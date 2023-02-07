Money Heist spin-off Berlin gets new teaser – and a release date window

Netflix has shared a new teaser trailer and some release date details about the first Money Heist prequel series, Berlin. Starring Pedro Alonso as the fan-favorite character, the show is set before the events of the main series and follows a whole new set of characters on a brand-new heist.

The latest trailer sees Berlin planning a paper model for his new heist, which we now know will be taking place in Paris. This time around, it looks like the team will be sneaking into a bank’s jewelry vault – and it seems the key may be a mysterious woman.

The streaming platform has also released some first-look images at the new show, showing the characters in action. While not giving much away, these see Berlin both looking suave in a tux as well as in disguise, as well as giving us a glimpse at new characters Keila ( Michelle Jenner), Cameron (Begoña Vargas), Bruce (Joel Sánchez), and Roi (Peña Fernández).

We don't have a proper synopsis yet, but we do know this all happened prior to Money Heist season 1. Fans of the original show will know (spoiler alert!) that Berlin does not make it out alive. However, the character did appear in flashbacks throughout the rest of the show.

Netflix has confirmed that Berlin will release in December 2023, but we don’t have an exact release date yet. This is the first spin-off of the hit show Money Heist, which came to an end in 2021. However, it remains one of the Netflix's most-watched TV shows of all time .

