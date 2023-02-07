On Wednesday, the company posted its preliminary 2022 results, showing that its operating revenues for the year ended December 31, 2022, hit $3.76 billion, marking a flat result when compared to the corresponding period a year ago. Adjusted property EBITDAR for 2022 hit $725.4 million, marking an increase when compared to the $596.4 million result for the year ended December 31, 2021. The net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts for 2022 was $423.9 million or $3.73 per diluted share when compared to a net loss for the same period in 2021 of $755.8 million or $6.64 per diluted share.

1 DAY AGO