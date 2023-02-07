ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pix11.com

Brooklyn roller skating rink opens

Roller Wave House BK opened at the Atlantic Terminal Mall, right across from Barclays Center. Roller Wave House BK will offer after-school programs for kids, moving meditation classes for adults and mental health programs. Brooklyn roller skating rink opens. Roller Wave House BK opened at the Atlantic Terminal Mall, right...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn sidewalk shed saves life

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — There is new scrutiny on the more than nine thousand sidewalk sheds that dot the city, as one of them did what it was supposed to and prevented a possible tragedy. A large piece of stone fell off the facade of a 37-story building Wednesday at 16 Court Street. Pictures […]
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Manhattan monthly rents top $5,000

NEW YORK - New York City's eye-watering rental prices are continuing to rise to near-record highs. According to a new report from Douglas Elliman and Miller Samuel, the median rent in Manhattan is currently an eye-watering $4,097, an increase of 15.4% from January 2022, and the average rent is a shocking $5,142.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

New indoor roller disco to open in Brooklyn this weekend

A groovy pop-up is opening its doors on Saturday.  Looking for a fresh way to skate through the rest of the winter blues? This 24,000-square-foot venue with a 9,000-square-foot rink at the Atlantic Terminal Mall in Brooklyn is just the place.  From this weekend until June 4, borough native Harry Martin will be hosting wheeled revelers at the latest incarnation of his “traveling pop-up skating experience,” RollerWave, in Prospect Heights. The disco will feature a rotating roster of DJs, food and drink, an arcade, a live podcast space and a VIP section, according to AMNY. In addition to providing a venue for...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Harlem tenants face eviction after rental assistant program did not make payments

NEW YORK -- Some tenants at a Harlem apartment building are facing eviction after getting notices saying they're months, if not years, behind on rent. But they thought it was being paid by the city's rental assistance program."This is the letter I received regarding taking me to court," said Jasna Willie. "'You're landlord is suing you for nonpayment of rent.'"Willie was living in a homeless shelter with her daughter until a city program helped her move into a apartment on the 2300 block of Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard two years ago. Willie, 27, was told her rent would be subsidized. Everything...
MANHATTAN, NY
tourcounsel.com

Roosevelt Field | Shopping mall in New York

Roosevelt Field is a shopping mall in East Garden City, New York and Uniondale, New York. It was designed by I. M. Pei and is the largest shopping mall on Long Island, in the state of New York, and the tenth largest shopping mall in the United States. It is...
GARDEN CITY, NY
bkreader.com

NYC ‘FRESH’ Program Opens 12 New Grocery Stores in Brooklyn

The Department of City Planning Director Dan Garodnick today announced that 30 supermarkets have opened under the City’s Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (“FRESH”) program. “Making New York City healthier and more equitable are two central goals of our administration, and the FRESH program is accomplishing...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

2nd Man Dies After Quadruple Shooting Outside NYC Popeyes; 2 Arrested

Another New York man died on Sunday, two days after a flurry of bullets struck him and three other men outside a Popeyes restaurant on a corner in the Bronx, authorities said. Police announced the death of Devren Smith, 37, after he was struck Friday afternoon and rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. A second victim, 24-year-old Jeremiah Smith, died the same day of the shooting after he was hit in the chest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC neighborhoods where renters are most likely to find a discount

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers looking for a deal on rent should look toward Greenpoint, according to StreetEasy. About one in three rental listings in the Brooklyn neighborhood cut asking rents in December, according to StreetEasy analysis shared in late January. A number of Manhattan neighborhoods are also choice locations for those looking for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tourcounsel.com

The Mall at Bay Plaza | Shopping center in New York City

Bay Plaza Shopping Center is a shopping center on the south side of Co-op City, Bronx, New York City. In addition to various department stores and shops, such as Macy's, JCPenney, Staples, and Old Navy, it has a multiplex movie theater, several restaurants, a fitness club, and some office space. Constructed from 1987 to 1988 by Prestige Properties, the shopping center is located between Bartow and Baychester Avenues, just outside Sections 4 and 5 of Co-op City, on an open lot that was the site of the Freedomland U.S.A. amusement park between 1960 and 1964.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Subway shover pushes man, 66, onto train tracks in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An attacker shoved a man onto train tracks at a Brooklyn subway station on Sunday afternoon, police said. The victim, 66, was at the President Street station when a man pushed him onto the tracks around 3:50 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. He was not hit by a train. The […]
BROOKLYN, NY
tourcounsel.com

Atlantic Terminal Mall | Shopping mall in New York City

Atlantic Terminal and Atlantic Center are two shopping malls located on Atlantic Avenue surrounded by Hanson Place, Fort Greene Place and Flatbush Avenue in the Fort Greene section of Brooklyn, New York City, near Downtown Brooklyn. Atlantic Terminal is located across the street from the Atlantic Center Mall[2] (via a...
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Man found dead in East Village’s Tompkins Square Park

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Police are investigating the death of a thirty-something man found inside Tompkins Square Park in the East Village on Sunday morning. Officers from the 9th Precinct located the man inside the park...
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

MTA worker sprayed with 'unknown substance' in Brooklyn subway

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a man they said sprayed a female MTA employee with an "unknown substance" while she was inside the conductor's car on a subway train. The alleged incident happened back on Jan. 26 around 11:10 p.m. on a southbound "C" train at the Pennsylvania Avenue and Liberty Avenue subway station in East New York.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Attacker stabs man in neck, torso, hand in Brooklyn: NYPD

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 29-year-old man was repeatedly stabbed in Brooklyn on Saturday night, police said. The victim was involved in some kind of verbal dispute with the attacker on Church Avenue near New York Avenue, officials said. The attacker pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the neck, torso and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Brooklyn man charged for trying to rape woman on Upper West Side in July

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man was indicted for allegedly trying to rape a woman on the Upper West Side over the summer, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Brooklyn resident Estarling Martinez Cabral, 20, was charged with attempted...
BROOKLYN, NY

