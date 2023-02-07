Read full article on original website
sanatogapost.com
Court Rulings Endanger Tower Health Tax Exemptions
HARRISBURG PA – Tower Health hospital properties in four locations, including one already sold and another closed last year, “are not eligible for property tax exemptions,” The Philadelphia Inquirer newspaper reported Friday (Feb. 10, 2023) on rulings from Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court. Hospitals affected by the court’s decisions...
wellspan.org
WellSpan York Hospital hosts female interventional cardiologists from across the globe for women’s heart health leadership event
Top female doctors joined WellSpan’s Dr. Rhian Davies in York earlier today to discuss women’s heart health and participate in three live case demonstrations that were live streamed to additional cardiologists attending across the globe. The event centered on the growing role of female interventional cardiologists in performing complicated procedures. Davies is known for her expertise in performing complicated chronic total occlusions (CTO) at WellSpan York Hospital, one of the top cardiac care hospitals in the country. The event was held at the hospital, and presented by Asahi Intecc, among other partners.
Parents sue West Shore School District over character building program
With the assistance of the Trump-aligned America First Legal Foundation and activists from Moms for Liberty, a group of parents is suing the West Shore School District over the “Character Strong” social skills curriculum. The case, filed in the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas, brings into focus...
Two Chester County Hospitals Among Best Hospitals in America
Two Chester County hospitals found their place among 2023 America’s best hospitals, according to Healthgrades. To determine the ranking for America’s 250 Best Hospitals, Healthgrades analyzed patient outcomes data for 31 conditions or procedures for virtually every hospital in the country.
WGAL
Harrisburg businesses hope for boost from state workers coming back to office
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's administration recently announced it wants many state workers back in the office on a regular basis. It comes after the pandemic led to many government staffers working from home. And now that around 2,300 workers will be required to come to the...
WGAL names latest news director
WGAL has announced a new hire to the station to fill the position of news director. The Lancaster-based NBC affiliate has announced that Kristin Kay will take the position. Prior to working with WGAL, Kristin Kay was assistant news director with WLWT 5 in Cincinnati, and worked at KARE 11 in Minneapolis with the morning newscast.
lebtown.com
Lebanon County real estate transfers (January 16 to January 31)
Here are the latest real estate transfers recorded in Lebanon County. Legacy Cash Offer LLC to Kevin C. and Kimberley D. Thomas for $230,000. Tammy Cassel Carni Estate, Tammy L. Cassel Carni Estate, Tammy L. Cassel Estate, Curtis W. Cassel to Patricia D. Zeigler for $42,000. 2336 South Pine Grove...
Highmark data breach exposes private information of about 300k customers
Health insurer Highmark said Friday an employee fell victim to a malicious email request, resulting in the disclosure of private information of about 300,000 Highmark customers. Highmark said the personal information included or may have included names, medical claims- and treatment-related information, driver’s license numbers, financial information and social security...
tourcounsel.com
Black-owned spotlight: Caribbean Wave Restaurant
LANCASTER, Pa. — In honor of Black History Month, FOX43 continues to highlight black-owned businesses in south central Pennsylvania. In this week's Black-owned spotlight is Caribbean Wave Jamaican Jerk Restaurant in Lancaster County. Damain Cavalo, owner of Caribbean Wave, has been in business for six years. “It’s been six...
State Treasury Department announces upcoming changes to unemployment debit card provider
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Treasury Department on Thursday announced the beginning of a transition period to a new prepaid debit card provider for Unemployment Compensation and State Workers’ Insurance Fund claimants. Those with claims in either program are strongly encouraged to verify that they have their correct...
One of Pennsylvania’s Best Dive Bars is in West Chester
Looking for the best dive bars in Pennsylvania? Well, there’s one right in the heart of Chester County, located in West Chester, according to East Coast Traveler on NewsBreak. Jake’s Bar in West Chester is a favorite spot for college students — especially those at West Chester University —...
Harrisburg Humane Society to euthanize 4-year-old dog on Monday, protest planned
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A controversial decision by the Humane Society of Harrisburg is drawing online criticism and protests across Pennsylvania. Pursuit, a 4-year-old American Bulldog mix, has been with the shelter for more than a year and will reportedly be euthanized Monday, Feb. 13, according to the Humane Society of Harrisburg.
Deed transfers from February 1st to 7th
Deed Transfers for February 1-7, 2023, are public records. These records are in the Franklin County Register and Recorder’s office.
echo-pilot.com
Franklin County deed transfers: Jan. 1-7, 2023
CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Jan. 1-7, 2023, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. Accent Developers LLC to Tricorner Gemcraft Homes LLC, Paradise View Drive, Antrim Township, $60,000. Tricorner Gemcraft Homes LLC to Michael Simms, Paradise View Drive, Antrim Township,$442,319. Sue Stoner to...
WGAL
Barn fire in Lancaster County
A crew was on the scene of a barn fire in Lancaster County. Around 8:30 fire fighters responded to a barn fire at a dairy farm in Bart Township. The fire was on White Oak Road in Bart Township. The owners removed all of the cows that had been inside...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 3 new store closures in Pa., including this Cumberland County location
Bed Bath & Beyond has been announcing the closure of hundreds of its stores recently, and now a West Shore location has been added to the list. The home goods retailer is closing its store at the Silver Spring Commons shopping center at 6416 Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township.
tourcounsel.com
tourcounsel.com
Cumberland County winery tapping into local fruit, large family to grow its fan base
Located at 1925 McClure’s Gap Road, about a 15-minute drive northwest of Carlisle, The Winery at the Long Shot Farm is housed in a remodeled historic barn, surrounded by vineyards, a large pond and a gorgeous view of Blue Mountain. Tina and Jeff Weyant opened the place in 2018,...
