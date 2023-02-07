ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Space.com

James Webb Space Telescope reveals stellar 'clumps' from the most distant universe

By Tereza Pultarova
Space.com
Space.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wxH2h_0kfP3n7Y00

Through the combined powers of NASA's James Webb Space Telescope and nature's own magnifying tool, gravitational lenses, astronomers can observe the earliest stages of galaxy formation in a time when the universe was less than 1 billion years old.

Gravitational lensing is an effect caused by the bending of light in the vicinity of extremely massive objects, such as black holes or, in this case, enormous clusters of galaxies . Taking advantage of the magnifying effect of the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 , which is 4.6 billion light-years away from Earth, scientists were able to view even more distant galaxies in the cluster's background.

The image of the SMACS 0723 cluster used in this study may look familiar to you as it was one of the first images obtained by the James Webb Space Telescope to be released to the public last July. Dubbed Webb's first deep field, the image reveals several of these lensed, background galaxies, the oldest of which is more than 13 billion years old. Astronomers estimate that this galaxy formed only about 680 million years after the Big Bang .

Related: The James Webb Space Telescope's 1st photos

In and around those ancient galaxies, astronomers found clumps of stars , a sort of galactic embryos, which represent the earliest stages of galaxy formation and reveal how galaxies evolved and grew in the first hundreds of millions of years after the universe's birth.

Related stories:

Galaxies in early universe were surprisingly diverse, James Webb Space Telescope finds
James Webb Space Telescope uncovers starbirth clues at 'cosmic noon' for 33,000 young stars
Can the James Webb Space Telescope really see the past?

"The images from the James Webb Space Telescope show that we can now detect very small structures inside very distant galaxies and that we can see these clumps in many of these galaxies," Angela Adamo, an astronomer at Stockholm University in Sweden and one of the lead authors of the study, said in a statement . "The telescope is a game-changer for the entire field of research and helps us understand how galaxies form and evolve."

The researchers added in the statement that studying such distant stellar clumps was impossible before.

The study was published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society last month.

Follow Tereza Pultarova on Twitter @TerezaPultarova . Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Stars are ‘disappearing from the night sky’, astronomers warn

Stars are disappearing from the night sky in front of our eyes, astronomers have warned.Every year, the sky gets as much as 10 per cent brighter, according to a major new study. That means that vast numbers of stars that were once visible are now hidden from astronomers and the public.A child born under 250 visible stars, for instance, would only be able to see 100 of them by the time of their 18th birthday, the scientists warn.The light pollution that is blocking out those stars is growing far more rapidly than we have realised, even despite attempts to limit...
Andrei Tapalaga

Radio Signals From Galaxy Nearly Nine Billion Light-Years Away Received by Scientists on Earth for the First Time

According to media sources on Friday, the first radio transmission ever received from a galaxy over 9 billion light-years from Earth was received. This signal is distinctive in that it has a particular wavelength known as a "21-centimeter line" or the "hydrogen line," which makes it noteworthy. According to reports, neutral hydrogen atoms are what cause it.
Royals Review

NASA Images Reveal Huge Entrance Leading inside The Moon (VIDEO)

A grand anomaly has recently been detected on the lunar surface, and it strongly resembles the entrance to a hollow place, inside the Moon. On December 21, 1968, NASA’s Apollo 8 mission took flight toward Earth’s natural satellite – the Moon. The event marked a historic moment for humanity, as it carried the first humans out of Earth’s orbit, and into the Moon’s. The mission, led by Commander Frank Borman, Command Module pilot James Lovell, and Lunar Module Pilot William Anders, became the first human mission to see and also photograph the far side of the Moon.
Royals Review

French First Female Astronaut Cries ‘EARTH MUST BE WARNED!’ Before Attempting Suicide

Astronauts went out there and saw strange things that took a toll on their lives. Claudie Haigneré is one of them. The incident took place in 2008 but was once again brought into attention by the controversial death of Max Spiers. Spiers was a British UFO investigator who was found dead on a friend’s couch after texting his mother that she should start an investigation if anything happened to him. It seems that those who encounter or pursue extraterrestrials are destined to get in trouble.
Digital Trends

NASA Mars rover has discovered an alien rock

While NASA’s newer Perseverance rover usually gets all the headlines, 11-year-old Curiosity continues to trundle across the surface of Mars in search of interesting discoveries. And it’s just made one. Ashley Stroupe, mission operations engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the Curiosity mission, said...
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Just Realized The Milky Way Is Too Big For Its Surroundings

Our home, the Milky Way, doesn't seem particularly odd for a galaxy. Moderately-sized, spiral in shape, with a few kinks suggestive of a disruptive past. But astronomers have just identified a quirk never before seen in any galaxy studied to date: the Milky Way is too big for its surroundings. Specifically, it appears to be too large for the neighborhood it sits within known as the Local Sheet. This flattened arrangement of galaxies share similar velocities, bounded by relatively empty space called voids on either side. Our Local Sheet, as an example of a 'cosmological wall', separates the Local Void in one direction...
Futurism

If You Go Outside, You May Be Able to See an Awesome Green Comet

If it's a clear night in the Northern Hemisphere, there's a decent chance you'll be able to spot a giant, green comet passing by our planet from your backyard. It's an exceedingly rare event. According to astronomers, it won't stop by again for roughly another 50,000 years — and now is the best time to see it on its current visit, as Insider reports.
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Pinpoint The Mysterious 'Engine' of a Super-Powerful Intergalactic Light

A bright infrared light blazing from two galaxies in the process of merging has just been yanked out of hiding. Using the JWST, astronomers have pinpointed the exact location of the light, behind a thick wall of dust obscuring it in other wavelengths. Whatever is producing the light is yet unknown, but narrowing down where it is will help figure out what it is, and how it shines so much more brightly than expected.
RadarOnline

Time Traveler From 2858 Claims Human Bones Will Be Found On Mars Later This Year

In a viral video that has gained more than 1,300 likes on social media, a mysterious user claiming to be a time traveler from the year 2858 has made a bold prediction claiming that human bones will be found on Mars later this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The user, who posts under the username @darknesstimetravel, has built up a following of over 6,000 people fascinated by the user’s wild and outlandish claims of aliens, wormholes, and other alleged future events.However, it was their most recent video – in which they tease the idea of human remains being found on the red...
Space.com

Space.com

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy