ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hot96.com

Large Amount Of Pot Seized From Evansville Home

An Evansville man faces drug and neglect charges. E-P-D executed a search warrant on the 1100 block of South Bedford where they found 17 pounds of pot, lots of cash, and a gun. 33 year old Markus Hall was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail. Officers found a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
hot96.com

Man Hit And Killed In Parking Lot

A pedestrian was hit by a car in the parking lot of the Dollar General on East Diamond Avenue near Stringtown Road Thursday morning. EPD Sergeant Anna Gray says the man left his car to walk into the store when he tripped and fell. At the same time, a car...
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy