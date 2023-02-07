Read full article on original website
WVNews
Athlete of the week Grant Barton leads Point boys in win
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — Each week, the River Cities Tribune wants to recognize a local athlete for superior performance on the field, track, course or court. This week, the honor goes to Grant Barton of Point Pleasant boys basketball.
WVNews
Clayton scores 30 as Iona beats Niagara 72-55
LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Walter Clayton Jr.'s 30 points led Iona over Niagara 72-55 on Sunday. Clayton shot 12 for 23, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Gaels (18-7, 11-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Daniss Jenkins scored 11 points and added three steals. Nelly Junior Joseph recorded 10 points and was 3 of 7 shooting and 4 of 7 from the free throw line.
WVNews
UC hires new communications and marketing personnel
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The University of Charleston recently welcomed two new members to its Office of Communications and Marketing: Ella Curry, UC’s new vice president of communications and marketing, and Connor Isner, digital content manager for the university. Curry was named to the position in December...
WVNews
McCollum scores 23 to lead Siena to 73-65 win over Marist
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Javian McCollum scored 23 points and Siena beat Marist 73-65 on Sunday. McCollum added five assists and three steals for the Saints (17-9, 11-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Andrew Platek added 18 points, while Michael Eley scored 11.
WVNews
Long sparks Fairfield past Mount St. Mary's 76-72 in OT
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — TJ Long came off the bench to score 21 points and Fairfield rallied to beat Mount St. Mary's in overtime 76-72 on Sunday. Long sank 5 of 13 shots with two 3-pointers and made all nine of his free throws for the Stags (11-14, 7-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Supreme Cook finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Caleb Fields scored 14 with three steals. Allan Jeanne-Rose pitched in with 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks.
