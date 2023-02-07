ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

City of Richmond looking to redevelop Gilpin Court and Jackson Ward

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority and the City want to revamp Gilpin Court and Jackson Ward based on input from residents and community stakeholders. They’re listening to their ideas during community outreach events. One of those events was held on Saturday at the Calhoun Center.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

‘A problem for all of us’

Report spotlights housing challenges in Henrico, Richmond region. Renters in Henrico County have few viable pathways to become homeowners in the county, because their average annual income levels are about $12,000 below than what is necessary to purchase the average-priced Henrico home, according to a recent study from the Partnership for Housing Affordability.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy