Philips OLED+ Ambilight TV gets a huge upgrade in brightness and performance for 2023

The Philips Ambilight range has always offered something special for TV fans. Those who want the very best TV the combination of an excellent picture with the Ambilight rear lighting and the integrated B&W soundbar makes models like the Philips OLED 937 a very tempting proposition.

For its 2023 models, the Philips range has had some serious upgrades and non more so than the Philips OLED+908. This successor to the already impressive Philips OLED+907 sees improvements to just about every part of the device.

The big news though is brightness. The OLED+908 uses what Philips is calling its META OLED panel. This features a micro lens array (MLA) and brightness-boosting algorithm to deliver up to 2100 Nits peak brightness. We’ve already seen MLAs used in the new LG G3 and Panasonic MZ2000 , both to great effect.

Thanks to the new 7th generation P5 processor on board the OLED+908, it also offers an improved version of its Ambient Intelligence, which adjusts the brightness and colour of the screen to match the environment. This now measures the colour temperature of the room to ensure the right white balance of the screen at all times.

The Android TV OS has been replaced with a new Google TV operating system for the OLED+908 too. This is set to provide a cleaner and easier-to-use interface for users. Plus, you still get that 3.1 80W Bowers & Wilkins integrated sound system here, so there’s no need to add a separate sound bar.

Philips also announced a pair of sleep headphones and new Fidelio premium audio headphones.

Philips OLED 808 Ambilight TV (Image credit: TP Vision)

The OLED+908 isn’t the only TV in the range to get an update. The ‘next-gen’ Ambilight system is also coming to the OLED808, which is the upgrade to the high performing Philips OLED 807 . This model adds a smaller 42-inch size to the range (in addition to its 48, 55, 65 and 77-inch versions) and adds Dolby Vision 4K 10Hz to the mix. It also gets the new 7th gen P5 processor and Google TV OS.

Two new “The Extra’ MiniLED TVs launch with a three-sided version of the Ambilight system. The 9308 comes in 55 and 65-inch sizes with an integrated 2.1 Bowers & Wilkins sound system. Meanwhile two new ‘The One’ models (8808 and 8508) also get the new 7th gen P5 processor and Google TV OS.

The new models are expected to be available this autumn with prices still to be confirmed.