Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 Bendable OLED Review: Curved or Flat, Your Choice

When OLED panels first arrived, bendability was one of their promised features. Theoretically, one could have a TV or monitor that could bend or roll up. LG demoed a rollable television at CES in 2020 that rises from a cabinet. It’s available today in a 65-inch size for an eye-watering $100,000. And, of course, we have foldable phones available for sale.

However, Corsair is the first company to introduce a bendable computer monitor. It eliminates the issue of choosing between a flat or curved panel. With the Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240, you can have both. At 45 inches wide, 21:9 aspect ratio, it’s the largest ultra-wide I’ve seen yet among the best gaming monitors . The bend goes to 800R, which is a very small radius. It also has serious gaming cred with 240 Hz, Adaptive-Sync, HDR and wide gamut color. Let’s take a look.

Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 Specs

In the world of unique computer monitors, the Xeneon Flex is a standout. As an OLED, it joins a small and elite group of displays with fantastic contrast and rich color. The Flex has the same infinite dynamic range as other OLEDs I’ve reviewed and covers slightly under 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. With a few tweaks, it delivers reference-level accuracy and also offers a usable sRGB mode.

Though OLEDs aren’t known for high brightness, the Flex can hit 1,000 nits in HDR mode when showing small highlights. SDR brightness is lower, as is appropriate. In my tests, a 25% window measured around 437 nits, which is respectable.

Gaming cred comes courtesy of a 240 Hz refresh rate with Adaptive Sync. The Flex is certified by Nvidia and AMD for both G-Sync and FreeSync Premium operating over a 48-240 Hz range. It also has extremely low input lag. In my tests, it proved to be quicker than other 240 Hz monitors by a comfortable margin.

The big story is the bend, of course. The Flex is the first, and for the moment only, bendable computer monitor available. You can leave it flat and enjoy a vast screen perfect for productivity. Or you can bend it as tightly as 800R for immersive gaming. You can leave it anywhere between those extremes or just bend one side. It is, effectively, several monitors in one. The bend is accomplished manually with two handles that extend from the sides.

According to Corsair, the life cycle of the Flex is at least 10,000 bends, which in theory, would take many years to achieve. The warranty is three years for both zero dead pixels and zero burn-in. Pixel orbiting and refresh features are included to maintain the panel’s health while in standby mode.

There’s a lot to see here, so let’s get unpacking.

Assembly and Accessories

The Flex is a one-unit display with an integrated stand. There’s no assembly required, nor can you remove the stand since it incorporates both inputs and controls. The box is a lift-off style, like a TV, that protects the contents with blocks of crumbly foam. A beefy 240-watt power supply and DisplayPort, HDMI, USB A-C and USB C-C are included.

Product 360

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Flex is an impressive sight once you find a spot big enough for it. Some room on the sides is required to fit the handles that slide out when you want to bend or unbend. My initial reaction was a bit fearful because it’s hard to wrap one’s mind around bending a computer monitor. The panel is only 6mm thick, but it has a prominent component bulge in the back and two stabilizing arms that manage the bending action. To bend, simply pull the handles. You can bend only one side if you wish. An audible click sounds when you’ve reached the limit of 800R. The Flex is so large that its maximum bend is just about right for gaming from a three- to four-foot viewing distance.

The build quality is certainly premium, with a solid metal base over a foot deep. Stability is not an issue. A bit of texturing adorns the back of the upright, which is quite wide. A metal handle sits at the bottom center, which is handy for tilting the screen. It comes forward seven degrees or back 15. There is no swivel or height adjustment.

WQHD resolution, or 3440x1440, is more commonly seen in 34-inch screens. At 45 inches diagonal, the Flex gives up some pixel density. The 83ppi is less than the more familiar 109ppi one sees in a 34-inch ultra-wide or a 27-inch 16:9 QHD panel. This means you don’t want to sit too close lest you see the pixel structure. The screen surface is also unusual for an OLED because it’s matte. Most are very shiny and easily show reflections, but the Flex bucks this trend.

The Flex’s panel and stand are a single unit that cannot be disassembled. The controls are on the front beneath the screen and include an input selector, power toggle with LED, and a joystick for menu control. Two USB ports and a headphone jack are also provided, which is very convenient. There are no built-in speakers. In the back, there are two HDMI 2.1 inputs, a DisplayPort 1.4, a USB-C video and a second USB-C for peripherals. The screen sits a little low for me to get it perfectly vertical without a small stand underneath.

OSD Features

The OSD is completely text-based, with just a small Corsair graphic in the upper left corner. Pressing the joystick summons the menu. You can also go right to the input selector with a press of the Input key or a right click. Up selects brightness, Left adjusts volume, Down is image mode and Right is input.

The Flex has six image presets, including Standard, which can be calibrated using the DCI-P3 gamut and sRGB, which employs the smaller color space. Unlike most monitors, the Flex’s sRGB mode can be independently calibrated, which is great for professionals who need reference quality for both color standards. You also get three color temperature presets, a custom mode, and three gamma options. Refresh Overlay is a frame counter, and you can create your own aiming point with different shape combinations shown in the second photo above.

A monitor this large is perfect for PIP and PBP functions, which allow viewing two sources at once. The Flex can easily replace two monitors with its vast screen area.

System Setting lets you toggle Adaptive-Sync on and off and manage the panel maintenance options. A pixel orbiter shifts the image up and down to prevent burn-in. You’ll never notice it in action. I stared at the screen for quite a while and could barely see anything happening. The Refresh option works while the Flex is in standby mode. Corsair warrants the Flex for three years against burn-in, so it is confident in these features. In my own experience, I have seen no burn-in on my two-year-old LG OLED TV.

Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 Calibration Settings

The Flex has a factory-certified calibration, but I found some improvement with adjustments. The RGB sliders work precisely and allowed me to calibrate the Standard and sRGB modes separately. I could then switch back and forth between them at will. Gamma and color tracking were very good out of the box. I’ve provided my settings below.

There are no adjustments in HDR mode, but I found solid grayscale tracking there with good color saturation.

Gaming and Hands-on

It’s hard to experience a monitor like the Flex and not lapse into an adjective stream where I spend hours coming up with ways to describe it in as many words as possible. Rather than bore you with that, I’ll just say that there’s absolutely nothing like it.

First is the size. I’ve reviewed lots of ultra-wide monitors. Most are 34 inches diagonal and provide a decent wrap around the viewpoint. 49-inch mega wides wrap more but lack height which can take the user a bit out of the experience. The Flex, with its 45-inch screen and 800R curve at full bend, takes immersion to another level. Nothing else can compare, nothing.

As far as bend versus flat, I found myself going back and forth a few times, then settling on bent. Most of my work happens in the center of the screen, so the bend isn’t distracting when editing a Word document. For spreadsheet tasks, it’s nice to see all the numbers without too much scrolling. Graphics editing is best with a flat screen. Then you can properly judge proportion and perspective. The Windows desktop was bright and vivid in the Standard picture mode with true blacks and bright but not harsh highlights. I turned down the brightness to 75% at night, but l left it at 100% during the day.

The Flex’s gaming prowess is tremendous. Input lag is low enough to be imperceptible. Screen response is free of any visible blur. Precision movement is this monitor’s forte. Wading through monsters in Doom Eternal’s horde mode was an addictive experience. I literally could not stop playing until my chihuahua finally demanded her dinner. The Flex drew me in completely. You will need to keep a timer or alarm clock handy to remind you when it’s time to eat.

And like other OLED panels, it plays more smoothly at lesser frame rates. I saw around 160fps in Call of Duty WWII, but it was as good or better than an LCD running over 200fps. Of course, the image was stunning with its rich color, true blacks and deep contrast. Though pixel density is relatively low, the picture’s dynamic range erases any perception of pixel structure.

The Flex is one of the very best gaming monitors I’ve experienced. It fits my skill level and style of play which is casual at best. It will appeal to a wide variety of players of all abilities right up to competition professionals.

To compare the Flex’s performance, I’ve included two OLEDs, the Alienware AW3423DWF and Aorus FO48U . The remaining screens are VA panels, AOC CU34G3S , Samsung G8 and Monoprice 42772 .

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

I included the G8 because it is one of the few speedy VA panels available, and it has contrast and performance on par with the Flex. It and the Corsair can draw a full white field in 4ms thanks to their 240 Hz refresh rates. Observing BlurBusters test patterns show equal smoothness in horizontal movement. The Flex doesn’t need an overdrive to accomplish this and the G8 has a perfectly implemented one. The gaming feel will be equivalent between these two monitors.

In the input lag test, the Alienware sneaks into second place thanks to its snappy OLED screen. The Flex, however, is one of the fastest monitors I’ve tested. Only a 360 Hz screen will be quicker. In practice, it is incredibly responsive and smooth. No matter how rapidly I moved the mouse, the picture never blurred, nor were there any artifacts. The Flex is easily qualified for esports or competitive gameplay.

Viewing Angles

OLEDs have a considerable advantage over LCDs because their polarizing layer is much thinner when viewed off-axis. The Flex looks the same at 45 degrees horizontal as it does head-on. This is a very shareable monitor, especially if you employ the PBP function. It is almost equal to two 32-inch 16:9 panels in total area. From the top, the image looks a bit green and washed out.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.

I have no complaints about the Flex’s screen uniformity. I had to display a 10% brightness pattern to measure it properly. Black field patterns are too dark to be detected by my instruments. The Flex’s uniformity is visually and measurably perfect in every way.

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

The Flex varies its brightness depending on the average luminance of the image. That means a full white field will measure around 180 nits. As the window gets smaller, the brightness goes up. I measured a 25% window to get 437 nits. At 3%, the Flex tops 1,000 nits.

Since the black level can’t be measured, OLED contrast is theoretically infinite. The G8 has a zone-dimming backlight that can’t be turned off, hence its high contrast score.

After Calibration to 200 nits

Deciding on a peak output level for the Flex required some trial and error. On the maximum setting, a full field was only 180 nits, as I stated earlier. Setting a 25% window to 200 nits made the image too dark. My room is sunlit, so I can run high brightness without visual fatigue. I eventually settled on the maximum brightness setting as my preference. Your mileage will vary depending on your viewing environment.

With unmeasurable black levels still in play, the Flex’s static and ANSI contrast ratios cannot be determined.

The Flex ships with a calibration data sheet for each sample. I noticed that mine was calibrated to 8500K, which is cooler than the typical standard of 6500K. It is simple to adjust the Standard and sRGB picture modes to the correct specs.

Grayscale and Gamma Tracking

Our grayscale and gamma tests use Calman calibration software from Portrait Displays . We describe our grayscale and gamma tests in detail here.

Standard is the mode to pick if you want the Flex’s full-color capability. It covers almost 100% of DCI-P3, so I expect most users will go that route. The default grayscale is visibly cool with blue errors from 40 to 100% brightness. Gamma tracks almost perfectly except for a tiny rise at 90%, which only the meter can see. Calibration sets the white point to the correct 6500K with all errors below 1dE.

In sRGB mode, the white point is warm in tone with visible errors between 40 and 100% brightness. Gamma tracks well except for the 10% step, which is slightly light in tone. Calibration gets the error below 1dE and lightens gamma a bit across the range. In practice, shadow areas occasionally look a tad light, but this is a minor issue.

Overall grayscale and gamma performance in both Standard and sRGB modes is excellent.

The Flex’s default grayscale error of 4.62dE is due to its factory calibration to 8500K rather than 6500K. The other monitors can be used without calibration, but the Flex should be adjusted for the best possible picture. Once completed, it rises to second place here and is equal in quality to any professional screen.

In all cases, gamma tracking is nearly perfect, with a miniscule 0.07 range of values and average tracking just 0.45% off the 2.2 standard. The actual value was 2.19. It doesn’t get much better than that.

Color Gamut Accuracy

Our color gamut and volume testing use Portrait Displays’ Calman software. For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, click here.

The Flex has superb color coverage in Standard mode and out of the box; it just needs some tweaking to its secondary hues. This is accomplished by grayscale calibration, which takes color gamut accuracy to the reference level. Unlike most wide-gamut LCDs, the Flex has a fully saturated green primary.

sRGB mode exhibits similar behavior but is closer to the mark before calibration. After grayscale calibration, it’s even better, with one of the lowest error levels I’ve recorded for any monitor’s sRGB mode. This is excellent performance.

Comparisons

Clearly, the OLEDs here have a color accuracy advantage. This is partly due to their superior gamut volume, which covers the entire green primary in all three cases. That the Flex is in third place with a volume score of almost 100% speaks volumes about the technology. The bit of extra volume in the sRGB test is from some bonus green. The Flex can easily be used for color-critical applications without a software profile.

Our HDR benchmarking uses Portrait Displays’ Calman software. To learn about our HDR testing, see our breakdown of how we test PC monitors.

The Flex supports HDR10 signals with an automatic switchover into HDR mode. There are no picture adjustments available, but I found decent grayscale accuracy.

HDR Brightness and Contrast

I had to measure a 3% window to see a peak number over 1,000 nits that Corsair promises. I had to do the same thing when measuring the Samsung. The other two OLEDs don’t vary brightness with picture level and therefore top out at around 400 nits. The Flex has superb HDR contrast with the expected unmeasurable black level and infinite contrast ratio.

Grayscale, EOTF and Color

In the HDR grayscale test, I observed no visible errors with all values under 2dE. This is well above average performance for HDR monitors as a whole. The EOTF tracks too light until its tone-map transition point at 55%. I measured both window and field patterns and got the same result.

In the color tests, red measured a bit over-saturated but hit the 100% mark for DCI-P3 color, which many wide gamut monitors cannot do. Green and blue also filled their volume targets with linear saturation tracking. Hues are slightly off the mark for some colors. Red looks slightly orange, as does yellow. Cyan drifts toward green, while magenta is a bit too red. In practice, this makes colors look somewhat muted. There’s plenty of vibrance, but warm tones look slightly unnatural. The Rec.2020 chart shows similar behavior, but since saturation targets track evenly, you’ll see more vivid hues until the display runs out of color at around 80%.

OLED technology has come a long way since it was first introduced. Early panels suffered from various teething problems and were very expensive. But today, there are some truly compelling choices available at more affordable prices.

A bendable screen could be considered the answer to an unasked question, but many thought the same thing when curved displays first appeared. Now, curved monitors are everywhere and are a top choice for gaming enthusiasts and professionals. Corsair has combined the best parts of flat and curved panels into a single monitor.

The Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 represents multiple displays in a single chassis. For graphics work and productivity, it’s a huge flat panel with nearly the same area as two 32-inch 16:9 screens. High color accuracy and contrast make it ideal for creatives and number-crunchers alike.

Gamers can grab the handles and bend the screen to an ideal 800R curvature. With so much width and height available, the image truly envelopes the user. Video processing is equal to the very best screens with 240 Hz, perfect Adaptive-Sync and smoother motion than an equivalent LCD monitor. It also has lower input lag than nearly every 240 Hz display I’ve reviewed. The Flex is equally well-suited for casual gamers or esports pros. The only flaw here is HDR color which was a little off-hue mark in both real-world content and in testing.

The Corsair Xeneon Flex is one of the very best gaming monitors I’ve ever reviewed. At an initial price of $1,999, it’s a premium purchase, but once you’ve tried it, you won’t care about that. Its addictive gameplay and gorgeous screen are simply unmatched by anything else.

