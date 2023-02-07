Read full article on original website
Related
Channel 3000
Long-Term Air Pollution Exposure Linked to Late-Life Depression
FRIDAY, Feb. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- There are harmful associations between long-term exposure to air pollution and an increased risk for late-life depression, according to a study published online Feb. 10 in JAMA Network Open. Xinye Qiu, Ph.D., from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston,...
Channel 3000
Consumer Reports Warns of Mercury in Canned Tuna
FRIDAY, Feb. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Canned tuna is known to contain low levels of mercury, but a new Consumer Reports investigation has revealed spikes of the neurotoxin in some cans. The organization tested five popular tuna brands, CBS News reported. While the mercury levels were all within U.S....
Comments / 0