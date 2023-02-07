ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Michigan St. 62, Ohio St. 41

MICHIGAN ST. (16-9) Hauser 8-13 0-0 22, Sissoko 1-3 0-0 2, Akins 4-11 0-0 8, Hoggard 3-8 0-0 6, Walker 5-9 0-0 10, Hall 1-5 0-0 3, Brooks 0-3 0-0 0, Kohler 3-3 0-0 6, Cooper 2-2 1-1 5, Holloman 0-0 0-0 0, Izzo 0-1 0-0 0, Sanders 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Whitens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 1-1 62.
This Week in West Virginia History

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Feb. 12, 1867: Barboursville was incorporated by an act of the state Legislature. Originally the county seat of Cabell County, it...
Bailey settling in to role as new West Virginia Secretary of Commerce

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Commerce Secretary James Bailey was tapped to lead the state’s most diverse department at the beginning of December. Bailey, a veteran civil servant with experience serving several of the agencies within Department of Commerce, was appointed by Gov. Jim Justice following the retirement of former secretary Ed Gaunch.
4 bills would impact West Virginia cities

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) - The House Committee on Political Subdivisions advanced four bills Feb. 8 that would impact municipalities. Sponsored by Del. Geno Chiarelli, R-Monongalia, HB 2782 would require that all municipal elections be held on the same day as state elections.
West Virginia Secretary of State Warner discusses 2024 candidacy, voting expansion

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner recently announced his plans to run for governor in 2024. Warner, who was elected to his current position in 2017, recently appeared on WV News’ West Virginia Legislature This Week webcast to discuss the campaign, a few of the bills under consideration at the state Capitol and his office’s involvement with mobile voting.
West Virginia House Minority Leader Skaff on firearms, divisive bills and fixes for PEIA

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Democrats in the West Virginia House of Delegates are operating in the extreme minority, occupying just 12 of the chamber’s 100 seats. House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, recently appeared on WV News’ webcast, West Virginia Legislature This Week, to talk about firearms legislation, pushing back against bills offered by Republicans and solutions for sustaining the Public Employees Insurance Agency.
Virginia, Maryland, vie for new FBI headquarters

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers are making their final push to build a new FBI headquarters in their state, while Maryland officials try to persuade the federal government to put it in Maryland. The Washington Post reports that the jockeying is happening as the General Services Administration gets...
No injuries reported in Marion County Clarion Inn fire

FAIRMONT — A fire at the Clarion Inn just outside of Fairmont resulted in no injuries. Officials are still looking for the cause of the blaze. The fire started in the rear right corner of the inn, damaging much of that side of the building and causing part of the roof to fall in, according to George Harris, and investigator with the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
