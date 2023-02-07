Read full article on original website
'School was closed for Potato Week' – The first schools of Bigfork
From its founding, and even before that, educating the children of Bigfork and the surrounding areas has always been an important undertaking. In fact, prior to Bigfork even being created in 1902, there were schools already nearby. The Holt School District was formed in December of 1889 and by 1891, had 41 students enrolled. There were also private schools including one on the Elliott Property north of Bigfork and another on Charley Chapman’s property on the north end of what is today’s Bigfork Stage Road. The Echo Lake school and Mud Lake school were also opened around that same time...
Bigfork Community Players auditions for 'Drinking Habits' on Feb. 12
The Bigfork Community Players announced auditions for their next production, the play "Drinking Habits" by Tom Smith. Accusations, mistaken identities, and romances run wild in this traditional, laugh-out-loud farce. Two nuns at the Sisters of Perpetual Sewing have been secretly making wine to keep the convent's doors open, but Paul and Sally, reporters and former fiancees, are hot on their trail. They go undercover as a nun and priest, but their presence, combined with the addition of a new nun, spurs paranoia throughout the convent that spies have been sent from Rome to shut them down. Wine and secrets are inevitably...
Experts say schools, students and parents need to join forces on bullying
This is the third in a three-part series examining the effects of bullying through the lens of students, parents and faculty at Bigfork High School. 15-year-old Annmarie Edwards said she misses the feeling of performing on stage. She was an avid member of the Bigfork Playhouse Children’s Theater until bullies started picking on her in middle school. The experience gave her anxiety and depression that became too much for her to return to an activity she loved. “Theater — it was so much fun. But I can't do it because when I get up there, I just can't speak,” Edwards said. Edwards withdrew from...
BACC announces assistant director hire
The Bigfork Art and Cultural Center has announced the hiring of a new assistant director. Giovanna Carlson will assist in the center’s educational history and cultural arts program, as well as bringing her own expertise in dance and music. A release from the BACC said Carlson is from the Green Mountains in Vermont, where she grew up on her family’s farm. She received a full scholarship to the University of Vermont at Burlington where she maintained a busy schedule of community art and dance activities. In college, she studied dance, nutrition and community leadership. Growing up in a community steeped in the value of heritage arts, Carlson said she is excited to share and learn alongside Bigfork residents and visitors.
SBG Bigfork raises over $17,000 for Tap Cancer Out tournament
Martial arts gym SBG Bigfork took home the Top Fundraising Team Award after traveling to Scottsdale, Arizona to compete in the Jan. 29 Tap Cancer Out tournament. Tap Cancer Out is a nonprofit focused on providing funding for cancer research through their jiu jitsu tournaments, which have helped raise more than $4 million since 2011. Coach Cody Bessette said their team was composed of seven competitors ranging from 6 to 13-years-old. 7-year-old competitor Cole Beard raised a total of $7,492 and won the Overall Top Fundraising Award for youth and adults as well as the Top Youth Fundraising Award. Bessette...
Starting in February, BACC offers dance classes, homeschool art program
The Bigfork Art and Cultural Center is gearing up for more community classes this month. New assistant director Giovanna Carlson will host a weekly Beginners Line Dancing class starting on Feb. 8 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required and costs $20 per class, or $70 for four classes. Yupo printmaking with Annie Allen will teach new techniques of blending color and creating beautiful images through Yupo printmaking using watercolor paper. All supplies are included as you create several pieces during this three hour workshop. The first class is scheduled for Feb. 16 from 1-4 p.m. The second class is scheduled for...
