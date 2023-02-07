ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Heights, IL

woodworkingnetwork.com

ATF joins investigation into Morgan Li fire

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms has joined the investigation into a massive warehouse fire Monday morning in Chicago Heights. According to WGN-TV in Chicago, a spokesperson for the south suburb declined to say whether investigators have found any evidence that causes them to suspect arson.
