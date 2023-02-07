Read full article on original website
Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival: Activities & Lineup!Kristin Leigh WilsonOkeechobee, FL
Leading discount retail store chain opening new location in FloridaKristen WaltersPort Saint Lucie, FL
The site of the Dozier School could be the most evil place in FloridaEvie M.Okeechobee, FL
fishing in lake Okeechobee, Floridahard and smartOkeechobee, FL
bassmaster.com
Tight quarters to challenge Bassmaster Elite Series pros on Okeechobee
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Of all the factors that could influence the season-opening SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at Lake Okeechobee, it might come down to supply and demand. The largest lake in the southeastern U.S., the Big O covers 734 square miles, but Bassmaster Elite Series veteran Bernie Schultz expects only a relatively small portion to be in play.
Vero Beach Abode is a Home Run
The Pitcher family's crisp and clean new build embraces waterfront living
WPBF News 25
Martin Downs Golf Club becomes fourth Black-owned course in Florida
PALM CITY, Fla. — Martin Downs Golf Club is now one of only four golf clubs in the state of Florida that are Black-owned. They say it gives it that little something special that brings the community together and now memories are made and miracles happen at Martin Downs.
hopculture.com
Could Field of Beers in Jupiter, FL be the Most Unique Beer Fest on the Planet?
After ten years working in the beer industry and a lifetime of living as a beer enthusiast, it is hard for me to name a beerfest that is truly unique. It is even more difficult to think of a beer fest that leaves such a lasting impression, one I mark on my calendar and look forward to every year. It’s even odder to find a fest casually called “my favorite” by so many patrons and brewers.
cw34.com
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — One of three winning Fantasy 5 tickets for Thursday nights drawing was sold in Fort Pierce. The ticket, sold at Fort Pierce Gas & Go on S US Highway 1, is worth a portion of the $61,637.81 jackpot. The other winning tickets were sold in Miami and Lakeland.
Weekend cool front is dragging its way to South Florida... so when will the cold air arrive?
As if right on cue for 2023, another cool front arrives in South Florida for the weekend, as has been the case for much of January and February. This one originally was expected to reach South Florida on Friday and clear out the muggy, cloudy skies for a beautiful Saturday and Sunday. ...
veronews.com
Cold front to bring chilly temps to Vero Beach this weekend
VERO BEACH — While the remainder of the week will be warm, a cold front was expected to bring chilly temperatures over the weekend to the area, meteorologists said. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne. The nights will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s.
Treasure Coast residents voice Brightline train concerns
Residents in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River Counties say they fear the train may cause congestion, more accidents once Brightline begins service to central Florida.
Florida Man Wins Big In Lottery Scratch-Off Game
The lucky winner is taking home the big bucks!
Two Wawa stores open in PBC; free coffee for 10 days at new West Palm, Lake Worth locations
The food and fuel retailer Wawa has been a hit in Palm Beach County, and Thursday it opened new locations in West Palm Beach and suburban Lake Worth Beach. As is customary at all Wawa grand openings, there will be free coffee and promotional fuel pricing at the two locations — 2307 45th St. in West Palm Beach and 4530 Lantana Road near Lake Worth Beach — until Feb. 19.
cbs12.com
Car fire spreads to part of home in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters jumped into action when a car fire began to spread to a nearby house in Fort Pierce. The St, Lucie County Fire District was called at 3:10 p.m. on Thursday to 1909 Avenue Q after news of a car fire was dispatched. Upon...
brevardtimes.com
Florida Man Buys $1 Million Scratch Off Ticket At Circle K
PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida – The Florida Lottery announced that Darrin Thorpe, 53, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. The St. Lucie County man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum...
Co-owner of Jupiter business also accused of practicing medicine without license
A third person accused of practicing medicine without a license has been arrested after an undercover operation led to the arrest of two others at a Jupiter cosmetic studio.
cw34.com
McCray's Murals leave a legacy across the city of Riviera Beach and beyond
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The McCray's name is well-known in Riviera Beach, from civil rights to barbecue. But one of the McCray's brothers carved out his own niche as an artist. The legacy of Demetrius McCray is visible across the county. "Demetrius did over 100 schools in Palm...
WESH
Athletic trainer's quick diagnosis of injury saves Brevard County football player's life
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Being a receiver on the Melbourne High School football team meant everything to 18-year-old Ryan Cabrera, but an injury on the field put his life in jeopardy. “That is the moment that I just folded, and my body kinda went into shock,” Cabrera said.
Plastic bags filled with antisemitic flyers left in Vero Beach neighborhood
Another neighborhood has been hit with antisemitic flyers. This time it's up on the Treasure Coast in Vero Beach.
Florida Man Takes $820,000 Lump-Sum On Lottery Scratch-Off Win
Today, the Florida Lottery announced that Darrin Thorpe, 53, of Port St. Lucie, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00, according to
calleochonews.com
Missing Lyft driver found by investigators that uncovered the human remains
Investigators suspect that the remains may belong to Gary Levin, a missing Lyft driver. Who is suspected of being behind the Lyft driver's disappearance?. On Saturday morning, human remains were discovered near Okeechobee, the location where a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens was last seen on January 30. In addition to investigators and analysts from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office also arranged a media staging ground in front of the Agri-Civic Center. While an autopsy would help determine the man's identity, it has yet to be performed.
cw34.com
Car crash leads to brush fire in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A single car crash led to a brush fire on Wednesday afternoon. On Feb. 8, around 2:30 p.m., crews with the Martin County Sheriff's Office stopped a small brush fire at the corner of Cove Rd and Willoughby Blvd in Stuart. According to Fire...
cw34.com
Fentanyl crackdown: Indian River County agencies working to drive the drug away
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Fentanyl trafficking continues to be a major issue in Indian River County, where yet another bust has already taken place in the month of February. However, officials say it’s actually a good thing because it means their crackdown on traffickers is working. “What...
