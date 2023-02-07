Read full article on original website
Related
voguebusiness.com
The race to create this season’s ‘Coperni moment’ is on
This article is part of our Vogue Business Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to Member-only reporting and insights, our NFT Tracker and TikTok Trend Tracker, weekly Technology and Sustainability Edits and exclusive event invitations, sign up for Membership here. Can clothes get noticed without a viral moment? That’s a...
voguebusiness.com
Why aren’t some brands returning to NYFW this season?
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. In September, childhood friends Jack Miner and Lily Miesmer made their runway debut at New York Fashion Week, just a little over a year after launching their brand, Interior. The experience was a dream come true, says Miner, who previously worked at Bode as its director of operations. They showed their biggest collection yet to a packed room of buyers, editors, and influencers. But it was a milestone he and Miesmer “didn't expect to happen so quickly”.
Comments / 0