Provider of iLottery technology and services NeoGames announced it has entered into a two-year partnership with The European Lotteries and Toto Association (EL). The agreement NeoGames reached with EL was showcased during EL/World Lottery Association (WLA) Marketing seminar held in London this year and will see the provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions contribute as Level 2 (semi-premium partner) to all the major events of the largest Lottery and Toto trade organization in Europe for the next two years.

2 DAYS AGO