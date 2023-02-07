Read full article on original website
Michigan St. 62, Ohio St. 41
MICHIGAN ST. (16-9) Hauser 8-13 0-0 22, Sissoko 1-3 0-0 2, Akins 4-11 0-0 8, Hoggard 3-8 0-0 6, Walker 5-9 0-0 10, Hall 1-5 0-0 3, Brooks 0-3 0-0 0, Kohler 3-3 0-0 6, Cooper 2-2 1-1 5, Holloman 0-0 0-0 0, Izzo 0-1 0-0 0, Sanders 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Whitens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 1-1 62.
This Week in West Virginia History
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Feb. 12, 1867: Barboursville was incorporated by an act of the state Legislature. Originally the county seat of Cabell County, it...
Freezin' for a Reason raises funds for Buckhannon, West Virginia Special Olympics
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — About 50 people were “Freezin’ for a Reason,” braving the frigid waters of the Buckhannon River Saturday afternoon at the Riverwalk Boat Ramp in support of the inaugural event to benefit Upshur County Special Olympics. The crowd eagerly encouraged the plungers...
Bailey settling in to role as new West Virginia Secretary of Commerce
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Commerce Secretary James Bailey was tapped to lead the state’s most diverse department at the beginning of December. Bailey, a veteran civil servant with experience serving several of the agencies within Department of Commerce, was appointed by Gov. Jim Justice following the retirement of former secretary Ed Gaunch.
4 bills would impact West Virginia cities
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) - The House Committee on Political Subdivisions advanced four bills Feb. 8 that would impact municipalities. Sponsored by Del. Geno Chiarelli, R-Monongalia, HB 2782 would require that all municipal elections be held on the same day as state elections.
West Virginia Secretary of State Warner discusses 2024 candidacy, voting expansion
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner recently announced his plans to run for governor in 2024. Warner, who was elected to his current position in 2017, recently appeared on WV News’ West Virginia Legislature This Week webcast to discuss the campaign, a few of the bills under consideration at the state Capitol and his office’s involvement with mobile voting.
West Virginia Coal Association presidents talks pending legislation, congressional field hearing
The West Virginia Coal Association will keep tabs on several bills relevant to the industry during the remaining weeks of this year’s legislative session, according to President Chris Hamilton. House Bill 3133 is expected to incentivize greater coal production in the state, and House Bill 3303 would reactivate the...
West Virginia House Minority Leader Skaff on firearms, divisive bills and fixes for PEIA
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Democrats in the West Virginia House of Delegates are operating in the extreme minority, occupying just 12 of the chamber’s 100 seats. House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, recently appeared on WV News’ webcast, West Virginia Legislature This Week, to talk about firearms legislation, pushing back against bills offered by Republicans and solutions for sustaining the Public Employees Insurance Agency.
Virginia, Maryland, vie for new FBI headquarters
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers are making their final push to build a new FBI headquarters in their state, while Maryland officials try to persuade the federal government to put it in Maryland. The Washington Post reports that the jockeying is happening as the General Services Administration gets...
Light at the end of the tunnel: West Virginia Senate tax plan could be the start of compromise
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Just a week after the chair of the West Virginia Senate Finance said the committee was in no rush to release a tax plan, Senate Republicans unveiled a proposal many hope may finally lead to a compromise. The Senate’s plan, Senate Bill 424, is...
Energy costs estimated to drop, but West Virginia energy producers expect positive future
As many people are surely aware, energy prices have been up recently. Beyond gas, coal has also been seeing particularly high prices due to a variety of factors.
No injuries reported in Marion County Clarion Inn fire
FAIRMONT — A fire at the Clarion Inn just outside of Fairmont resulted in no injuries. Officials are still looking for the cause of the blaze. The fire started in the rear right corner of the inn, damaging much of that side of the building and causing part of the roof to fall in, according to George Harris, and investigator with the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
