Steven Doyle

Wingfield's Burgers in Dallas are the Best

The most common question we are asked is which is the best burger in Dallas. Crave have a love-hate relationship with this question as the answer is in constant flux. It is either the last burger we had, or the next one. But in all honesty, there are about a dozen great burgers in Dallas that we crave regularly. Actually, the list is broader if you account for all the great chef-driven burgers which, to us, is difficult to compare to a burger-only joint.
fox4news.com

DeSoto High School teacher wins Grammy Award

DESOTO, Texas - DeSoto High School teacher Pamela Dawson brought home the hardware at Sunday night's Grammy Awards, winning the 2023 Music Educator Award. Dawson is the Director of Choirs at DeSoto High School. She uses a special teaching method called kinesthesia, where students are encouraged to dance to express...
KCEN

Meet the first Black Millionaire in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas — The story of Ms. Opal Lee’s neighbor and his mansion on Terrell Avenue in Fort Worth almost sounds like a tall tale. But William Madison McDonald was very much real. He was the first Black millionaire in Texas. “It was huge. It was the...
KLTV

Athens man dead after being struck twice in Parker County

PARKER COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Around 8:16 p.m. Wednesday night, Parker County DPS troopers were on the scene of an apparent auto-pedestrian collision involving two vehicles that left an Athens man dead. According to a corrected DPS preliminary reported, both drivers were driving down I-20 around 8 miles east of...
Lansing Daily

Dallas Police Officer Charged With 2 Counts of Capital Murder

A Dallas police officer was arrested on Thursday and charged with two counts of capital murder after a witness said that the officer had hired him to kidnap and kill two people and then dump their bodies in a river, the authorities said. The Dallas police said that the officer, Bryan Riser, who joined the department in August
fox4news.com

2 people dead after crash on I-20 in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a crash between a car and motorcycle that left two people dead late Saturday night. Investigators said the wreck happened just before 10:30 p.m., in the eastbound lanes of I-20, near McCart Avenue. The cause of the crash is still under...
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Keller

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BOURGEOIS, JONAH; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 19; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: STUDENT; ARREST...
