In September, childhood friends Jack Miner and Lily Miesmer made their runway debut at New York Fashion Week, just a little over a year after launching their brand, Interior. The experience was a dream come true, says Miner, who previously worked at Bode as its director of operations. They showed their biggest collection yet to a packed room of buyers, editors, and influencers. But it was a milestone he and Miesmer "didn't expect to happen so quickly".

2 DAYS AGO