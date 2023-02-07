Read full article on original website
Arlington chef is in the running to become Gordon Ramsay's Next Level ChefKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DArlington, TX
Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Popular hot chicken store adding four new locations in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Enjoy a Chicken Fried Steak at Lucky's Cafe in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Sandwiches in Dallas to Satisfy the HangriesSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Wingfield's Burgers in Dallas are the Best
The most common question we are asked is which is the best burger in Dallas. Crave have a love-hate relationship with this question as the answer is in constant flux. It is either the last burger we had, or the next one. But in all honesty, there are about a dozen great burgers in Dallas that we crave regularly. Actually, the list is broader if you account for all the great chef-driven burgers which, to us, is difficult to compare to a burger-only joint.
'They came here to stay': Grocery store opens in southern Dallas food desert
A grocery store opened Tuesday morning in an area of southern Dallas known as a food desert. Food Basket opened at 3540 Simpson Stuart Road near Bonnie View Road.
fox4news.com
DeSoto High School teacher wins Grammy Award
DESOTO, Texas - DeSoto High School teacher Pamela Dawson brought home the hardware at Sunday night's Grammy Awards, winning the 2023 Music Educator Award. Dawson is the Director of Choirs at DeSoto High School. She uses a special teaching method called kinesthesia, where students are encouraged to dance to express...
Meet the first Black Millionaire in Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas — The story of Ms. Opal Lee’s neighbor and his mansion on Terrell Avenue in Fort Worth almost sounds like a tall tale. But William Madison McDonald was very much real. He was the first Black millionaire in Texas. “It was huge. It was the...
KLTV
Athens man dead after being struck twice in Parker County
PARKER COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Around 8:16 p.m. Wednesday night, Parker County DPS troopers were on the scene of an apparent auto-pedestrian collision involving two vehicles that left an Athens man dead. According to a corrected DPS preliminary reported, both drivers were driving down I-20 around 8 miles east of...
Unidentified teen in Midland has DNA test sent by Midland Police Department to Dallas for further analysis
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department has sent the DNA test for the unidentified teen to Dallas as their efforts to find his identity continue, but the timeline is murky on when the results could come back. The DNA will be put into a national database, and from...
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Texas should be on your list of places to eat.
One person hurt in a fall from an I-30 overpass in Fort Worth
One person is in the hospital after apparently falling from an I-30 overpass in Fort Worth during some of Tuesday’s worst weather. A 911 caller reported the fall on east-bound 30 near Highway 287
Lansing Daily
Dallas Police Officer Charged With 2 Counts of Capital Murder
A Dallas police officer was arrested on Thursday and charged with two counts of capital murder after a witness said that the officer had hired him to kidnap and kill two people and then dump their bodies in a river, the authorities said. The Dallas police said that the officer, Bryan Riser, who joined the department in August
Terrifying Video Shows Truck Rolling Into Texas Pond With Woman Inside
The truck sank to the bottom of the pond within seconds.
Substitute teacher arrested, charged, and immediately terminated for allegedly injuring student on campus
FORNEY, Texas — A substitute teacher was arrested and charged with injury to a child after an incident with a student on Friday, January 20, 2023. The substitute teacher, who was in a long-term role at Smith Intermediate, was immediately terminated, Forney Independent School District spokesperson Kristin Zastoupil tells inForney.com.
fox4news.com
2 people dead after crash on I-20 in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a crash between a car and motorcycle that left two people dead late Saturday night. Investigators said the wreck happened just before 10:30 p.m., in the eastbound lanes of I-20, near McCart Avenue. The cause of the crash is still under...
Threats made at two North Texas Walmart stores now believed to be hoaxes
Two North Texas Walmarts are now open again after being evacuated yesterday because of threats. First, it was a North Richland Hills store then one in Highland Village.
wbap.com
Dallas Police Asking Public to Help Identify Body Found in Trinity River
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The Dallas Police Department and the Dallas County Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences are asking for the public’s help to identify the body of a man who was found floating in the Trinity River of January 18, 2023. A passerby spotted the body...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BOURGEOIS, JONAH; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 19; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: STUDENT; ARREST...
