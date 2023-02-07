Read full article on original website
Foundation cancels grant oversight from Richneck Elementary School
According to a press release, the foundation decided to cancel the school's oversight "due to developing circumstances at Richneck Elementary School."
Voters turn out for first Saturday of early voting in 4th Congressional District special election
Voters across Central Virginia turned out to the polls on Saturday to cast their early ballots in Virginia's 4th Congressional District special election, with many people appreciating how weekend voting hours made the process more accessible.
Richmond Public Schools to close for Presidents Day and Election Day
All Richmond Public Schools will be taking consecutive days off in observance of Presidents' Day on Feb. 20 and Election Day on Feb 21.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks urged for just 4 localities
Masking is now recommended for 16 localities in the Commonwealth, including three parts of the WTVR CBS 6 viewing area, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
NBC12
City of Richmond looking to redevelop Gilpin Court and Jackson Ward
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority and the City want to revamp Gilpin Court and Jackson Ward based on input from residents and community stakeholders. They’re listening to their ideas during community outreach events. One of those events was held on Saturday at the Calhoun Center.
Hampton Roads maritime industry facing manpower shortage of 10,000 workers
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Finding the shipbuilders of tomorrow is a business model problem for the maritime industry. But it is also a national defense readiness challenge for the military. In short, there simply aren't enough people in the workforce of today, such as shipfitters. "We have 10,000 openings...
New poll shows Virginia voters strongly support Youngkin’s proposed funding for behavioral health
The poll, which came from Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, revealed 83 percent of respondents support the investment of $230 million in new funding to strengthen Virginia’s behavioral health care system.
It 'temporarily’ closed when the pandemic started. Why is it still closed?
The West Creek Emergency Center at 12720 Tuckahoe Creek Court in Goochland County is nearing three years of suspended operations since its closure in April 2020.
‘A problem for all of us’
Report spotlights housing challenges in Henrico, Richmond region. Renters in Henrico County have few viable pathways to become homeowners in the county, because their average annual income levels are about $12,000 below than what is necessary to purchase the average-priced Henrico home, according to a recent study from the Partnership for Housing Affordability.
Townhomes, apartments coming to site of former Hampton public housing complex
Wednesday night, City Council approved the rezoning of roughly 23 acres for the development of hundreds of new townhomes and apartments at the former site of the Lincoln Park public housing community.
Princess Cruises will stop in Yorktown beginning in 2024; State lawmakers propose $7.5M for pier
Princess Cruises made the announcement Thursday that in 2024, two of its ships will call at the historic port city for a grand total of five visits.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The University of Richmond Faces Request for $51 Million Refund of 132-Year-Old Donation
In 1890 the estate of T.C. Williams Sr. gave the University of Richmond’s law school $25,000. Williams had attended Richmond College, was a Richmond College trustee from 1881 until he died in 1889, and was a benefactor of the institution.
Travel impacted, multiple jurisdictions worked water rescue around Varina-Enon Bridge
Multiple jurisdictions are currently responding to a call for a person below the water at the Varina-Enon Bridge.
Late weekend snowstorm has Central Virginia in its crosshairs
For those that get snow, no matter how much, the precipitation this weekend is going to be heavy wet snow, not the fluffy kind.
Virginia college student vanished 2 weeks ago, mom says
The Norfolk Police Department is asking for help in the search for a missing teenager named Keith Anderson. The 18-year-old was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 29 at Norfolk State University.
Franklin News Post
A family wants its 132-year-old donation to the University of Richmond refunded
In the 1890s, the estate of T.C. Williams Sr. gave the University of Richmond’s law school $25,000. Eventually, UR named the school for Williams. But last year, UR removed the name, citing Williams’ ownership of enslaved workers. And now his descendants are asking for their money back — with interest.
Few passengers and projected losses raise concerns at Newport New-Williamsburg Airport
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Peninsula Airport Commissioners are taking a close look at the performance of Newport News-Williamsburg Airport executive director Michael Giardino, who's been on the job for five years. In the January 26 meeting during a closed session, commissioners discussed Giardino's performance. They followed up with a...
Food distribution giveaway held for Norfolk residents impacted by Family Dollar fire
NORFOLK, Va. — Staff members from a local food bank came to Norfolk to distribute food for people in need on Friday. Residents near the Family Dollar store on Church Street still are living in a food desert, months after a fire destroyed the store. No one else has moved into the space.
Petersburg casino bill passes Virginia House
Petersburg's hopes of hosting a $1.4 billion casino resort and blocking Richmond from getting a second chance at a project are still alive, although it faces a difficult road.
