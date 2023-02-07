Read full article on original website
Check Out This Foam Eating Box That Just Arrived At Bridgewater State UniversityDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Defense claims she was "over-medicated"; prosecution says triple murder of her kids was "pre-meditated"Lavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
Mom Accused of Strangling Her 3 Children to be Evaluated by Forensic PsychiatristWilliamDuxbury, MA
Kingston Collection Evacuates Shoppers & Will Remain ClosedDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Duxbury Community Unites To Honor 6-Year-Old 'Laney'Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
WCVB
2 men box in unmarked police vehicle, open fire with BB gun on Cape Cod
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Two Massachusetts men are facing multiple charges after they were accused of boxing in an unmarked police vehicle with their cars in the Cape Cod village of Hyannis and then firing upon that police vehicle with a BB gun, according to the Barnstable Police Department. Police...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police Department responds to city hospital after reported south end stabbing
The Fall River Police Department responded to a city hospital after a reported stabbing that took place on Saturday night. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, officers arrived at Charlton Memorial Hospital just before 9:45 p.m. regarding a patient who may have sustained a stab wound. Scanner transmissions stated that the...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford good samaritan races to aid of injured man after car accident
“New Bedford Guide can you share this post of appreciation for this young lady? She didn’t hesitate for a second to park her car on the side of the road to help me and my neighbor assist the gentleman that came off the road in his car and ended up hitting the unit where my mom lives.
capecod.com
Bourne Police Chief issues statement on incident at Bourne Bridge
BOURNE -These are always the toughest community notifications. And unfortunately, I have had to make too many of these since assuming the position of Chief of Police last year. Tonight, the Bourne Police Department and Massachusetts State Police received calls reporting an individual possibly scaling the Bourne Bridge. Officers from multiple agencies responded immediately to the area, unable to locate anyone. The US Army Corps and Coast Guard began searching the Cape Cod Canal and located a 22 year old male from Wareham deceased in the water a short time later. The family has been notified. Words can not express the sorrow we feel for the young man’s family and friends and we pray for them in this dire hour.
Turnto10.com
Car crashes into New Bedford home
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A car crashed into a New Bedford home on Friday night. Police said a driver had a medical emergency at about 6:45 p.m. and crashed into a house on Shawmut Avenue. Video from one of the residents showed debris throughout the inside of the...
WCVB
Men armed with handgun tried to drill their way into Quincy, Massachusetts apartment, police say
QUINCY, Mass. — Two men armed with a gun used a drill to try to gain access to a Quincy apartment early Friday before the resident woke up and called police, officials said. Officers were called at 3 a.m. to a residence off Ricciuti Drive on a report of two men trying to break into an apartment.
Turnto10.com
Two teenagers taken to hospital in Acushnet rollover
(WJAR) — Two teenagers were taken to the hospital on Friday after a car rolled over in Acushnet. Acushnet police said emergency crews responded to a single car crash on Robinson Road around 2:40 p.m. Friday where they discovered the car on its roof. The car's driver and passenger,...
Serious crash on Route 9 in Wellesley closes traffic to one lane, victim transported by MedFlight
A serious crash on Route 9 in Wellesley closed down traffic to one lane, Saturday morning.
Man accused of killing wild turkey with branch in Attleboro
The man told police he used a stick to ward off three turkeys and didn't intend to kill one of them.
ABC6.com
Brockton police arrest 3 teenagers for allegedly committing an armed home invasion in Taunton
BROCKTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Brockton police tracked down three men wanted in a Taunton armed robbery case. Police said an 18-year-old Jenson Vernet, a 15-year-old from Everett, and a 16-year-old from Somerset shot at a house in Taunton, causing damage. Taunton police told ABC 6 News Wednesday that they...
ABC6.com
Brockton man charged for setting woman’s apartment door on fire
BROCKTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A man from Brockton was charged Tuesday for setting the door to a woman’s apartment on fire after she refused to let him inside. On Jan. 12, Boston police reported to a domestic violence call on Seaver Street in Roxbury. When they arrived, police...
fallriverreporter.com
Police: New Bedford man, Westport woman, arrested after multiple drugs, thousands in cash, seized
A Westport woman and a New Bedford man were recently arrested on drug charges after multiple drugs and several grand in cash were reportedly seized by police. During this month, members of the Police Department Narcotics Unit developed information regarding distribution of illicit narcotics within Portsmouth. The subsequent investigation identified...
Investigators announce cause of Cape Cod house fire that claimed life of young boy
Investigators on Wednesday announced the “most likely” cause of a house fire on Cape Cod that claimed the life of a young boy over the weekend.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man convicted of killing ex-wife’s husband in Norfolk County granted parole with conditions
A Massachusetts man who was convicted of killing his ex-wife’s husband has been granted parole with conditions. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on June 9, 2000, after a jury trial in Norfolk Superior Court, John Whitney was convicted of second-degree murder in the beating death of 28-year-old Alberto Portal and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
Brockton Hospital remains closed after fire
BROCKTON - Brockton Hospital is still closed after a 10-alarm fire Tuesday caused the hospital to evacuate 160 patients.In a statement, the hospital said there are no emergency services and the hospital is closed. However, outlying buildings on the campus are open and seeing scheduled patients."Please be assured our priority is to get Brockton Hospital safely up and running as soon as possible to continue to support our community with the outstanding quality care they are accustomed to," an official hospital statement read.The fire began in the transformer room Tuesday morning. By 9:45 a.m. the fire was mostly extinguished aside from some hot spots. There was a massive mutual aid response to help move patients.National Grid was called to shut the transformer and emergency generators down so firefighters could put out the flames. The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.
whdh.com
MBTA Transit Police: 15 year old arrested, 2nd teen sought after both allegedly attacked man on train
A teenager was arrested and another is being sought by MBTA Transit Police after a man was assaulted aboard a train on Wednesday. In a social media post, the police department said TPD officers at Ruggles station were alerted just before 2:30 p.m. about the assault. According to police, two...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to life in prison for killing wife while in process of divorce
Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lexington Chief of Police Michael McLean have announced that Hongyan Sun has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole by Justice Patrick Haagan after a jury found him guilty of Murder in the First Degree on February 3, 2023 in the Lowell Superior Court.
whdh.com
Crews in Plymouth battle early morning house fire
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Plymouth have been working to contain a fast-burning fire that broke out early Friday morning. Video from the scene showed flames shooting out of the roof of a home in the area of Post N Rail Ave., where crews were first called to the residence sometime around 5 a.m.
Ailson Barbosa of Brockton featured on unsolved homicide playing cards
The state police featured a playing card on social media Wednesday with the unsolved case of a Brockton victim.
24-hour CVS robbed in Pawtucket
Several officers were seen collecting evidence inside the store around 3:30 a.m.
