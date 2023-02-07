Read full article on original website
Related
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."Photo byMetro. A mother start screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
"I Smell Like Cheese," Complains Woman, Who Told Mayo Clinic She Showers Twice Daily.
One woman recently wrote in to the Mayo Clinic asking for help with her body odor issue. She insisted that in spite of frequent showers and attention to personal hygiene, she could not get rid of her body odor.
Father of two told he has brain tumour after smell ‘followed him around’
A dad-of-two was diagnosed with a brain tumour after thinking he could smell matches and fireworks burning.Neil Danziger, 47, started getting lightheaded and smelling things burning in December 2020.Neil decided to get his symptoms checked out as he had previously suffered from high blood pressure and cholesterol and his grandad, John Sive, had died of a heart attack at age 60.After a few tests, Neil was told that he had a brain tumour and was in complete shock.Neil, who works in recruitment, from Queen’s Park, London said: “Since early December 2020 I’d been having lightheaded moments.“Often if I’d been...
Comments / 0