Gilroy, CA

SFGate

Bicyclist Fatally Struck By Unlicensed Driver Thursday

HALF MOON BAY (BCN) A 75-year-old man on a bicycle died after being hit by an unlicensed driver in a SUV in Half Moon Bay on Thursday, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said. The bicyclist, identified by the county coroner's office as Wang Jiuxiang, died following the collision reported...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
SFGate

Hayward Bicyclist Dies Following Collision Last Month

UNION CITY (BCN) A 69-year-old Hayward man died Wednesday from injuries he suffered in a collision last month in Union City, police said Friday. Paul Moreno was riding a bicycle Jan. 31 near Central Avenue and Atlantic Street when a vehicle hit him at about 4:40 p.m. Moreno suffered major...
UNION CITY, CA
SFGate

Woman Dies In Early Morning Hit-And-Run

SAN JOSE (BCN) A woman died in a hit-and-run collision in San Jose early Friday morning, according to police. The collision was reported at 5:39 a.m. in the area of Morrill Avenue and Knights Bridge Road, where a vehicle hit the woman and the driver then fled, San Jose police said.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

3 Family Members Sentenced In Human Trafficking Case

Three members of a family convicted of running a human trafficking operation for more than a decade were sentenced to at least five years in prison, according to the California Attorney General's Office. The trio had been found guilty in San Mateo County Superior Court of 38 felony charges related...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Oakland bakery owner dies after violent robbery

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The owner of an Oakland bakery and social justice activist died Thursday from injuries she sustained after being dragged more than 50 feet by a car during a violent robbery. Jen Angel was sitting inside her car Monday behind a bank in downtown Oakland when...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Police Investigating Hit-And-Run That Left Man In Critical Condition

ANTIOCH (BCN) Police in Antioch are investigating a hit-and-run collision that left a man in critical condition Thursday. On Thursday at 12:45 a.m., officers with the Antioch Police Department responded to a call there was an individual down in the roadway at the intersection of Deer Valley Road and Rocky Point Drive.
ANTIOCH, CA
SFGate

San Francisco's DA drops charges against former officer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said she plans to drop manslaughter charges against a former police officer who became the first ever to be charged for an on-duty killing in the city because the charges were politically motivated. Jenkins said in a letter sent...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Gas Station Robbed Near City College Tuesday Afternoon

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A gas station was robbed at gunpoint near City College of San Francisco's main campus on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The robbery was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Ocean Avenue, not far from the CCSF Ocean campus. A suspect went behind...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Valle Remembered As 'Pillar' Of Community, Board Has 60 Days To Fill Seat

Longtime Alameda County supervisor and Union City resident Richard Valle died Wednesday following a battle with prostate cancer. He was 73. Valle served on the Board of Supervisors for more than a dozen years beginning in 2012. He served District 2, which consists of Union City, Hayward, Newark and part of Fremont and the unincorporated community of Sunol.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

New Cabin Community Opens Before Clearing Of Wood Street Encampment

OAKLAND (BCN) Oakland opened a new cabin community this week to temporarily house unhoused residents, particularly in the Wood Street area where scores of people were living under freeway overpasses. The location of the new cabin community is 2601 Wood St., where there will be housing for up to 100...
OAKLAND, CA

