paint Whatever You Tell It To
Remember the olden days? When AI tools like Dall-E and Stable Diffusion turned your short text prompts into digital art? That's so 2022…. Meet Frida, an AI-driven robot out of Carnegie Mellon University that transforms your prompts into physical paintings, complete with bold brushstrokes in a variety of techniques. Perhaps most strikingly, the bot can change course as it paints to mimic the iterative nature of making art.
Channel 3000
Google's AI chatbot Bard had an inaccurate response in public demo
Google's much-hyped new AI chatbot tool Bard, which has yet to be released to the public, is already being called out for an inaccurate response it produced in a demo this week. In the demo, which was posted by Google on Twitter, a user asks Bard: "What new discoveries from...
Artificial intelligence replaced humans in job role for months and ‘no one noticed’
A POPULAR news outlet has been publishing articles written by AI since November, keeping it on the down low. Tech media site CNET has been publishing the articles since November, and lots of readers don't seem to have noticed. “What is a credit card charge-off?” was the first AI-written article,...
New 'Hook' malware allows hijacking, real-time spying on Android devices
A new banking app for Android devices called Hook contains malware that could leave your Android device susceptible to remote hacking.
A robot’s $100 billion error: Alphabet shares tank after its ChatGPT rival makes a mistake in its very first ad
It looks like Google’s new chatbot to challenge ChatGPT and OpenAI still needs a lot of work.
What Is ChatGPT? What to Know About the AI Chatbot That Will Power Microsoft Bing
What to know about the AI chatbot that will power Microsoft Bing, that has triggered a new AI race and may reshape the future of work.
morningbrew.com
Google lost $100b after its AI made a factual error in a demo
Still don’t believe that generative AI is breaking new ground? When was the last time you saw a human make a $100 billion mistake? Google showed off its answer to ChatGPT-infused Bing this week and things went…worse than expected. In an advertisement Google released on Monday touting its...
Microsoft upgrades Bing and Edge with ChatGPT tech to challenge Google at its own AI game
Microsoft announced new enhancements to Bing and the Edge browser using tech that powers ChatGPT.
CNET
Google Unveils Its ChatGPT Rival for AI-Powered Conversation
Google released its own AI chatbot similar to ChatGPT on Monday called Bard. "Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world's knowledge with the power, intelligence, and creativity of our large language models," Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai tweeted Monday. "It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses."
techxplore.com
A testbed to assess the physical reasoning skills of AI agents
Humans are innately able to reason about the behaviors of different physical objects in their surroundings. These physical reasoning skills are incredibly valuable for solving everyday problems, as they can help us to choose more effective actions to achieve specific goals. Some computer scientists have been trying to replicate these...
TechCrunch
This Week in Apps: Instagram’s founders’ new app, another Twitter rival, Biden admin criticizes app stores
The app economy in 2023 hit a few snags, as consumer spending last year dropped for the first time by 2% to $167 billion, according to the latest “State of Mobile” report by data.ai (previously App Annie). However, downloads are continuing to grow, up 11% year-over-year in 2022 to reach 255 billion. Consumers are also spending more time in mobile apps than ever before. On Android devices alone, hours spent in 2022 grew 9%, reaching 4.1 trillion.
CNET
Google's Lens-Led Multisearch Tool Goes Global
Google might be the longtime leader in internet search tools, but it's not resting on its laurels. On Wednesday, it announced the global rollout of some of its newest image-led search features, as well as a new tool for Android users. Google first introduced Multisearch, which allows people to search...
Microsoft will integrate ChatGPT in Bing as OpenAI starts monetizing the AI chatbot
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Highly anticipated: Just a few months after its launch in prototype form, ChatGPT could soon become a ubiquitous AI tool for professionals and consumers alike. It's starting with Microsoft's Bing, which is seemingly being turned into the first mass-marketed search engine powered by generative algorithms.
Google AI chatbot Bard dishes up wrong answer in first demo
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Editor's take: It's been a big week for artificial intelligence but a misstep out of the gate highlights the danger associated with moving too quickly and pushing tech to the masses before it is fully vetted. Such is especially true of AI systems that dole out information that some could interpret as fact.
TechSpot
Meet Ernie: China's Baidu to launch ChatGPT-style service in March
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. In brief: China isn't being left behind when it comes to the chatbot revolution. Following ChatGPT's explosive arrival on the scene and Google's announcement of its own AI-powered tech called Bard, China's Baidu has revealed its version, called Ernie Bot, which is scheduled to arrive in the country this March.
Ars Technica
Google and Mozilla are working on iOS browsers that break current App Store rules
Companies like Google, Mozilla, and Microsoft have versions of their web browsers on Apple's iOS and iPadOS App Stores, but these versions come with a big caveat: The App Store rules require them to use Safari's WebKit rendering engine rather than the engines those browsers use in other operating systems.
TechCrunch
Bing’s app sees a 10x jump in downloads after Microsoft’s AI news
The movement indicates there’s sizable consumer demand for these new AI experiences, and users are even potentially willing to try new search engines and other browsers in order to gain access. On Tuesday, Microsoft first showed off the new Bing.com that included the highly anticipated integration of a new,...
