sanatogapost.com

Court Rulings Endanger Tower Health Tax Exemptions

HARRISBURG PA – Tower Health hospital properties in four locations, including one already sold and another closed last year, “are not eligible for property tax exemptions,” The Philadelphia Inquirer newspaper reported Friday (Feb. 10, 2023) on rulings from Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court. Hospitals affected by the court’s decisions...
POTTSTOWN, PA
wellspan.org

WellSpan York Hospital hosts female interventional cardiologists from across the globe for women’s heart health leadership event

Top female doctors joined WellSpan’s Dr. Rhian Davies in York earlier today to discuss women’s heart health and participate in three live case demonstrations that were live streamed to additional cardiologists attending across the globe. The event centered on the growing role of female interventional cardiologists in performing complicated procedures. Davies is known for her expertise in performing complicated chronic total occlusions (CTO) at WellSpan York Hospital, one of the top cardiac care hospitals in the country. The event was held at the hospital, and presented by Asahi Intecc, among other partners.
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

WGAL names latest news director

WGAL has announced a new hire to the station to fill the position of news director. The Lancaster-based NBC affiliate has announced that Kristin Kay will take the position. Prior to working with WGAL, Kristin Kay was assistant news director with WLWT 5 in Cincinnati, and worked at KARE 11 in Minneapolis with the morning newscast.
LANCASTER, PA
lebtown.com

Lebanon County real estate transfers (January 16 to January 31)

Here are the latest real estate transfers recorded in Lebanon County. Legacy Cash Offer LLC to Kevin C. and Kimberley D. Thomas for $230,000. Tammy Cassel Carni Estate, Tammy L. Cassel Carni Estate, Tammy L. Cassel Estate, Curtis W. Cassel to Patricia D. Zeigler for $42,000. 2336 South Pine Grove...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Highmark data breach exposes private information of about 300k customers

Health insurer Highmark said Friday an employee fell victim to a malicious email request, resulting in the disclosure of private information of about 300,000 Highmark customers. Highmark said the personal information included or may have included names, medical claims- and treatment-related information, driver’s license numbers, financial information and social security...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
tourcounsel.com

Owings Mills Mall | Shopping mall in Maryland

Owings Mills Mall was a shopping mall in Owings Mills, Maryland, United States that hosted 155 stores and eateries, in the Baltimore County, Maryland, community of Owings Mills. It was owned and managed by General Growth Properties (now Brookfield Properties). While its main entrance was off Red Run Boulevard between Painters Mill Road and Owings Mills Boulevard, the mall was also accessible from the exit ramps of I-795. It was originally known as Owings Mills Town Center.
OWINGS MILLS, MD
FOX 43

Black-owned spotlight: Caribbean Wave Restaurant

LANCASTER, Pa. — In honor of Black History Month, FOX43 continues to highlight black-owned businesses in south central Pennsylvania. In this week's Black-owned spotlight is Caribbean Wave Jamaican Jerk Restaurant in Lancaster County. Damain Cavalo, owner of Caribbean Wave, has been in business for six years. “It’s been six...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

Franklin County deed transfers: Jan. 1-7, 2023

CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Jan. 1-7, 2023, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. Accent Developers LLC to Tricorner Gemcraft Homes LLC, Paradise View Drive, Antrim Township, $60,000. Tricorner Gemcraft Homes LLC to Michael Simms, Paradise View Drive, Antrim Township,$442,319. Sue Stoner to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Barn fire in Lancaster County

A crew was on the scene of a barn fire in Lancaster County. Around 8:30 fire fighters responded to a barn fire at a dairy farm in Bart Township. The fire was on White Oak Road in Bart Township. The owners removed all of the cows that had been inside...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
tourcounsel.com

Colonial Park Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania

Colonial Park Mall is a shopping mall in Lower Paxton Township, Pennsylvania, about 3 miles (4.8 km) NE of Harrisburg. Located at the northeast corner of U.S. Route 22 and Colonial Road in the Colonial Park CDP just east of Interstate 83 and south of Interstate 81, it serves the eastern and northern suburbs of the Harrisburg metropolitan area.
HARRISBURG, PA
tourcounsel.com

Frederick Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Maryland

Frederick Towne Mall was a mall located in Frederick, Maryland, United States. The mall opened in 1972 on U.S. Route 40 along the "Golden Mile". It was closed in April 2013, except for two anchor stores, Boscov's and Home Depot. In November 2019 it was announced that the mall would be renamed District 40 and would become an entertainment center with a movie theater, and possibly a trampoline park, video arcade, go-karts and bowling alley.
FREDERICK, MD

