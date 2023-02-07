Read full article on original website
USPS Continues Service in These California AreasBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
gobulldogs.com
Bulldogs, Pack once again to battle in Reno
Game 24: Fresno State (9-14, 5-7 MW) at Nevada (19-6, 9-3 MW) Feb. 10, 2023 • 8 p.m. PT • Reno, Nev. • Lawlor Events Center. TV/ONLINE: FS1 (Daron Sutton & Bill Herenda) RADIO: Bulldog Sports Network (Paul Loeffler & Marc Q. Jones) SERIES HISTORY: Nevada leads...
NV Energy, Southwest Gas grilled at Nevada Legislature
Utility companies that have met heavy criticism over rates and outages in recent months came face to face with lawmakers on Thursday in Carson City.
nevadabusiness.com
Roundabout Announces Ownership of Franco Baking Company
SPARKS, Nev. — MaryBeth and Colin Smith, local business owners of Roundabout Catering, Smith and River, Tannenbaum Events Center and The Meadows events venue, have announced the acquisition of Franco Baking Company. For more than 50 years, Franco Baking Company has been producing freshly baked bread at its facility...
KOLO TV Reno
Wildfire smoke still the biggest threat to northern Nevada air quality
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is known for its beauty across millions of acres of public land. But it can be difficult to enjoy when the air is thick with smoke. “Really since 2013, nearly every year after wildfires turned Reno/Sparks from one of the cleaner western metro areas to one of the worst,” said Brendan Schneider, the senior air quality specialist for the Washoe County Health District.
KOAT 7
Out-of-town dope: Some cannabis dispensaries not playing by the rules
Cannabis sales are booming in New Mexico with stores selling nearly $25 million worth of recreational marijuana each month. But some dispensaries are not playing by the rules and there is a lack of inspectors to enforce all of the state’s cannabis laws. “New Mexico is a hot new...
Albuquerque coffee spot named among 25 ‘best in the U.S.’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Named after a hybrid fish, a unique Albuquerque coffee spot has captured the hearts and palates of an online travel publication as one of the best coffee joints in the country. Praised for offering, “roastology,” Cutbow Coffee on Rio Grande near I-40 has been named among the best 25 coffee shops in the […]
nnbw.com
McMaster Consulting purchases Reno property
A prominent name in the field of providing IT services and products to businesses throughout Nevada and California, McMaster Consulting has purchased a property at 620 E. Plumb Lane in Reno to serve as company headquarters. The transaction, which includes minor tenant improvements was valued at $1,006,550. For information, visit...
Nevada Appeal
Sparks mayor: Cities need state help with Tesla expansion
Tesla's recently-announced $3.6 billion expansion of its Gigafactory east of Reno and Sparks will increasingly strain the infrastructure of the two cities, the mayor of Sparks said on Nevada Newsmakers. Mayor Ed Lawson suggested the 2023 Legislature, which opened Monday in Carson City, may need to step up to help...
This 600-mile Trail Will Connect 15 Mountain Towns Across the American West
Pack plenty of water — this one is a doozy.
Walmart to close Albuquerque store in March
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The southeast Albuquerque Walmart store near Highland High School will be closing next month, according to the company. Confirming the closure with KRQE News 13 Wednesday, the company said the store on San Mateo near Central will close for good by Friday, March 10. The closure appears to be the only New […]
nevadabusiness.com
Ryder Homes Unveils New Model Homes at Shadow Hills, a Spacious Spanish Springs Community in the Harris Ranch Master-Plan
NEVADA (February 2023) — Award-winning local home builder Ryder Homes announces the opening of four new model homes and their state-of-the-art sales center at its newest community, Shadow Hills, located within the Harris Ranch master-planned development off Pyramid Highway in Spanish Springs, Nevada. The first construction phase includes 72 single-story homes with four models for buyers and realtors to tour. When finished, Shadow Hills will consist of 282 total homes, adding much-needed inventory and housing options to the Reno-Sparks region. A public grand opening will take place on February 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shadow Hills is located at 11687 Sugarloaf Peak Drive, Spanish Springs, Nevada, 89441.
rtands.com
Watch: Union Pacific’s ‘Sierra Snow Fighters’ Keep Service Running in California
When Union Pacific Railroad senior manager Mike Upton encounters a news crew from The Weather Channel in downtown Truckee, California, he knows it's all hands on deck in the Sierra Nevada Mountain range. Upton, who manages track maintenance, and his fellow “Sierra Snow Fighters” are in charge of clearing the...
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In New Mexico
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
The forgotten Bay Area train route to Tahoe that beat all the traffic
The Bay Area once had a ski train to Tahoe in the 1930s equipped with a well-stocked bar.
Walmart closure in Albuquerque will impact lower-income residents
People in southeast Albuquerque will have to find a new place to do their shopping after Walmart announced it’s closing one of its stores.
This Tahoe lodge is among the top-rated U.S. ski hotels by guests
Hotels.com guests love this recently expanded spot.
KOAT 7
Impact Day: Winter storm moves through New Mexico today
A winter storm moving through New Mexico on Tuesday has canceled or delayed classes in Albuquerque and across New Mexico. Albuquerque can expect to see impact weather through noon today as snow showers continue to fall across the state and the metro. No advisories have been issued for the city,...
tourcounsel.com
Coronado Center | Shopping mall in New Mexico
Coronado Center is a shopping mall in Albuquerque, New Mexico, United States. Built in 1965 by the Homart Development Company, a defunct real-estate division of the department store Sears, the mall has undergone several renovations and expansions in its history which have led to it becoming the largest building by area in New Mexico.
KOAT 7
Homicide investigation at southwest Albuquerque apartment
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An individual was found dead at a southwest Albuquerque apartment complex Wednesday morning. The Albuquerque Police Department's homicide unit has began its investigation. The person was found dead at the Cinnamon Tree Apartments on the 7200 block of Central Avenue SE. This is a developing story...
‘Swindling’ in a sports sweatshirt, man wanted in Albuquerque bank robbery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police and FBI investigators are looking for a man who took off with cash from a South Valley bank Thursday. Dubbed the “Sports Sweatshirt Swindler,” the suspect joins a cast of other 2023 bank crime suspects, including the “Rose Tattoo Robber” and the “Orange Raincoat Raider.” The so-called “Sports Sweatshirt Swindler” is […]
