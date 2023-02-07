These slight tweaks to Hogwarts Legacy settings make it more magical

Hogwarts Legacy launches this week, and those who've already delved into the wizarding world are sharing tips on how to make the experience as immersive and magical as possible. And there's more to it than just choosing between the Hogwarts Legacy fidelity vs performance options.

Over on the Hogwarts Legacy subreddit , user Zebatsu encourages players using a controller to tweak the camera settings slightly when staring out on their adventure. According to the player, camera acceleration should be turned all the way down, and camera sensitivity cranked up. "I can't tell you how much smoother the game feels, it's like night and day," Zebatsu says.

Camera sensitivity determines how fast the camera moves, while acceleration is the rate at which the camera reaches that speed, so as the user explains in the comments, these minor adjustments "make the camera react a lot faster to your input".

In a separate post , user egyptianbeast96 recommends switching off two options in the game's settings entirely. These are Show Hud Tracking Icons and Minimap, both of which can be found in the User Interface tab. "It makes a world of difference and since there is a button to turn on quest tracking in the actual world, the two settings off adds a whole level of immersion if you want to explore Hogwarts to the fullest," explains the user.

Fans who've opted for the Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition on PS5, Xbox Series X or PC can access the game 72 hours Early Access to Hogwarts Legacy ahead of its general release (that's today), and those planning on picking up the regular edition on those platforms can do so starting Friday, February 10. The PS4 and Xbox One versions will arrive on April 4. Switch fans are still in for a considerable wait as the game isn't due to launch on Nintendo's console until July 25.

In our Hogwarts Legacy review , we said, "With its stunning recreation of beloved Harry Potter landmarks and thrilling combat, Hogwarts Legacy definitely has its moments. Sadly, it tries to do too much all at once, and never quite settles into a comfortable rhythm, or leverages the player experience against the established laws of the wizarding world."

