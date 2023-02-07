Read full article on original website
Man Charged in Double Murder Case Returns to Brown County
GREEN BAY, WI (WLUK) — The man charged in a double murder case from two weeks ago in Green Bay has been booked into the Brown County Jail, according to online records. Richard Sotka, 48, is charged with fatally stabbing Rhonda Cegelski, 58, of Green Bay, and Paula O’Connor, 53, of Bellevue. Their bodies were discovered January 29th at a duplex on Elkay Lane on the city’s east side.
Warm Weather Impacts Opening Day of Sturgeon Spearing
OSHKOSH, WI (WLUK) — Warmer than normal temperatures may have kept many people off the ice for opening day of the 2023 Sturgeon Spearing Season. The Department of Natural Resources says there was about half the amount of shacks on the ice compared to last year’s opener. In...
Green Bay Police Deploying Additional Officers for OWI Enforcement on Super Bowl Sunday
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department will be deploying additional officers for a special Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) enforcement on Sunday, February 12 at 8 p.m. Officers will be monitoring for signs of impaired driving while on patrol throughout the city until Monday, February 13,...
Appleton Man Sentenced to Prison After Stabbing Man in Neck
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Michael Miller was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for stabbing another man in the neck. He was also placed on extended supervision for five years after being convicted of aggravated battery while intending to cause great bodily harm, according to a court official.
Green Bay Prioritizes Officers’ Mental Health with Guest Musician Frank Ray
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Bay Police department is making mental health a priority for its officers starting with a guest speaker on Thursday. Country music artist Frank Ray is used to people listening to him. But, on Thursday, he was the listener for police officers in Green Bay.
Outagamie Conservation Club to Host Vintage Snowmobile Races
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A new tradition is coming to Outagamie County. The Outagamie Conservation Club will be hosting its first pro-vintage race this weekend. Despite the lack of snow, around 150 snowmobilers are expected to compete. After canceling its annual Sno-Mo-ATV Race event last month because of...
ACLU Official Weighs In On City Hall Surveillance Flap
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A senior official with the American Civil Liberties Union tells FOX 11 audio surveillance at Green Bay’s city hall is unlike anything he’s heard of before. “This is the first sort of city hall or political location that I’ve heard doing something...
Change Is Coming For Green Bay Film Festival
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Green Bay Film Festival is making some changes as it returns to the city this year. For its 13th anniversary, the festival is completely changing its format to spread the cinematic fun throughout the year. Rather than having a single-day event, the festival...
Microphones At Green Bay City Hall A ‘Violation of Civil Rights’
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Tensions were high at Tuesday’s Green Bay City Council meeting, after council members started to notice something…. Alderperson Chris Wery raised a concern for privacy at the meeting after a recent discovery of microphones that were installed at city hall without the council knowing.
