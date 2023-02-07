ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattapoisett, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capecod.com

Bourne Police Chief issues statement on incident at Bourne Bridge

BOURNE -These are always the toughest community notifications. And unfortunately, I have had to make too many of these since assuming the position of Chief of Police last year. Tonight, the Bourne Police Department and Massachusetts State Police received calls reporting an individual possibly scaling the Bourne Bridge. Officers from multiple agencies responded immediately to the area, unable to locate anyone. The US Army Corps and Coast Guard began searching the Cape Cod Canal and located a 22 year old male from Wareham deceased in the water a short time later. The family has been notified. Words can not express the sorrow we feel for the young man’s family and friends and we pray for them in this dire hour.
BOURNE, MA
Turnto10.com

Car crashes into New Bedford home

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A car crashed into a New Bedford home on Friday night. Police said a driver had a medical emergency at about 6:45 p.m. and crashed into a house on Shawmut Avenue. Video from one of the residents showed debris throughout the inside of the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Two teenagers taken to hospital in Acushnet rollover

(WJAR) — Two teenagers were taken to the hospital on Friday after a car rolled over in Acushnet. Acushnet police said emergency crews responded to a single car crash on Robinson Road around 2:40 p.m. Friday where they discovered the car on its roof. The car's driver and passenger,...
ACUSHNET, MA
ABC6.com

Brockton man charged for setting woman’s apartment door on fire

BROCKTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A man from Brockton was charged Tuesday for setting the door to a woman’s apartment on fire after she refused to let him inside. On Jan. 12, Boston police reported to a domestic violence call on Seaver Street in Roxbury. When they arrived, police...
BROCKTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police: New Bedford man, Westport woman, arrested after multiple drugs, thousands in cash, seized

A Westport woman and a New Bedford man were recently arrested on drug charges after multiple drugs and several grand in cash were reportedly seized by police. During this month, members of the Police Department Narcotics Unit developed information regarding distribution of illicit narcotics within Portsmouth. The subsequent investigation identified...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man convicted of killing ex-wife’s husband in Norfolk County granted parole with conditions

A Massachusetts man who was convicted of killing his ex-wife’s husband has been granted parole with conditions. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on June 9, 2000, after a jury trial in Norfolk Superior Court, John Whitney was convicted of second-degree murder in the beating death of 28-year-old Alberto Portal and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
NORFOLK COUNTY, MA
CBS Boston

Brockton Hospital remains closed after fire

BROCKTON - Brockton Hospital is still closed after a 10-alarm fire Tuesday caused the hospital to evacuate 160 patients.In a statement, the hospital said there are no emergency services and the hospital is closed. However, outlying buildings on the campus are open and seeing scheduled patients."Please be assured our priority is to get Brockton Hospital safely up and running as soon as possible to continue to support our community with the outstanding quality care they are accustomed to," an official hospital statement read.The fire began in the transformer room Tuesday morning. By 9:45 a.m. the fire was mostly extinguished aside from some hot spots. There was a massive mutual aid response to help move patients.National Grid was called to shut the transformer and emergency generators down so firefighters could put out the flames. The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Crews in Plymouth battle early morning house fire

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Plymouth have been working to contain a fast-burning fire that broke out early Friday morning. Video from the scene showed flames shooting out of the roof of a home in the area of Post N Rail Ave., where crews were first called to the residence sometime around 5 a.m.
PLYMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy