Okeechobee, FL

bassmaster.com

Tight quarters to challenge Bassmaster Elite Series pros on Okeechobee

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Of all the factors that could influence the season-opening SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at Lake Okeechobee, it might come down to supply and demand. The largest lake in the southeastern U.S., the Big O covers 734 square miles, but Bassmaster Elite Series veteran Bernie Schultz expects only a relatively small portion to be in play.
OKEECHOBEE, FL
hopculture.com

Could Field of Beers in Jupiter, FL be the Most Unique Beer Fest on the Planet?

After ten years working in the beer industry and a lifetime of living as a beer enthusiast, it is hard for me to name a beerfest that is truly unique. It is even more difficult to think of a beer fest that leaves such a lasting impression, one I mark on my calendar and look forward to every year. It’s even odder to find a fest casually called “my favorite” by so many patrons and brewers.
JUPITER, FL
cw34.com

Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — One of three winning Fantasy 5 tickets for Thursday nights drawing was sold in Fort Pierce. The ticket, sold at Fort Pierce Gas & Go on S US Highway 1, is worth a portion of the $61,637.81 jackpot. The other winning tickets were sold in Miami and Lakeland.
FORT PIERCE, FL
veronews.com

Cold front to bring chilly temps to Vero Beach this weekend

VERO BEACH — While the remainder of the week will be warm, a cold front was expected to bring chilly temperatures over the weekend to the area, meteorologists said. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne. The nights will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s.
VERO BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Two Wawa stores open in PBC; free coffee for 10 days at new West Palm, Lake Worth locations

The food and fuel retailer Wawa has been a hit in Palm Beach County, and Thursday it opened new locations in West Palm Beach and suburban Lake Worth Beach. As is customary at all Wawa grand openings, there will be free coffee and promotional fuel pricing at the two locations — 2307 45th St. in West Palm Beach and 4530 Lantana Road near Lake Worth Beach — until Feb. 19.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Car fire spreads to part of home in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters jumped into action when a car fire began to spread to a nearby house in Fort Pierce. The St, Lucie County Fire District was called at 3:10 p.m. on Thursday to 1909 Avenue Q after news of a car fire was dispatched. Upon...
FORT PIERCE, FL
brevardtimes.com

Florida Man Buys $1 Million Scratch Off Ticket At Circle K

PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida – The Florida Lottery announced that Darrin Thorpe, 53, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. The St. Lucie County man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
calleochonews.com

Missing Lyft driver found by investigators that uncovered the human remains

Investigators suspect that the remains may belong to Gary Levin, a missing Lyft driver. Who is suspected of being behind the Lyft driver's disappearance?. On Saturday morning, human remains were discovered near Okeechobee, the location where a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens was last seen on January 30. In addition to investigators and analysts from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office also arranged a media staging ground in front of the Agri-Civic Center. While an autopsy would help determine the man's identity, it has yet to be performed.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Car crash leads to brush fire in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A single car crash led to a brush fire on Wednesday afternoon. On Feb. 8, around 2:30 p.m., crews with the Martin County Sheriff's Office stopped a small brush fire at the corner of Cove Rd and Willoughby Blvd in Stuart. According to Fire...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

