Read full article on original website
Michelle Silvey
4d ago
Yes let’s just show everyone where they are. Why have the balloons look when we can write an article saying where they are.
Reply(1)
2
Related
She Moved to Montana and Befriended a Deer. What Happened Next Is Tragic
"I never thought I could feel so deeply connected to a deer, but there I was, sobbing in below-zero temperatures," Tina Williams told Newsweek.
How A Shocking Video of a Montana Explosion Could Be A Cover-Up
There has been a lot of talk in the news lately regarding the shooting down of an alleged "spy balloon" from the Chinese government. Everyone is on high alert amidst the attention that this spy balloon received and that could be why most of us overlooked an incident right next door.
Thinking About Moving to Montana? These 5 States Are Much Better
Thinking about moving to Montana? Before you do, you might want to consider a few other places first. In the past few years, Montana has experienced an influx of new residents. For many that decided to pack their belongings and hit the road for the treasure state, it was a rude awaking. Montana lacks the conveniences and amenities that are found in most other states across the country.
Here’s 8 States That Have Longer And Harsher Winters Than Montana
Winter can be brutal here in Montana with lots of wind, snow, and temperatures well below zero. In fact, that alone should be a word of warning for those thinking of moving here from warmer climates. A lot goes into being prepared to live in a state with rough winters...
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
News4Jax.com
Experienced pilot calls size of unknown object flying over Alaska coast ‘unusual’
For the second time in less than a week, United States fighter jets have shot down an object illegally flying within U.S. airspace. White House officials said Friday that the aircraft was flying over Alaska, posing a threat to other aircraft. While officials are only identifying the object shot down...
a-z-animals.com
Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years – How Many People Live Near These Bears?
Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years - How Many People Live Near These Bears?. At 2:30 P.M. in the village of Wales, a polar bear attacked and killed a mother and her 1-year-old child in Alaska. Although rare, fatal polar bear attacks do happen in the only state containing these enormous bears. Let’s examine this unfortunate event and how often polar bears and humans come into contact in Arctic regions across the world.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Opinion: The strange objects in US airspace may be an even bigger problem than we thought
A recent report on UFOs by America's intelligence community is worth examining following the takedown by the US military of a Chinese spy balloon, and the downing of three unidentified flying objects in North American airspace, writes Peter Bergen.
Mysterious Bipedal Creature Caught on Montana Trail Camera
The camera was miles from expected human activity.
If new divorce law passes, Montana is going to have a lot more felons
If Montana lawmakers are worried about felons and crime rates, just wait till they make it even easier to become one. Rep. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay, believes that adultery in marriage should be a felony. “Any unfaithful person should not get half in my humble opinion. Or anything,” he said while contemplating a bill that would […] The post If new divorce law passes, Montana is going to have a lot more felons appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Hear what pilots said about mysterious object shot down near Alaska
An unidentified object was shot down 10 miles off the frozen coast of Alaska on Friday afternoon, US officials announced, but details about the object are scarce.
Idaho Fisherman Stumbles Across Massive Mule Deer Carcass In Boise River
When people talk about river monsters, I don’t think this is what they have in mind… Matt Keller, founder of Old Hat Outdoors, set out for a little fly fishing trip the Boise River two weeks ago, hoping to catch some nice trout. According to Meat Eater, the fish weren’t bitin’, but I’d say he got one hell of a trade off. As he made his way down the river, he noticed something big caught in some brush. He made his way over, and discovered a mule deer carcass. This wasn’t any deer carcass, this thing was massive. It was a massive 16-pt buck,...
How Lake Mead Water Levels Look After Weeks of Heavy Rainfall
There was extremely heavy rainfall across the region, during one of the severest droughts the U.S. has ever seen.
OnlyInYourState
One Of The Highest Bridges In The Whole Country Is Right Here In Idaho
Here in Idaho, the Perrine Memorial Bridge receives a lot of attention and while it certainly deserves the accolades, it isn’t the only impressive bridge in the Gem State. The Moyie River Canyon Bridge, located in northern Idaho, is one of the most underrated destinations in Idaho. As one of the highest bridges in the entire country, it is an incredible structure that you need to see in person.
WATCH: Grizzly Bear Makes Mad Dash for Massive Yellowstone Elk Herd
This grizzly bear‘s ability to effortlessly plow through thick Yellowstone National Park brush is as impressive as his pursuit of 50+ elk. Well-known Yellowstone wildlife photographer Deby Dixon has amassed some amazing footage in her time with the park. One of her most impressive stints of grizzly bear footage is now going viral as a result with over 6 million views.
An Idaho Republican said he's 'embarrassed' and apologized after comparing women's health to having 'milked a few cows'
"If you want some ideas on repro and the women's health thing, I have some definite opinions," Rep. Jack Nelsen, a "lifelong dairy farmer," said.
‘Yellowstone’s Jen Landon Made a Life-Changing Decision Thanks to Costar Ryan Bingham
Recently, Yellowstone‘s Teeter actress Jen Landon made a life-changing decision about her living situation. And, looking back, she credits the decision to her Yellowstone costar Ryan Bingham. Speaking with Truck Camper Magazine, Jen Landon said that years of “itchy feet” led her to purchase a Capri Camper. The unit...
AM 1450 KMMS
Bozeman, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT
AM 1450 KMMS has the best news coverage for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 11