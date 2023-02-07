Read full article on original website
Free Aussie Sports Coverage Threatened by Restrictive Gambling Rules
As reported by The Guardian, Free TV Australia, the peak industry body that represents Australia’s commercial free-to-air TV broadcasters, warned that additional restrictions to gambling ads can have consequences. Free TV Australia dismissed such proposals and explained that rights to sports events are very expensive. Moreover, the peak industry body’s chief executive officer, Bridge Fair, said that sports rights are difficult to acquire and reiterated that they are “one of the most expensive types of programming.”
BGC Hails Lucy Frazer as Secretary of State for Culture, Media, and Sport
In a statement, the British and Betting Gaming Council (BGC) explained that Frazer’s appointment has come at a crucial time after numerous delays have stalled the publication of the white paper that will overhaul the gambling industry’s laws in the United Kingdom and amongst growing tensions as to how far consumer protection measures should go.
Better Collective Inks Media Agreement with Wirtualna Polska
The Danish sports media group that aims to turn into the global digital sports media group leader has signed the agreement with the help of its flagship sports media brand in the country, Zagranie.com. 22 Million Monthly Visitors. The Polish brand will be responsible for delivering sports betting content along...
NeoGames Became Semi-Premium Partner for European Lotteries
Provider of iLottery technology and services NeoGames announced it has entered into a two-year partnership with The European Lotteries and Toto Association (EL). The agreement NeoGames reached with EL was showcased during EL/World Lottery Association (WLA) Marketing seminar held in London this year and will see the provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions contribute as Level 2 (semi-premium partner) to all the major events of the largest Lottery and Toto trade organization in Europe for the next two years.
ESIC Signed Anti-Corruption Education Partnership with GG.BET
The Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC) announced it has entered into a three-year partnership with GG.BET to make the online sports and esports betting operator its Anti-Corruption Education Partner. Deliver Education to Players and Stakeholders. ESIC used the return of the ESIC Global Esports Summit (EGES) at Excel London this week...
New York Congressman Cracks Down on Sports Betting Advertising with New Bill
Ahead of the Super Bowl, Rep. Paul D. Tonko has brought forward the Betting on our Future Act, legislation that aims to ban all online and electronic advertising of sports gambling. Sports Betting Ads Put Young Adults at Risk. The Betting on our Future Act is modeled after the Federal...
Mohegan Plans to Introduce Non-Gaming Inspire Korea IR Offer in 2023
The Inspire Korea IR developed by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment should be able to open ahead of its original schedule, and a non-gaming offering should already be available before the end of 2023, the company confirmed during its latest earnings call, summing up the results for the fourth quarter. Tourism...
KSA Fines Two Illegal Gambling Operators Nearly $2M
On Thursday, the gambling watchdog confirmed it imposed a regulatory action against Domiseda and Partners sro from Slovakia, as well as Equinox Dynamic NV from Curaçao. The €1.8 million ($1.9 million) total fine breaks down to €900,000 ($965,800) against each of the two operators. The KSA said...
MGCB Green-Lights 888 to Become Hannahville’s New Platform Provider
The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB), which is responsible for implementing, managing, and enforcing the Michigan Gaming Control & Revenue Act’s provisions, has given the green light to 888’s VHL Michigan subsidiary to turn into the Hannahville tribe’s new platform provider under the Sports Illustrated brand. Twin...
PlayLottoGlobal Targets Brazil and Mexico with Imminent Launch
The lottery will be going online on March 1 in both Brazil and Mexico, seeking to rapidly consolidate its presence in the region and reach the millions of lottery fans in both countries respectively. PlayLottoGlobal Pursues Global Expansion in First Quarter. The company is aiming to be present in more...
