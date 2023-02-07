ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
Sununu takes shots at DeSantis, signaling potential 2024 bid

(NewsNation) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu took shots at fellow Republican, Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis Sunday, as signs indicate his potential bid for the GOP ticket in the 2024 presidential elections. On CBS News, Sununu said he thought DeSantis was a good governor but indicated that his...
Lawmakers call for transparency amid aerial breaches

(NewsNation) — As lawmakers process the breaches to North American airspace from the last week, some are calling for more transparency from the White House, while others say it is time to update the U.S. radar system. “We’re going to have to begin to look at the United States...
Alabama official: Why we’re leaving voter registration group

(NewsNation) — The state of Alabama has withdrawn from a multistate voter registration partnership, a decision that was met with criticism from proponents who say the organization can help combat voter fraud. Much has been made of election security and voter fraud since 2016, and the Electronic Registration Information...
Chris Cuomo previews his special report from Ukraine

(NewsNation) — NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo will report live from the capital of Ukraine as Russia makes a push to seize more ground in an effort to turn the tide of the war. “This is a very powerful site here,” Cuomo said previewing the special report. As the...

