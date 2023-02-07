Top female doctors joined WellSpan’s Dr. Rhian Davies in York earlier today to discuss women’s heart health and participate in three live case demonstrations that were live streamed to additional cardiologists attending across the globe. The event centered on the growing role of female interventional cardiologists in performing complicated procedures. Davies is known for her expertise in performing complicated chronic total occlusions (CTO) at WellSpan York Hospital, one of the top cardiac care hospitals in the country. The event was held at the hospital, and presented by Asahi Intecc, among other partners.

YORK, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO