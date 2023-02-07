ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Glenn Wilkins

Wife Kicks Husband Out Of Their House After He Catches Her Cheating

All names in this story have been changed to maintain personal reputations upon request. The unfortunate part about this story is the love that was lost. It was a cold November night when I was walking back home and heard a neighbor yell, “Get the hell out of my house.” I recognized the voice being Mrs. Regina from across the street, and she was pointing a gun at Mr. Dan. Dan is Regina's husband of 17 years.

