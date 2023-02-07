A dad-of-two was diagnosed with a brain tumour after thinking he could smell matches and fireworks burning.Neil Danziger, 47, started getting lightheaded and smelling things burning in December 2020.Neil decided to get his symptoms checked out as he had previously suffered from high blood pressure and cholesterol and his grandad, John Sive, had died of a heart attack at age 60.After a few tests, Neil was told that he had a brain tumour and was in complete shock.Neil, who works in recruitment, from Queen’s Park, London said: “Since early December 2020 I’d been having lightheaded moments.“Often if I’d been...

