Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Winchester Mystery House: The Hundred Year CurseMaiya Devi DahalSan Jose, CA
9 Best Haunted Places in America - Your Ultimate Guide to the Scariest SpotsPPSan Jose, CA
ZIPAIR Offering Low-Cost Tickets From California to Tokyo, JapanJordan ArthurSan Jose, CA
Black-Owned Coffee Shop Expands to Bring Bold Flavors to San JoseTiffany T.San Jose, CA
California witness says ball of white light followed by helicopters flew over homeRoger MarshSan Jose, CA
Related
2 teens, 2 adults arrested in Bay Area drug bust, sheriff says
A drug operation at a home in San Leandro was shut down, officials said Thursday.
SFGate
Bicyclist Fatally Struck By Unlicensed Driver Thursday
HALF MOON BAY (BCN) A 75-year-old man on a bicycle died after being hit by an unlicensed driver in a SUV in Half Moon Bay on Thursday, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said. The bicyclist, identified by the county coroner's office as Wang Jiuxiang, died following the collision reported...
SFGate
Hayward Bicyclist Dies Following Collision Last Month
UNION CITY (BCN) A 69-year-old Hayward man died Wednesday from injuries he suffered in a collision last month in Union City, police said Friday. Paul Moreno was riding a bicycle Jan. 31 near Central Avenue and Atlantic Street when a vehicle hit him at about 4:40 p.m. Moreno suffered major...
SFGate
Police Respond To Unconfirmed Reports Of Active Shooter At Las Lomas Hs
WALNUT CREEK (BCN) Walnut Creek police responded Friday to unconfirmed reports of an active shooter at Las Lomas High School. The Police Department issued an alert shortly before 1 p.m. about their response to the school on South Main Street and said there was no evidence of a shooting at the campus.
SFGate
Woman Dies In Early Morning Hit-And-Run
SAN JOSE (BCN) A woman died in a hit-and-run collision in San Jose early Friday morning, according to police. The collision was reported at 5:39 a.m. in the area of Morrill Avenue and Knights Bridge Road, where a vehicle hit the woman and the driver then fled, San Jose police said.
SFGate
Concord Man Sentenced To 8 Years In Prison In Connection With 14-Year-Old's Fentanyl Overdose Death
OAKLAND (BCN) A Concord man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for his role in the overdose death of a 14-year-old girl, U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds announced Thursday. Alejandro Valentino Urias, 22, admitted he supplied a fentanyl-laced counterfeit M30 pill to the 14-year-old, prosecutors said. Urias pleaded guilty...
SFGate
3 Family Members Sentenced In Human Trafficking Case
Three members of a family convicted of running a human trafficking operation for more than a decade were sentenced to at least five years in prison, according to the California Attorney General's Office. The trio had been found guilty in San Mateo County Superior Court of 38 felony charges related...
SFGate
Oakland bakery owner dies after violent robbery
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The owner of an Oakland bakery and social justice activist died Thursday from injuries she sustained after being dragged more than 50 feet by a car during a violent robbery. Jen Angel was sitting inside her car Monday behind a bank in downtown Oakland when...
SFGate
San Jose Man Sentenced To A Decade In Prison In Death Of 16-Year-Old Girl
A San Jose man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday after being convicted of seven felonies following the death of a 16-year-old girl in Santa Cruz County, prosecutors said. The victim was found dead in Michael James Russell's mother's residence in Corralitos on Nov. 12, 2021. An...
SFGate
Police Investigating Hit-And-Run That Left Man In Critical Condition
ANTIOCH (BCN) Police in Antioch are investigating a hit-and-run collision that left a man in critical condition Thursday. On Thursday at 12:45 a.m., officers with the Antioch Police Department responded to a call there was an individual down in the roadway at the intersection of Deer Valley Road and Rocky Point Drive.
City of Oakland hit with ransomware attack of unknown severity
The city has taken "affected systems" offline, and it's not yet known whether data was stolen.
BART 'hazmat situation' may be linked to explosive San Francisco house fire
A white box van was reportedly leaking an unidentified gaseous substance.
SFGate
San Francisco's DA drops charges against former officer
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said she plans to drop manslaughter charges against a former police officer who became the first ever to be charged for an on-duty killing in the city because the charges were politically motivated. Jenkins said in a letter sent...
Jenkins blames Boudin in decision to drop charges against SF officer
Brooke Jenkins plans to drop the charges against an officer who killed an unarmed suspect.
These Northern Calif. counties are 'hot spots' for disease-carrying ticks
Local tick populations could explode following this winter's storms.
SMART train receives millions for expansion to connect SF with Wine Country
The Bay Area SMART train recently received $74 million in increased funding.
SFGate
Gas Station Robbed Near City College Tuesday Afternoon
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A gas station was robbed at gunpoint near City College of San Francisco's main campus on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The robbery was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Ocean Avenue, not far from the CCSF Ocean campus. A suspect went behind...
SFGate
Valle Remembered As 'Pillar' Of Community, Board Has 60 Days To Fill Seat
Longtime Alameda County supervisor and Union City resident Richard Valle died Wednesday following a battle with prostate cancer. He was 73. Valle served on the Board of Supervisors for more than a dozen years beginning in 2012. He served District 2, which consists of Union City, Hayward, Newark and part of Fremont and the unincorporated community of Sunol.
SFGate
New Cabin Community Opens Before Clearing Of Wood Street Encampment
OAKLAND (BCN) Oakland opened a new cabin community this week to temporarily house unhoused residents, particularly in the Wood Street area where scores of people were living under freeway overpasses. The location of the new cabin community is 2601 Wood St., where there will be housing for up to 100...
Famous Japanese chain Kajiken opens first Bay Area ramen shop
Kajiken is a world-renowned Japanese chain offering the Bay Area a rare kind of ramen.
Comments / 0