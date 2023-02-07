Read full article on original website
Popculture
'The Good Doctor' Star Leaves Series in Surprise Twist
The Good Doctor continues to run through doctors at a faster pace than Law & Order runs through detectives. Another character left the show during this week's episode, "The Good Boy," leaving another position open at St. Bonaventure Hospital in San Jose, California. The hour ended with one new doctor learning that you can't just perform an unsupervised surgery without the Chief of Surgery knowing. Spoilers for the Jan. 30 episode follow!
After Big Little Lies, Nicole Kidman Is Returning To HBO For New Series
Nearly four years after Big Little Lies ended, Nicole Kidman is returning to HBO for a new limited series.
Breaking Bad Reunites in Super Bowl Commercial: 'Breaking Good' Brings Back Cranston, Paul, and Cruz for a Tasty Treat!
Hello, fellow Breaking Bad enthusiasts! I have some wonderful news to share with you. Brian Cranston, Aaron Paul, and Raymond Cruz, actors of one of the most iconic TV shows of all time, have reunited for a PopCorners Super Bowl commercial. It's called Breaking Good, after all!
‘Supernatural’ star Jensen Ackles was ‘pushing hard’ for Pedro Pascal’s role in ‘The Last of Us’
If Jensen Ackles had his way, we may have been two episodes deep into a very different-looking version of The Last of Us, at least when it comes to the look and sound of the show’s leading man Joel Miller. Ackles took to the stage during a Supernatural fan...
WATCH: ‘Breaking Bad’ stars to reunite in Super Bowl ad
It's been nearly a decade that "Breaking Bad" has been off the air, but Aaron Paul says the iconic series is still "one of those gifts that just keeps on keeps on giving."
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake
Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
Brian Dietzen Couldn't Escape His From Justin To Kelly Role On The NCIS Set
For many fans of "NCIS," actor Brian Dietzen is best known for portraying the series' resident medical examiner, Jimmy Palmer. The character initially started as a temporary assistant to Ducky Mallard (David McCallum) during Season 1. Yet his recurring role on the show turned into a full-time gig, and as "NCIS" continues to air its 20th season, Dietzen's character remains one of the few longtime familiar faces left on the series. Having been on "NCIS" for so long, it's clear the show has served as Dietzen's most consistent role. However, it definitely hasn't been his only notable one.
Tom Hanks says 'no one' talks about the comic book movie he starred in with Jude Law and Daniel Craig
Tom Hanks starred in "Road to Perdition" with Jude Law and Daniel Craig, and said it was an "incredibly important movie for me to go through."
Walking Dead spin-off gets first look at Norman Reedus with Clémence Poésy
The Walking Dead's Daryl Dixon-centred spin-off is currently filming, which means we have a first look photo from the set. In the image, we see Norman Reedus obviously returning as Daryl. He's looking pretty good for a man who has been living in a post-apocalypse zombie world for ages and has "washed-up in Paris" per the official shop synopsis, isn't he?
Frasier reboot just added a character from the TV series finale
The Frasier reboot is gearing up to bring back the beloved comedy series, and more classic characters are being added. In the latest round of casting announcements, someone who only featured in the finale of the original TV series is confirmed to return. Variety reports that Anders Keith is now...
Bryan Cranston Recalls the Time He and Aaron Paul Ate “All the Methamphetamine” on ‘Breaking Bad’
You can always count on Hot Ones — the YouTube talk show where celebrities eat increasingly spicier chicken wings while answering questions about their careers — to bring out the weirdest, wildest Hollywood stories. While appearing on the show this week, Bryan Cranston spoke to host Sean Evans...
Super Bowl Commercials 2023: Watch Ads With Melissa McCarthy, Adam Driver, Bryan Cranston, Natasha Lyonne, John Travolta And More – Update
UPDATED with more commercials. Super Sunday is upon us — and with it, Madison Avenue’s annual spending spree, which has seen the Big Game’s Hollywood quotient rise noticeably in recent years. Celebrity product pitches date back to the days of leather helmets, of course, but in the increasingly rare air of the Super Bowl they have started to overtake the left-field breakouts of the past by the likes of Puppy Monkey Baby or beer-loving frogs. With Fox’s telecast commanding a peak level of more than $7 million for 30-second spots, producers and brands again are banking on stars in a big...
Will Brendan Fraser be one of the rare Best Actor Oscar winners from a non-Best Picture nominee?
Brendan Fraser has been the Best Actor Oscar frontrunner the entire season for his performance in “The Whale” and remains the odds-on favorite to win. On the surface, this doesn’t seem surprising — it’s a baity, transformative turn — but anyone following this closely knows that his chances took a hit when “The Whale” was snubbed in Best Picture. If Fraser does take home the gold, he’ll be one of the few and far between Best Actor champs for a non-Best Picture nominee and the first in 13 years. The most recent one was Jeff Bridges, who prevailed for “Crazy Heart”...
From ‘Clueless’ Shopping to ‘Breaking Bad’ Chips, Discover the Best 2023 Super Bowl Commercials Released & Teased So Far
The 2023 Super Bowl is fast approaching — and with it, the year’s anticipated lineup of Super Bowl commercials. Whether for food, fashion or everything in between, Super Bowl commercials have a long-standing history of going viral for a range of causes — whether aesthetic, news-related or (most often) their surprise celebrity cameos. This year’s are no exception, though many have already been released online ahead of their official airing. Ads from brands including Rakuten, Bud Light, PopCorners — to name just a few — are already going viral this year ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs’ game...
NCIS: Los Angeles Final Season Casts Christopher Gorham as Kilbride's Son
It’s now patently clear that NCIS: Los Angeles‘ gruff Admirable Kilbride will sort out some things from his past before the CBS drama wraps its 14-season run on May 14. Previously, TVLine told you that Marilu Henner will guest-star in the Sunday, Feb. 26 episode of the high-octane drama as Elizabeth, ex-wife of Gerald McRaney’s Kilbride. In said episode, Elizabeth visits her onetime husband to ask him to think about reconnecting with their son, from whom Hollace is known to be estranged. Well, apparently Hollace will cotton to the idea, seeing as Christoper Gorham is set to play said son, Alex, and...
Tom Cruise missed Best Actor, but still got his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for Top Gun: Maverick
The Academy didn't recognize Tom Cruise with a Best Actor nod, but the global superstar still landed a major Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick anyway. For his work as a producer on the blockbuster sequel that has grossed nearly $1.5 billion to date, the 60-year-old scored his fourth career Oscar nomination as the film appeared Tuesday morning among the Academy's 10 Best Picture nominees.
The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey opens up about exploring Ellie's lesbian relationship in season 2
The Last of Us spoilers follow. The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey has opened up about exploring Ellie's lesbian relationship in season 2 of the HBO and Sky series. Anyone who has played the acclaimed video game series that the live-action show is based on will know that Ellie gets involved with a character TV viewers haven't met yet — Dina.
See the Breaking Bad reunion Super Bowl commercial
It took six years after the end of Breaking Bad for Walt and Jesse to share the screen again in El Camino. It took three more years to get this meth-making duo together for another flashback scene in Better Call Saul. And now, it's taken just six months for these Bad boys to pop back up, but this time, they're embarking on a slightly healthier and more lawful business venture.
Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul used to eat Breaking Bad’s blue meth
Bryan Cranston and his Breaking Bad co-star Aaron Paul ate the fake blue meth that was used on the TV series. With Cranston and Paul as its leads, Breaking Bad is regarded as one of the greatest drama series of all time. The show follows their two characters Walter White...
