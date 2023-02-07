Read full article on original website
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
NBA Trade Deadline Winners and Losers
The NBA trade deadline has officially passed after a dizzying flurry of moves starting with the late-night shocker that sent Kevin Durant to the Suns. From there we had complicated three-teamers, a gaggle of second-round picks, reunions, cost-cutting moves, and some teams surprisingly standing pat. Let’s run through some winners and losers.
Reports: Gary Payton II fails physical, 4-team trade in doubt
Guard Gary Payton II failed his physical exam with the Warriors, leaving the four-team trade that would send him to Golden State in limbo, multiple media outlets reported on Friday. According to The Athletic, Payton could be sidelined two to three months because of a core muscle injury that he...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jayson Tatum nets 41, Celtics hit 25 treys in win over Hornets
Although they were without Jaylen Brown, the Boston Celtics sank 25 3-pointers and earned a 127-116 home victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. Jayson Tatum made five 3-pointers, including the 1,000th of his career, and finished with a game-high 41 points. Tatum, 24, is the youngest player in NBA history to make 1,000 3-point field goals.
Kyrie Irving scores 25 as Mavs roll over Kings
Despite the absence of Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks exploded for 45 points in the first quarter and remained unbeaten in the Kyrie Irving era with a 122-114 victory over the host Sacramento Kings on Friday night. The Western Conference playoff contenders meet in a rematch Saturday night, also in...
Jimmy Butler’s dunk lifts Heat to win over struggling Rockets
Jimmy Butler dunked off a 35-foot in-bounds pass from Gabe Vincent with just 0.3 seconds left as the host Miami Heat defeated the Houston Rockets 97-95 on Friday night. Tyler Herro led Miami with a near triple-double -- 31 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. He had game highs in all three categories, making 11-of-20 from the floor.
Ja Morant leads Grizzlies to convincing win over Timberwolves
Behind a balanced offensive effort, led by Ja Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies rolled to a 128-107 home victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Morant had 32 points, including 20 in the first half, nine assists and nine rebounds. Desmond Bane added 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Jaren Jackson Jr. tallied 15 points and six rebounds.
Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley power Cavs past Pelicans
Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points and Evan Mobley added 28 points, 13 rebounds and three steals to help the Cleveland Cavaliers notch an easy 118-107 victory over the host New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Jarrett Allen contributed 20 points and 11 rebounds as Cleveland won its fifth straight game...
Pistons pull out 2-OT win, extend Spurs' skid to 11
Bojan Bogdanovic scored 32 points, rookie Jalen Duren added a career-high 30 points and 17 rebounds and the host Detroit Pistons topped the San Antonio Spurs 138-131 in double overtime on Friday night. Detroit's Jaden Ivey supplied 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, while Isaiah Stewart had 15 points...
Eagles returner Britain Covey only name on final SBLVII injury report
The Kansas City Chiefs have a clean bill of health, while the Philadelphia Eagles listed only one player, wide receiver and return specialist Britain Covey, on the final injury report ahead of Super Bowl LVII this Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. Covey (hamstring) popped up for the first time Thursday, was...
Jazz end 3-game skid by coming back to defeat Raptors
Walker Kessler and Lauri Markkanen each scored 23 points and the visiting Utah Jazz overcame a 13-point deficit in the fourth-quarter to defeat the Toronto Raptors 122-116 on Friday night. Markkanen also posted nine rebounds and five assists, and Collin Sexton added 22 points for the Jazz, who ended a...
Reports: Tom Brady files retirement papers, Bucs take $35M cap hit
Tom Brady filed his retirement paperwork with the NFL and NFL Players Association on Friday, several reports said, cementing the seven-time Super Bowl winner's Feb. 1 announcement that his playing days were over. Brady retired last winter, walked it back 40 days later and played one final season with the...
NFL Insider proposes trade for Mike Evans to NFC Team if Buccaneers decide to rebuild
Are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers still in a position to compete after Tom Brady's decision to retire? The roster is loaded with premium talent but is now lacking a difference-maker at the most important position in the league with only Kyle Trask under contact at quarterback entering the offseason.
Reports: Haslams in talks to buy stake in Bucks
The owners of the Cleveland Browns are looking to buy a minority stake in the Milwaukee Bucks, multiple media outlets reported Friday. Haslam Sports Group, headed by Dee and Jimmy Haslam, reportedly are in discussions to buy Marc Lasry's 25 percent share of the Bucks.
Justin Fields 'would love honesty' in Bears' draft plans
In an interview on "The Rich Eisen Show" on Super Bowl radio row Friday, Chicago quarterback Justin Fields addressed the possibility that the Bears might use the No. 1 overall draft pick on another quarterback and said he'd like the team to be transparent with him throughout the spring. Fields...
Panthers put modest win streak on line vs. stumbling Avs
The Florida Panthers won their first eight games of 2021-2022, and they finished the regular season with the best record in the NHL. This season has been a struggle by comparison. The Panthers didn't win three straight games for the first time until Thursday.
Astros lock up RHP Cristian Javier with 5-year extension
The Houston Astros have inked right-handed pitcher Cristian Javier to a five-year extension, the team announced Friday. The Houston Chronicle reported that the deal was for $64 million over five years with a $2 million signing bonus and no team options.
