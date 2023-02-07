Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
UC hires new communications and marketing personnel
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The University of Charleston recently welcomed two new members to its Office of Communications and Marketing: Ella Curry, UC’s new vice president of communications and marketing, and Connor Isner, digital content manager for the university. Curry was named to the position in December...
WVNews
Athlete of the week Grant Barton leads Point boys in win
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — Each week, the River Cities Tribune wants to recognize a local athlete for superior performance on the field, track, course or court. This week, the honor goes to Grant Barton of Point Pleasant boys basketball.
Comments / 0